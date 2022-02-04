How Wheaties Became the 'Breakfast of Champions'
Images of Olympians and other athletes on boxes helped the cereal maintain a competitive edge
Does Pyeongchang Have a Future As a Winter Sports Destination?
South Korea may fall short of its lofty goal to transform the region into an Asian hub for snow and ice sports
How the 1988 Olympics Helped Spark a Global Kimchi Craze
The Summer Games in Seoul introduced a new international audience to the delicious and stinky staple
In a World Striving To Cut Carbon Emissions, Do the Olympics Make Sense?
Perhaps there is still a case for the greenhouse-gas gushing games if host cities amplify their efforts to showcase green tech and innovations
What Reddit Can Tell Us About the Afterlives of Banned Olympic Drugs
We analyzed 150,000 comments to find that the Internet is still openly discussing these mind-bending stimulants
A Brief History of Openly Gay Olympians
Americans Adam Rippon and Gus Kenworthy are the latest LGBTQ athletes to go for the gold