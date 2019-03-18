Smithsonian Voices National Museum of Natural History

The Dr. Is In: Cat-loving Paleontologist Answers Your Questions in New YouTube Series

The "David H. Koch Hall of Fossils – Deep Time" opens June 8. (Smithsonian Institution)

Dinosaurs. Cats. Humans. Arguably the three greatest enigmas EVER. Fortunately, Smithsonian paleontologist, Dr. Hans Sues, will explore these mysterious creatures in the National Museum of Natural History’s new YouTube series, “The Dr. Is In.”

Watch the first episode below and submit your questions for Dr. Sues on YouTube. He might just answer them in the next episode on April 1!

