The Dr. Is In: What Is the Smallest Known Dinosaur and Other Questions from Our Readers

Smithsonian paleontologist, Hans Sues, answers your questions in the National Museum of Natural History’s Deep Time YouTube series, “The Doctor Is In.” (Smithsonian Institution)

In this week’s episode of “The Doctor Is In,” Smithsonian paleontologist Hans Sues answers your questions about the force of a T. rex bite, the smallest known dinosaur and his search for his next cat (his fourth!).

Watch the episode below and submit your questions for Dr. Sues on YouTube. He might just answer them in the next episode on June 19!

And don’t forget to check out the “David H. Koch Hall of Fossils – Deep Time,” opening June 8 at the Smithsonian’s National Museum of Natural History.

