The Dr. Is In: What Is the Smallest Known Dinosaur and Other Questions from Our Readers

June 7th, 2019, 9:47AM / BY

Smithsonian paleontologist, Hans Sues, answers your questions in the National Museum of Natural History’s Deep Time YouTube series, “The Doctor Is In.” (Smithsonian Institution)
In this week’s episode of “The Doctor Is In,” Smithsonian paleontologist Hans Sues answers your questions about the force of a T. rex bite, the smallest known dinosaur and his search for his next cat (his fourth!).

Watch the episode below and submit your questions for Dr. Sues on YouTube. He might just answer them in the next episode on June 19!

And don’t forget to check out the “David H. Koch Hall of Fossils – Deep Time,” opening June 8 at the Smithsonian’s National Museum of Natural History.

Anna Torres

Anna Torres is a Public Affairs Specialist at the Smithsonian’s National Museum of Natural History. She translates the museum’s science and history-based research and collections information into compelling stories through media relations and the museum’s blog, with additional duties in communications and public affairs. When she isn’t at the museum, Anna spends her time traveling and playing soccer. Anna holds an MA in history and public history from American University.

