Toggle
Search
SUBSCRIBE (Left)
RENEW (Left)
GIVE A GIFT (Left)
December 2019 magazine cover
Search
Facebook
Twitter

The Best Books of 2019

In our efforts to increase and diffuse knowledge, we highly recommend these 45 titles released this year

By
smithsonian.com
SMITHSONIANMAG.COM | Nov. 27, 2019, 10:47 a.m.

As editors and writers at Smithsonian magazine, we have the privilege of seeing hundreds of books before they are released each year. The titles that cross our desks span the subjects near and dear to us—science, history, art, world cultures, travel and innovation. We interview authors about their new works, publish fascinating excerpts, and sometimes find inspiration in little nuggets of information within the books for stories of our own.

As the year draws to a close, we have clear favorites. We explored the caves, tombs and catacombs under our feet in Will Hunt’s Underground and Robert Macfarlane’s Underland. In Sarah Milov’s The Cigarette and Sarah A. Seo’s Policing the Open Road, we learned about tobacco and cars, two things we thought we knew until these books dug into their complex histories. And Jeff Gordinier’s Hungry, Kwame Onwuachi’s Notes From a Young Black Chef and Iliana Regan’s Burn the Place chart the bold and sometimes bumpy paths taken by three renowned chefs.

So if you're shopping for the history buffs or foodies in your family, or just looking for your own next read, take a moment to peruse our lists.

The Ten Best History Books of 2019

Our favorite titles of the year resurrect forgotten histories and help explain how we got to where we are today
By

The Ten Best Books About Travel of 2019

What to read when you've been bitten by the travel bug
By

The Ten Best Books About Food of 2019

These titles are bound to satisfy your cravings for delicious dishes and food knowledge
By

Smithsonian Scholars Pick Their Favorite Books of 2019

Reading proved a bedrock in a year that saw a new Smithsonian secretary and celebrations of dinosaurs, Apollo 11 and women's history
By

Comment on this Story

comments powered by Disqus