The Karez is a modern-day engineering marvel and a prime example of people working with, not against, the forces of nature to deliver their needs—in this case, water.

Sand strikers, also known as bobbit worms, are primitive-looking creatures that lack eyes, or even a brain. Despite this, they are savage predators who shoot out grapple-like hooks to reel in passing fish.

This Terrifying Worm Snatches Fish From the Ocean Floor (3:18)

Free from their mother's care, five young lions must fend for, and feed, themselves. Their first challenge: a giant giraffe who refuses to be caught.

Incredible: Five Lions Take Down a Giraffe (2:49)

It's no secret that Charles IV, king of Bohemia, possessed the Spear of Destiny. But the way he brandished it in public reveals his savvy understanding of mythology and power.

Unlocking the Spear of Destiny's True Power (3:56)

In 1828, John Jacob Astor built a trading post on the Missouri River. Business was so profitable that it only took four decades for Astor to become America's first multimillionaire.