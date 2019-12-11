The Ten Best Science Books of 2019

There is more to the universe than meets the eye. What we can see influences and even limits our perception of the world around us. Other animals can see infrared or ultraviolet light, for example, and experience an existence entirely different from our own. To see what is inside our bodies, we need X-rays. We use microscopes to see tiny things and telescopes to see distant but massive things. All of these innovations give us the opportunity to literally see beyond the capability of the naked eye.

In The Reality Bubble, science journalist Ziya Tong explains in three parts how humans only experience a small sliver of reality. Tong starts with the literal limitations of sight and the tools we use to see the unseeable. She then shifts to illuminate the many processes that power our existence but remain out of sight and out of mind, such as where our food comes from, how we use energy, and where our waste ends up. Tong puts a spotlight on our tendency to ignore aspects of our own survival, concluding with the way civilization has crafted its own false narrative of history—and how those falsehoods can harm us. By redoubling our efforts to accurately perceive the world around us, Tong argues, we may be able to craft a better future for humanity.