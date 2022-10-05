How the Nemesis Air Racers Redefined Speed
For Jon and Patricia Sharp, crafting and flying the sleek airplanes was as much about sport as it was about ingenuity
The Record-Shattering Airplane Behind a Dashing Pilot’s Meteoric Rise to Fame
Roscoe Turner's air racer takes center stage this fall when newly renovated galleries open at the National Air and Space Museum
The Second Man in Space Had a Wee Wish—That He'd Used the Bathroom Before Blasting Off
Alan B. Shepard's historic Mercury spacesuit undergoes hours of conservation work for its debut when the National Air and Space Museum opens this fall
This Quirky Contraption Lifted 19th-Century Pilots Into the Air for a Short, Exhilarating Glide
The rare Lilienthal glider, one of only a few originals known to exist, is newly conserved and ready for its public debut
The Little 'Puffer' That Could, and Did, Change an Industry
The Huff-Daland Duster ushered in the era of agriculture aviation
When Jackie Cochran Flew This Jet, She Broke All Kind of Barriers
The spirited aviator came out of poverty to soar to great heights
Star Wars X-Wing Starfighter Lands at the National Air and Space Museum
Udvar-Hazy visitors can watch conservators give the film prop a careful exam before it goes on view in 2022
This Odd Early Flying Machine Made History but Didn't Have the Right Stuff
Aerodrome No. 5 had to be launched by catapult on the Potomac River on May 6, 1896, but it flew unpiloted 3,300 feet
Recalling the Thrill of Pathfinder's Mission to Mars
Almost three decades ago, Americans were awed by the pitch-perfect airbag-assisted landing and the deploying of the rover Sojourner
When Astronaut Alan Shepard Hit the Golf Shot Heard 'Round the World
“The Moon is one big sand trap,” the astronaut said after he brought the game to a new frontier
Neil Armstrong’s Spacesuit Was Made by a Bra Manufacturer
This wearable spacecraft let humans take one giant leap away from Earth
In Another Giant Leap, Apollo 11 Command Module Is 3-D Digitized for Humankind
Five decades after Armstrong, Aldrin and Collins journeyed to the moon, their spaceship finds a new digital life
How Gene Kranz's Apollo 13 Vest Boosted Morale For His Team
The NASA flight director famously wore a homemade white vest as he averted tragedy during one of Apollo's most harrowing missions
How Pan Am's Founder Juan Trippe Turned Americans Into Frequent Fliers
This antique globe was once owned by the fabled airline executive, who ushered in modern air travel