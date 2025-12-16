The High-Stakes Quest to Make Snakebites Survivable Took Leaps Forward This Year, With Promising New Avenues to Safer Antivenoms A wave of fresh science is challenging a century-old treatment and offering hope to the people snakebites harm most—often far from hospitals and help Victoria Malloy Share Copy link Email SMS Facebook X Reddit LinkedIn Bluesky Print Add as preferred source

Neville Wolmarans knows the dangers of snake venom all too well. He vividly recalls his first black mamba bite, in 1971. With a reputation as one of the world’s most feared snakes, the mamba has a bite capable of killing a person in under an hour if left untreated. For Wolmarans, the experience was terrifying.

After more than an hour of intense pain from a single fang puncture, his body ultimately pulled through without medical intervention—a sign that it was likely an insufficient envenomation, or a “dry bite.” But not everyone is so fortunate. What he remembers most is the strange euphoria that followed. In that moment, he could “actually laugh and feel absolutely alive and invincible,” he says.

Over decades, Wolmarans, a snake expert and owner of Ndlondlo Reptile Park in South Africa, has been bitten more than 20 times by some of the deadliest snakes on Earth, including black and green mambas, puff adders and cobras. His long career rescuing and relocating snakes from inhabited areas has given him an intimate understanding of envenomation—and the limits of human endurance.

Did you know? How snake venom works Hemotoxic venom targets the blood, forming tiny clots before punching holes in vessels and leaving the body unable to stop bleeding. Neurotoxic venom targets the nervous system, blocking nerve signals and often causing paralysis or respiratory failure.

Other venoms might target cells or muscles—or cause a combination of hemotoxic and neurotoxic effects.

Wolmarans discovered one of his own limits in 1974, when his body went into anaphylactic shock after he was treated for a bite. The antivenom, made with antibodies from horse blood, had triggered an allergic reaction. Years later, after he sustained multiple green mamba bites, doctors risked the use of antivenom again, despite his allergy. Immediately, an anaphylactic assault closed his airway, spiked his heart rate and temperature, and sent him into cardiac arrest. He spent 18 hours in intensive care. With an allergy like his, “The thing that’s supposed to save you becomes the thing that can kill you,” he says.

Wolmarans’ experience highlights a stark reality: While today’s treatments are designed to save lives, they can still carry serious risks, have limitations and present challenges in reaching the people that need them most. The basic technique used for producing traditional antivenom has been around since the 1890s, with little change.

But now, after more than a century, the antivenom landscape appears to be shifting. Though snakebites remain dangerous, several discoveries within the past two years have moved researchers closer to developing next-generation antivenoms, aiming to make snakebites reliably treatable rather than deadly.

A neglected epidemic

Each year, an estimated five million people are bitten by snakes worldwide, according to the World Health Organization (WHO). As many as 125,000 die, and about three times as many survivors are left with permanent disabilities, including amputations and blindness.

Venomous snakes inhabit vast expanses of rural tropics and subtropics—sub-Saharan Africa, South and Southeast Asia, Australia and parts of the Americas—putting farmers, laborers and children at greatest risk. In 2017, the WHO classified snakebite envenoming as a highest priority neglected tropical disease, highlighting a largely unseen crisis that affects communities far from hospitals with life-saving antivenoms.

David Warrell, a tropical medicine expert and emeritus professor at the University of Oxford, spent his career in pursuit of highlighting snakebite as a public health crisis. He conducted early randomized trials of antivenoms in Nigeria, Thailand, Brazil, Ecuador, Colombia and Papua New Guinea, and he contributed to the 2005 “Million Death Study” in India, which estimated roughly 46,000 snakebite deaths in the country annually. Snakebite, Warrell notes, is not merely a medical concern; it reflects broader issues of social equity and has long been neglected by the global health community.

The neglect, he explains, begins with a lack of appropriate prioritization in countries with high incidences of bites. “Snakebite competes unsuccessfully for funding with other major health priorities,” says Warrell. “Purchase of antivenom is often underfunded and inadequate in amount.”

Often, however, antivenom is simply unavailable where it is needed because of limited supply, according to internist and public health researcher Ymkje Stienstra of the Liverpool School of Tropical Medicine.

And accessing snakebite treatment can be difficult for people in the most affected regions. “Clinics, dispensaries and district hospitals are sparsely and widely dispersed over vast rural agricultural areas, served by inadequate road networks,” notes Warrell. Antivenoms often fail to reach peripheral clinics, forcing patients “requiring urgent emergency treatment for snakebites” to travel to larger facilities—a delay that can worsen outcomes or even be fatal.

