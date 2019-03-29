Smithsonian Voices National Museum of Natural History
Ask This Paleontologist Anything about Dinosaurs, Humans and… Cats?
March 29th, 2019, 10:52AM
Dinosaurs. Cats. Humans. Arguably the greatest enigmas EVER. Fortunately, Smithsonian paleontologist, Dr. Hans Sues, will explore these mysterious creatures in the National Museum of Natural History's new YouTube series, "The Dr. Is In."
Watch the next episode below and submit your questions for Dr. Sues on YouTube. He might just answer then in the next episode on April 12!
