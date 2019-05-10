Toggle
National Museum of Natural History

Smithsonian Voices National Museum of Natural History

The Dr. Is In: Are Birds Dinosaurs and Other Questions from Our Readers

May 10th, 2019

Smithsonian paleontologist, Hans Sues, answers your questions in the National Museum of Natural History’s Deep Time YouTube series, “The Doctor Is In.” (Smithsonian Institution)
Smithsonian paleontologist, Hans Sues, answers your questions in the National Museum of Natural History’s Deep Time YouTube series, “The Doctor Is In.” (Smithsonian Institution)

In this week’s episode of “The Doctor Is In,” Smithsonian paleontologist Hans Sues answers your questions about dinosaur extinction, the tree of life and his obsession with cats.

Watch the episode below and submit your questions for Dr. Sues on YouTube. He might just answer them in the next episode on May 24!

And don’t forget to check out the “David H. Koch Hall of Fossils – Deep Time,” opening June 8 at the Smithsonian’s National Museum of Natural History.

Anna Torres

Anna Torres is a Public Affairs Specialist at the Smithsonian’s National Museum of Natural History. She translates the museum’s science and history-based research and collections information into compelling stories through media relations and the museum’s blog, with additional duties in communications and public affairs. When she isn’t at the museum, Anna spends her time traveling and playing soccer. Anna holds an MA in history and public history from American University.

