The Ten Best Books About Travel of 2019

With her rucksack bursting at the seams and her fiancé in tow, journalist Monisha Rajesh set out on a 45,000-mile trek around the world that left many of her closest friends and relatives scratching their heads in disbelief. But over the course of seven months and 80 train rides that circumnavigated the globe, the duo embarked on an adventure of a lifetime, starting in western Europe and linking to Russia, Mongolia, North Korea, Canada, Kazakhstan and beyond. In the pages of her latest book on train travel (she previously penned the book Around India in 80 Trains), Rajesh captures the passing countryside outside her train window and shares the stories of friendship and camaraderie she builds with fellow passengers. So why travel by train instead of faster modes of transportation? In her words, "Trains...take the traveller into the nooks and crannies of a country and into the heart of its people."