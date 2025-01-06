Alcohol Consumption Raises the Risk of Seven Cancers, Says U.S. Surgeon General in a New Health Advisory

America’s “top doctor” is calling for warning labels on boozy drinks, citing scientific evidence linking alcohol consumption with an increased risk of cancer.

Vivek Murthy, the United States surgeon general, issued an advisory on Friday outlining the causal relationship between alcohol and cancer. He warned Americans that drinking alcohol can increase their risk of developing at least seven kinds of cancer: breast cancer in women, as well as colorectum, esophagus, voice box, liver, mouth and throat cancer in both men and women.

In his report, Murthy also offered recommendations for reducing alcohol-related cancers, such as reassessing the suggested limits for alcohol consumption and updating the warning label on alcoholic beverages.

Right now, that label warns about general “health problems.” It advises pregnant women not to drink alcohol because of the risk of birth defects and warns against drinking alcohol before driving a car or operating machinery. The surgeon general’s advisory notes that this language has not changed since it was introduced in 1988.

But Murthy points out that alcohol use is the third leading preventable cause of cancer in America, behind tobacco and obesity. It contributes to nearly 100,000 cancer cases and roughly 20,000 cancer deaths every year—more than the number of annual deaths from alcohol-related traffic accidents, which totals about 13,500.

Roughly 17 percent of those cancer deaths occur among Americans who are following federal dietary guidelines, which recommend limiting alcoholic drinks to two per day for men and one per day for women.

Warning labels should be updated to make consumers more aware of these risks, Murthy argues.

“Many people out there assume that as long as they’re drinking at the limits or below the limits of current guidelines of one a day for women and two for men, that there is no risk to their health or well-being,” Murthy tells the New York Times’ Roni Caryn Rabin. “The data does not bear that out for cancer risk.”

Congress would need to approve Murthy’s proposed changes to the warning label to allow them to take effect. But, as Chelsea Cirruzzo writes for Politico, his recommendation will likely face “strong resistance,” because the alcohol industry has spent millions lobbying lawmakers.

Advisories like this one are rare, but they often become “turning points in the nation’s health habits,” as Ben Tinker, Meg Tirrell and Brenda Goodman write for CNN. In 1964, the U.S. surgeon general issued an advisory on the health risks of smoking, which ultimately led to a health warning label on cigarette cartons and many other anti-smoking measures.

When Donald Trump takes office later this month, he’ll likely replace Murthy with a new surgeon general. Experts say Murthy probably wanted to sound the alarm about alcohol and cancer while he still had the chance.

“I think he safely added alcohol to what is now the big three, which is tobacco, obesity and alcohol,” says William Dietz, an exercise and nutrition scientist at George Washington University, to USA Today’s Sarah D. Wire. “It’s quite appropriate and within the character of the position to use the position as a bully pulpit to call to the attention of the American public issues related to health.”

Many Americans don’t know about the link between alcohol and cancer: In a 2019 survey, only 45 percent of respondents answered that they thought alcohol carried a cancer risk. For decades, the common belief has been that certain types of alcohol, such as red wine, and moderate drinking may be beneficial to human health in some ways, potentially by decreasing the risk of heart disease.

But a slate of studies conducted over the last two decades has challenged these long-held views, according to the advisory. They find that drinking even small amounts of alcohol can increase the risk of some health issues, including cancer and certain types of heart disease, compared to people who do not drink.

“The data has been building for some time and getting stronger and stronger,” Murthy tells Time magazine’s Alice Park.

For example, the risks of breast cancer, mouth cancer and throat cancer may increase with the consumption of just one alcoholic drink per day. And about one in six breast cancer cases in the U.S. can be linked to alcohol.

“There is no form of alcohol consumption that is risk-free,” according to the World Health Organization. “Even low levels of alcohol consumption carry some risks and can cause harm.”

The U.S. surgeon general’s advisory comes amid a review of federal dietary guidelines, which advise Americans on what to eat and drink to “meet nutrient needs, promote health and prevent disease.” The guidelines also influence policies, such as how food assistance can be used. Doctors also use them to encourage their patients to make healthy food and drink choices.

As part of the regular five-year review, officials are considering what the guidelines should recommend about alcohol consumption. Even if they don’t take Murthy’s advisory into account, his report is a “good step in the direction of just getting the word out so everybody can be better informed and make the best choice for themselves,” says Paul Gilbert, a public health researcher at the University of Iowa, to NBC News’ Aria Bendix.

Speaking to Time magazine, Ernest Hawk, vice president of cancer prevention at MD Anderson Cancer Center, echoed that sentiment. A person’s cancer risk is influenced by numerous factors, including age, sex, health status and family history. Studies also find that the more alcohol a person drinks, the greater their risk of cancer, per the advisory.

“We’re not here to take us back to Prohibition,” Hawk says to Time magazine. “We just want people to be aware of the risk so they can act on it as it suits them best.”