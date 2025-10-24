Slow-Motion Videos Reveal What Really Happens When Snakes Bite Different snakes put their own spin on striking their prey. Scientists captured the powerful attacks on camera Mary Randolph - Staff Contributor Get our newsletter! Get our newsletter!

When two researchers watched dozens of venomous snakes make high-speed strikes, they not only lived to tell the tale—they caught it on camera.

A new study, published October 23 in the Journal of Experimental Biology, captured how 36 species of venomous snakes attack their prey.

Anthony Herrel, an evolutionary biologist at the National Museum of Natural History in Paris, helped the researchers collect data. Herrel tells Ari Daniel of the New York Times that scientists have often underestimated the ability of snakes to carry out diverse strikes.

“These animals are much more flexible,” he says. “They can do so much more than most people think.”

Herrel works on research with VenomWorld, a French company that collects venom from various kinds of snakes to make antivenom. To gather the data, Herrel and Silke Cleuren, the study’s lead author and a biologist at Monash University in Australia, set up a tempting scene for the snakes at VenomWorld. They put a hunk of medical gel, warmed to mimic a mammal’s body temperature, on the end of a stick, then waited for the snakes to strike.

“I flinched a couple of times,” Cleuren says in a statement.

There are about 350 species of Viperidae, or vipers. According to the International Union for Conservation of Nature's Viper Specialist Group, pit vipers are the most diverse family beneath the viper umbrella, with about 250 species in all.

They observed three families of snakes: vipers, elapids and colubrids. Of the 36 species studied, 31 were in the viper family; four were elapids and one was a colubrid.

When vipers attack, the researchers found, they don’t move until their prey gets close to them. Then, the snakes attack rapidly, going from sitting still to making contact with prey in under 100 milliseconds.

“Some snakes were faster than the mammalian startle response, basically meaning that the snakes have bitten their prey before they can move, in the blink of an eye (at least for humans),” Evans tells Gizmodo’s Ed Cara.

After vipers bite their prey, they release. They might reposition their teeth in the prey before injecting venom, the videos reveal. Sometimes, they break a fang in the process, which will later grow back. The study captured this occurrence on camera for the first time ever.

Elapid snakes, which include cobras and taipans, attack more slowly and squeeze their jaws over and over to release venom, the researchers found. The colubrid in the study, the mangrove snake, first made a gash with its fangs, then dispensed the venom into the open wound.

Past studies have looked at snake strikes, but most do not research this many species—and many recordings are captured in the field and thus do not get a detailed look at the mechanics of the strike, writes Alistair Evans, a study co-author and biologist at Monash University, in the Conversation. The research showed that there are “major differences” between snake strikes, he writes.

Jessica L. Tingle, a biologist at Brown University who was not involved in the research, tells the New York Times that understanding how snake species differ from one another is valuable.

“It’s a really impressive data set, because animals notoriously don’t do what you want them to do,” Tingle says. “That really adds to our understanding of how striking works in part because variation is at the heart of a lot of biology.”

Evans and Cleuren have done previous research on the shape of snakes’ fangs, and Evans writes in the Conversation that the new findings can help researchers understand snakes’ evolution.

“We can now show how they use these deadly weapons in the blink of an eye—and why they have been able to survive for so long on Earth,” he writes.