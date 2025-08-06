Scientists Discover Australian Lizards Have Mutations to Resist Snake Venom—and One Day, That Could Help Humans A new study looking at how skinks have evolved to block venom from reaching their muscles could guide development of new antivenoms Sara Hashemi - Daily Correspondent Get our newsletter! Get our newsletter!

Australian skinks have evolved tricks to resist deadly snakebites, according to a new study from researchers at the University of Queensland. The discovery, detailed in the International Journal of Molecular Sciences on Monday, could help scientists formulate new, more effective antivenoms for humans.

Around 470 described skink species call Australia home—the tiny lizards are abundant across the country. But when snakes first arrived on the continent around 25 million to 30 million years ago from Asia, they would have made quick meals out of the defenseless lizards. So, to avoid becoming prey, the skinks had to develop effective ways to fight back against the snakes’ deadly venom.

“What we saw in skinks was evolution at its most ingenious,” says senior author Bryan Fry, a zoologist at the University of Queensland, in a statement.

Key context: Snakebite is a widespread public health issue Around the world, about 5.4 million people are bitten by snakes each year, and up to 2.7 million of those cases transmit venom. The World Health Organization added snakebite to its list of neglected tropical diseases in 2017.

Working with tissue samples stored in museums, the research team examined 45 skink species and uncovered 13 lineages that are resistant to snake venom today. They found 25 occasions of the lizards independently developing mutations that combat snake venom.

Ordinarily, the venom would attack a skink’s ability to move—it would bind to a receptor on the lizard’s muscles, leading to paralysis and death. But the animals have evolved muscle receptor mutations that prevent the venom from attaching. They found cases where the lizard uses sugar molecules to block the venom and substitutes an amino acid, or protein building block.

To further validate their work, the researchers used synthetic chains of amino acids and model receptors to mimic the process of a snakebite. “The data was crystal clear, some of the modified receptors simply didn’t respond at all,” says lead author Uthpala Chandrasekara, a biotoxicologist at the University of Queensland, in the statement. “It’s fascinating to think that one tiny change in a protein can mean the difference between life and death when facing a highly venomous predator.”

Interestingly, the study found that one species—the major skink (Bellatorias frerei)—has the same mutation that gives honey badgers resistance to cobra venom. The fact that a lizard and a mammal developed the same mutation is “quite remarkable,” Fry says in the statement. And another mutation mirrored one seen in mongooses, which, like honey badgers, feed on cobras.

Fry and his colleagues suggest that understanding the mechanisms behind the skinks’ resistance to snakebites can help with the development of new antivenoms, as well as other biomedical interventions. “The more we learn about how venom resistance works in nature, the more tools we have for the design of novel antivenoms,” adds Chandrasekara in the statement.

Andrew Amey, a collection manager of amphibians and reptiles at the Queensland Museum who was not involved in the work, tells Eelemarni Close-Brown at the Guardian that there is still a lot scientists don’t know about these animals, and there are likely many more species of Australian skinks waiting to be discovered.

“It is great to see research looking into how they deal with such an important predator that just might tell us more about how we can manage the effects of snakebite ourselves,” Amey tells the publication.