These Animals Eat Poisons and Don't Die. Some Even Become Toxic in Turn Critters consuming species that harbor deadly toxins have evolved a suite of clever strategies to keep out of harm's way. Scientists are starting to unravel how these protections work on the molecular level Katarina Zimmer, Knowable Magazine

The ten snakes faced a tough predicament.

Collected from the Colombian Amazon, they had been without food for several days in captivity, then were presented with extremely unappetizing prey: three-striped poison dart frogs (Ameerega trivittata). The skin of those frogs contains deadly toxins that interfere with essential cell proteins.

Six of the royal ground snakes (Erythrolamprus reginae) preferred to go hungry rather than risk the amphibians’ poison. The other four intrepidly slithered in for the kill. But before swallowing their meals, they dragged the frogs across the ground—akin to the way some birds rub toxins off their prey, noted biologist Valeria Ramírez Castañeda of the University of California, Berkeley, and her colleagues, who conducted the experiment.

Three of the four snakes survived—suggesting their bodies were capable of handling the toxins that remained. Researchers detailed the experiment in a preprint paper, which has not been peer-reviewed, posted to EcoEvoRxiv this summer.

Living beings have been wielding deadly molecules to kill each other for hundreds of millions of years. First came microbes that used chemicals to weed out competitors or attack host cells they were invading; then animals, to kill prey or ward off predators; and plants, to defend against herbivores. In response, many animals have evolved ways to survive these toxins. They sometimes even store them to use against opponents.

Scientists are beginning to unravel these creative antitoxin defenses and hope to identify better treatments for poisonings in people. More fundamentally, they’re learning about a force that has quietly helped to shape biological communities, says evolutionary biologist Rebecca Tarvin of UC Berkeley, who helped supervise the snake experiment and wrote about such strategies in the 2023 Annual Review of Ecology, Evolution and Systematics.

“Just milligrams of a single compound, and that can change all of the interactions in an ecosystem,” Tarvin says.

Did you know? What’s the difference between a poison and a venom? Poisons and venoms can both be toxic—and even deadly. But a poison is ingested (such as a poison dart frog getting eaten by a predator), and a venom is injected (such as via a bite from a snake).

Biological warfare

Species become toxic in a variety of ways. Some of them make the toxins themselves: Bufonid toads, such as the cane toad, produce molecules called cardiac glycosides. If ingested, these can stop a protein called the sodium-potassium pump from shunting ions in and out of cells. Such shunting is critical to maintaining cell volume, contracting muscles and transmitting nerve impulses.

Other animals house toxin-producing bacteria in their bodies—that’s the case for pufferfish, which have tetrodotoxin-containing flesh that can prove lethal to consume.

And many get their toxins through food—examples are poison frogs, which devour toxin-containing insects and mites. These frogs include the three-striped poison dart frogs that were fed to the ground snakes.

As some animals evolved to become toxic, they also rewired their bodies to avoid poisoning themselves. The same thing happened to creatures they eat—and others that eat them. The best studied of these adaptations involves changes to the proteins that are normally disabled by the toxins so that they’re now resistant.

For example, insects that grow and feed on milkweed plants, which are rich in toxic glycosides, have evolved sodium-potassium pumps that the glycoside cannot bind to.

But changing a vital molecule can create complications for a creature, says molecular biologist Susanne Dobler of Hamburg University in Germany. In her studies with the large milkweed bug, which feeds on milkweed seeds, she’s found that the more glycoside-resistant the insect’s pump becomes, the less efficient it is. And that’s a problem in nerve cells, where the pump is especially critical.

The bug seems to have evolved a way around the problem. In a 2023 study, Dobler and colleagues studied toxin resistance across three versions of the pump made by the creature. They learned that the most functional one, in the brain, is also the most toxin-sensitive one. The milkweed bug must have evolved other ways to safeguard the brain from glycosides, Dobler says.

She suspects that proteins called ABCB transporters are involved. These sit in cell membranes and shunt waste and other unwanted products out of cells. She has found that certain hawk moths use ABCB transporter proteins situated around their nerve tissues to shuttle cardiac glycosides out of cells. Maybe the milkweed bug is doing something similar.

Dobler is also testing a hypothesis that many insects have ABCB transporters in the membranes of their guts, stopping toxic substances from getting into the body to begin with. That could explain how the bright red onion beetle, which feeds on glycoside-rich lily of the valley, is seemingly unfazed by the toxins and merely excretes them. Its resulting toxic feces have the benefit of repelling predatory ants, Dobler reported in 2023.

For the royal ground snakes, the liver seems to be key. From cell culture experiments, Tarvin’s team has evidence that something in the snake liver protects against toxins of three-striped poison dart frogs. The team hypothesizes that the snakes have enzymes that convert the deadly substances into nontoxic forms, much as human bodies do with alcohol and nicotine. A snake’s liver may also contain proteins that stick to toxins and render them unable to bind to their targets—essentially mopping them up like sponges. Scientists have discovered such “toxin sponge” proteins in the blood of some poison frogs, enabling them to resist the deadly toxins they get from their diets.

California ground squirrels seem to use a similar trick to defend themselves against rattlesnake venom, a cocktail of dozens of toxins that destroy blood vessel walls, prevent blood from clotting and more. Ground squirrel blood contains proteins that block some of these toxins—like the proteins that rattlers use to protect themselves, should venom escape their specialized venom glands. The composition of venom differs across snake populations, and evolutionary biologist Matthew Holding of the University of Michigan has evidence that the ground squirrels’ antivenom mix is tailored to match the toxins of local snakes.

Such defenses aren’t bulletproof. Rattlesnakes are constantly evolving new venoms to overcome the squirrels’ defenses, Holding says, and even a rattler will die if injected with enough of its own venom.

That’s why animals, even resistant ones, try, as a first defensive step, to avoid toxins. Hence the frog-dragging behavior of ground snakes in the experiment—and the practice of some turtles to consume only the belly skin and innards of toxic newts, not the deadly back skin. Even insects like monarch caterpillars that are resistant to cardiac glycosides will, early in their lives, nick the veins of milkweed plants to drain out the toxic fluid before tucking into the plant.

Co-opting toxins

Many animals also find ways to safely store toxic chemicals they consume and use them for their own purposes. The iridescent dogbane beetle, for example, gets cardiac glycosides by eating its host plants, then shuttles them onto its back for self-defense. “When you somehow annoy these beetles, you can see little droplets appear on their elytra,” surfaces on their backs, Dobler says.

Through this kind of poison co-opting, some insects become dependent on their host plants for survival. The relationship between the monarch butterfly and the milkweed plant is a prime example—and a prime example, too, of the long reach that such intertwined connections may have. In a 2021 study, evolutionary biologist and geneticist Noah Whiteman of UC Berkeley and a colleague identified four animals that have evolved to tolerate cardiac glycosides, allowing them to feed on monarchs. One is the black-headed grosbeak, a bird that feasts on monarchs in Mexico’s mountaintop fir forests where the butterflies fly south to overwinter.

Think of it, Whiteman says: A toxin that was assembled in a milkweed plant on an Ontario prairie has helped to shape the biology of a bird so that it may safely dine in a forest thousands of miles away. “It’s just amazing,” he says, “the journey traveled by this small molecule and the influence that it has on evolution.”

Knowable Magazine is an independent journalistic endeavor from Annual Reviews.

