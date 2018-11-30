Toggle
The Best Books of 2018

In our efforts to increase and diffuse knowledge, we highly recommend these 50 titles released this year

(Shaylyn Esposito / Smithsonian.com )
SMITHSONIAN.COM | Nov. 30, 2018, 9:35 a.m.

Throughout the year, Smithsonian.com’s editors and writers are surveying hundreds of newly released books, covering a wide swath of topics reflective of the subject areas researched, studied and exhibited by the Smithsonian Institution—science, history, art, world cultures, pop culture and innovation. We interview authors, publish excerpts that encapsulate fascinating parts of their larger works, and many times spot interesting factoids that blossom into stories of our own design.

As the year draws to an end, with most of the titles stretched out before us, we have clear favorites. In Joanne B. Freeman’s The Field of Blood and Patricia Miller’s Bringing Down the Colonel, we found remarkable parallels between current and historical events. We explored the real-life places that inspired novelists in The Landscapes of Anne of Green Gables and Outlander’s Scotland. We considered the many ways that food connects people across cultures and borders in Chris Ying’s You and I Eat the Same and Jenny Linford’s The Seven Culinary Wonders of the World. And Maxwell King’s biography of Fred Rogers, The Good Neighbor, reminded us of the importance of getting along with one another.

So whether you’re doing some holiday shopping, or looking for your own next read, take a gander at our thoughtfully curated lists.

Our Chief Digital Officer Shares His Favorite Books

William Allman describes the 2018 titles he found to be the most enjoyable and eye-opening reads
The Best History Books of 2018

From the political violence of 19th-century America to the untold stories of African-American pioneers, these books help shape our understanding of today
The Ten Best Books About Travel of 2018

Armchair travelers, rejoice: you don't need a passport to experience the world through an author's prose
The Ten Best Books About Food of 2018

These ten titles should satisfy readers hungry to learn more about the history and science of food
Smithsonian Scholars Pick Their Favorite Books of 2018

Here are eleven titles that intrigued and thrilled Smithsonian's knowledge seekers this year
