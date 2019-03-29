Toggle
Search
SUBSCRIBE (Left)
RENEW (Left)
GIVE A GIFT (Left)
April 2019 magazine cover
Search
Facebook
Twitter

National Museum of Natural History

Smithsonian Voices National Museum of Natural History

Ask This Paleontologist Anything about Dinosaurs, Humans and… Cats?

March 29th, 2019, 10:52AM / BY

Cat-loving paleontologist Hans Sues answers your questions about dinosaurs, humans, and cats in the Smithsonian's new YouTube series,
Cat-loving paleontologist Hans Sues answers your questions about dinosaurs, humans, and cats in the Smithsonian's new YouTube series, "The Dr. Is In."

Dinosaurs. Cats. Humans. Arguably the greatest enigmas EVER. Fortunately, Smithsonian paleontologist, Dr. Hans Sues, will explore these mysterious creatures in the National Museum of Natural History's new YouTube series, "The Dr. Is In."

Watch the next episode below and submit your questions for Dr. Sues on YouTube. He might just answer then in the next episode on April 12!

Related stories:
The Dr. Is In: Cat-loving Paleontologist Answers Your Questions in New YouTube Series
A Smithsonian Dino-Celebrity Finally Tells All
An Elegy for Hatcher the Triceratops
Q&A: Smithsonian Dinosaur Expert Helps T. rex Strike a New Pose

Anna Torres

Anna Torres is a Public Affairs Specialist at the Smithsonian’s National Museum of Natural History. She translates the museum’s science and history-based research and collections information into compelling stories through media relations and the museum’s blog, with additional duties in communications and public affairs. When she isn’t at the museum, Anna spends her time traveling and playing soccer. Anna holds an MA in history and public history from American University.

More From This Author »

Tags:

Deep Time, Dinosaurs, Exhibitions

Latest

Categories

Archive