Smithsonian Voices National Museum of Natural History

The Dr. Is In: Are Birds Dinosaurs and Other Questions from Our Readers

Smithsonian paleontologist, Hans Sues, answers your questions in the National Museum of Natural History’s Deep Time YouTube series, “The Doctor Is In.” (Smithsonian Institution)

In this week’s episode of “The Doctor Is In,” Smithsonian paleontologist Hans Sues answers your questions about dinosaur extinction, the tree of life and his obsession with cats.

Watch the episode below and submit your questions for Dr. Sues on YouTube. He might just answer them in the next episode on May 24!

And don’t forget to check out the “David H. Koch Hall of Fossils – Deep Time,” opening June 8 at the Smithsonian’s National Museum of Natural History.

Related stories:

Was the Loch Ness Monster a Plesiosaur and Other Questions from Our Readers, Including Slash (Yes, THE Slash)

Is Die Hard a Christmas Movie? Smithsonian Scientist Weighs In

Ask This Paleontologist Anything about Dinosaurs, Humans and… Cats?

The Dr. Is In: Cat-loving Paleontologist Answers Your Questions in New YouTube Series

