Taylor Swift-Themed Cruise Sets Sail Next Year

Taylor Swift’s presence is ubiquitous these days. In addition to performing sold-out shows on her record-breaking Eras Tour, the star has inspired everything from university courses to museum exhibitions. She’s such a prominent celebrity that one newspaper recently hired a full-time reporter to cover her social and cultural influence.

Soon, Swifties will have yet another way to celebrate the 33-year-old singer-songwriter: a Taylor Swift-themed cruise.

Next October, fans can set sail aboard Royal Caribbean’s Allure of the Seas for a four-night roundtrip sailing from Miami. The trip is called “In My Cruise Era,” and it’s being planned by Swift fans and the agency Marvelous Mouse Travels.

The cruise is not affiliated with the musician, and organizers do not expect her to attend—so if you’re hoping to vacation alongside Swift herself, you’re likely out of luck.

“Join us as we celebrate all things Taylor, make new friends, dress up in our favorite eras, trade friendship bracelets and enjoy everything this amazing ship has to offer,” reads the cruise’s website.

The ship departs from Miami on October 21. (As the organizers note, this is a day after Swift’s three-night concert series in Miami). It will then head east toward Coco Cay, the cruise line’s private island. Next, it’ll sail south for the Bahamas before spending a day at sea on the return trip back to Miami.

Along the way, Swifties can participate in activities like themed karaoke nights, dance parties and trivia. Organizers are also encouraging cruisers to pack outfits for nightly themes based on Swift’s eras.

Allure of the Seas is one of the largest cruise ships in the world, with space for more than 5,000 guests and 2,000 crew members. It’s in the same family as Royal Caribbean’s soon-to-launch Icon of the Seas, which is the largest cruise ship in the world.

Themed cruises have become increasingly popular in recent years, organized around interests ranging from heavy metal music to the “Golden Girls” to Hallmark Channel Christmas movies. Travelers can also join wine cruises, gluten-free cruises, genealogy cruises and culinary cruises hosted in partnership with the James Beard Foundation.

The debut of a Swift-themed cruise isn’t surprising given the artist’s popularity. Her current tour is expected to generate nearly $5 billion in consumer spending in the United States. And after she began attending Kansas City Chiefs games earlier this year, jersey sales for Travis Kelce—a tight end on the team—jumped by 400 percent. Some onlookers have even given her economic and cultural impact a nickname: the “Taylor Swift effect.”

“It’s simple Taylornomics,” writes Joseph Pisani for the Wall Street Journal. “When Taylor Swift comes to town, Swifties go on a spending spree.”