Low community awareness about appropriate treatments results in widespread preference for traditional herbal remedies that can further delay access to proper medical care, according to Warrell.

Even when an antivenom is available, “it may be produced using venoms from snakes that are not representative of the local species, reducing effectiveness,” Stienstra says. And with few reliable tools to identify the species that caused a bite or confirm when repeat doses are needed, medics might use scarce antivenom supplies when their benefits are likely to be minimal or uncertain, leaving less in stock for future life-threatening cases.

The antivenom status quo

Today’s antivenom has its roots in a process developed in the late 19th century. It’s typically made by collecting venom from a snake, diluting it and injecting small amounts into another animal—most often a horse. This prompts the creature to generate antibodies to fight the toxins. Then, producers take blood from the immunized animal, which is processed, purified and tested for use as antivenom. But this technique can present a dangerous challenge of its own.

With allergies like Wolmarans’, the cure becomes the risk. The harvested antibodies, though purified, can trigger dangerous immune reactions in humans due to the foreign animal proteins. While most reactions are mild or moderate serum sickness, severe systemic anaphylaxis can occur: One study of 51 cases of antivenom use in South Africa found that the treatment caused anaphylaxis in 47 percent of patients, with 29 percent of those people requiring intubation.

Because of this risk, antivenom treatment is generally restricted to larger hospitals with facilities to intubate and resuscitate patients if needed, according to Stienstra. “If severe allergic reactions were less common, antivenom could be given in smaller health centers, provided supplies were available.”

The race to reinvent antivenom

To sidestep issues with allergic reactions and make antivenoms more widely accessible, some researchers are exploring biosynthetic antibodies engineered in a lab—which Warrell considers exciting progress for the future of snakebite care.

At the Scripps Research Institute, scientists are developing a next-generation antivenom using recombinant monoclonal antibodies—a type of biosynthetic antibody made to mimic human antibodies and precisely target venom toxins. Their goal, according to immunologist Irene Khalek, a Scripps researcher working on the antivenom, is to create a purer, safer alternative to traditional horse serum treatments.

By screening vast libraries of synthetic human antibodies, Khalek and her team discovered one that can effectively bind to and neutralize snake venom toxins from multiple species, as described in a study last year. Because synthetic antibodies are made entirely in the lab, they contain no animal proteins, greatly reducing the risk of allergic reactions.

“Fundamentally, the safety is going to be immensely improved by using something that’s actually human or humanized, eliminating serum sickness and the anaphylactic shock that is really common with dosing antivenom,” notes Khalek. Focused on combating “three-finger toxins” from elapid snakes—a group with some of the deadliest venoms, including mambas, cobras and kraits—they tested their antibody and found it protected mice from death and paralysis.

More lab work is needed before clinical trials. But if these treatments demonstrate protection in mice, they’re very likely to do the same in humans, Khalek says, because the antibodies target the same venom toxins in both species. And because both the mice and human victims are generally healthy before being treated, there’s less risk of complications from underlying health factors. As a result, the treatment may need only minor adjustments to be effective in humans. Some snake toxins are thought to be even more potent in mice, a natural prey species, increasing the chance that the treatment would be effective in human patients.

Another way around allergy issues would be to use antibodies that originated in a human. The biotech firm Centivax is trying this method, tapping antibodies from an unlikely source: hyperimmune human donor Tim Friede, who turned his own body into a living laboratory. Over about two decades, he allowed himself to be bitten by snakes more than 200 times to develop personal immunity in the name of research.

Centivax immunologist Jacob Glanville saw Friede’s unusually broad immunity as a potential breakthrough. The resulting research extracted antibodies from Friede’s blood and identified some that protect against multiple snake species. The company’s scientists combined these with a synthetic venom inhibitor to form a cocktail that can target even more kinds of snake venoms. A study published in June showed that these components fully protected mice against venom from 13 deadly elapid species and partially protected them against six others.

Beyond regular antibodies, some scientists are looking at the potential of an even tinier immune tool: antibody fragments known as nanobodies. In an October study, researchers gave small doses of snake venom to an alpaca and a llama, isolated nanobodies from the animals and combined them into an antivenom cocktail.

Unlike traditional horse-derived antivenoms, the final product’s small, engineered antibody fragments can be “humanized” to reduce the chance of severe immune reactions—and the nanobodies can be copied in the lab, eliminating the need to constantly extract antibodies from animals. In mouse tests, the cocktail protected against 17 African snake species when mixed with the venom before injection and showed especially strong promise in protecting against tissue damage.

Stienstra says the nanobody-based technique seems very encouraging for treating cobra and mamba bites. “It remains to be seen how these promising results observed will translate to humans, but the therapy offers advantages that have the potential to substantially change snakebite envenoming,” she says.

