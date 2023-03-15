America's Waterways: The Past, Present and Future
How 'Daylighting' Buried Waterways Is Revitalizing Cities Across America
Urban centers are exhuming creeks and streams once covered up to control floodwater—and bringing life back in the process
See Thousands of Sandhill Cranes Gather in Nebraska
Every year, travelers attempt to witness the birds on their long journey north
This Native American Tribe Is Taking Back Its Water
With a new state-of-the-art irrigation project, Arizona’s Pima Indians are transforming their land into what it once was: the granary of the Southwest
Why Marshlands Are the Perfect Lab for Studying Climate Change
At the border between land and sea, an extraordinary set of experiments is helping us prepare for an uncertain future
The Breathtaking Glen Canyon Reveals Its Secrets
Water woes threaten America’s second largest reservoir—but leave new vistas in their wake
What Makes the Buffalo River the Jewel of the Ozarks
An unabashed tribute to the wild Arkansas waterway that became the nation’s first national river 50 years ago
The 70 Million-Year-Old History of the Mississippi River
Dive into the secret past and uncertain future of the body of water that has defined a nation
The Sublime Sensation of the Swimming Hole
Kick off your shoes and jump into summer's most refreshing tradition on a lazy afternoon