A native South African who grew up in Durban, Donald Schultz—a herpetologist with a background in veterinary medicine—knows firsthand the stakes of living alongside deadly snakes. Through his boots-on-the-ground initiative Snake Pharm, a biotechnology company based in the province of KwaZulu-Natal, Schultz is driven by immediacy, the need for something that could save a life in the field and by the limitations and availability of lifesaving treatments. Drawing on recent evidence of evolutionary resistance to venom in animals, as well as his own experience, he’s aiming to develop a new antivenom based on a resistance that already exists in nature.

Unlike traditional antivenom, his concept uses the blood of nonvenomous snakes that prey on venomous species and harvests the innate antibodies they already have—eliminating the need for venom, animals to immunize and the long wait as they build antibodies. The snake blood is drawn and centrifuged, producing a refrigerated, frozen or freeze-dried antivenom product in just a day.

Studies have uncovered plenty of evidence for innate resistance to toxins in animals, including in snakes and their prey, according to Warrell. While he finds biomimicry strategies fascinating from an evolutionary standpoint, he says he has yet to see clinically promising candidates. Stienstra notes that translating ideas based on animal biology into proven treatments for humans is typically a long and uncertain process.

While the Snake Pharm product has undergone some early animal testing, Schultz says, “I’ll likely be the first [human] test case, as where I’m located in the bush is too far to get antivenom in time, and I can’t get it even if the hospital does have it,” noting his own allergy to horse-derived antivenom. “So, when people ask if our product works, I say I’d bet my life on it.”

Could a universal antivenom ever exist?

Despite these recent steps forward, Warrell cautions that a “universal” cure to snakebites may remain out of reach. “Snake venoms are highly complex, containing hundreds of different toxins, each with many different epitopes,” or specific parts of a toxin that an antibody can recognize and bind to, he explains. “For most medically important species of snakes, the key venom toxins causing death and morbidity in human snakebite victims are unknown.” As such, a broad-spectrum treatment “seems highly unrealistic,” he adds.

Khalek notes that, more realistically, there would need to be two universal antivenoms: one for elapids and one for vipers. But even without a silver bullet for all bites, other techniques, including drugs and education, may bolster the effectiveness of existing therapies.

Promising new ideas for ancillary treatments, used alongside antivenom, are small-molecule enzyme inhibitors, Warrell says. Drugs such as varespladib and marimastat can block venom enzymes responsible for bleeding, paralysis and tissue damage. Warrell notes they can be taken orally and used as early intervention before patients reach hospitals.

Stienstra expects that combinations of different therapeutic approaches will be needed to reduce the global impact of snakebite envenoming. And ultimately, experts urge an emphasis on reducing bites in the first place.

“In the face of continuing, perhaps worsening, funding shortages,” Warrell says, “more reliance must be placed on prevention of snakebites through community education.”

In South Africa, Wolmarans has seen a culture of fear develop, driving people to kill snakes. But attacking a snake requires willful and deliberate interaction with the animal, which increases the chance of bites. “It’s a vicious circle that can only be broken with education,” he says. He’s quick to stress that all his snake bites have been a result of him choosing to engage the reptiles.

Believing that preventing a snakebite is better than treating one, Schultz, an experienced handler, is on 24-hour standby to help people safely remove dangerous snakes from their homes and mitigate conflict between the animals and humans.

And community training programs—such as workshops led by the African Snakebite Institute that teach people how to identify snakes, avoid dangerous encounters and respond safely—offer a reminder that knowledge is often the first lifesaving tool.

The path forward

Even with emerging treatments on the horizon, formidable obstacles remain. As Warrell points out, rigorous human trials for antivenoms are rare and often out of reach—they can be too costly, ethically fraught and difficult to run in the rural communities where snakebites occur. He says progress requires both scientific innovation and political will: Health ministries must prioritize snakebites, distribute antivenoms approved by the WHO, train medical staff and emphasize community-based education.

Researchers imagine a future where a bite victim could take an oral inhibitor in the field; receive a safe, humanized antivenom at the nearest clinic; and successfully walk away from what is now a frequently fatal encounter. But this vision depends on innovations making their way to the people on the ground, where lives are saved or lost. Even the most advanced therapies matter little if they don’t reach the people who need them most.

“Venom is complex, but so are people and the communities in which they live,” Stienstra says. “It’s crucial that promising interventions are able to move through the pipeline to ultimately reach patients.”

Editors’ note, March 4, 2026: The year that Wolmarans went into anaphylactic shock after snakebite treatment has been corrected.