Smithsonian Voices National Museum of Natural History

Ask This Paleontologist Anything about Dinosaurs, Humans and… Cats?

Cat-loving paleontologist Hans Sues answers your questions about dinosaurs, humans, and cats in the Smithsonian's new YouTube series, "The Dr. Is In."

Dinosaurs. Cats. Humans. Arguably the greatest enigmas EVER. Fortunately, Smithsonian paleontologist, Dr. Hans Sues, will explore these mysterious creatures in the National Museum of Natural History's new YouTube series, "The Dr. Is In."

Watch the next episode below and submit your questions for Dr. Sues on YouTube. He might just answer then in the next episode on April 12!

Related stories:

The Dr. Is In: Cat-loving Paleontologist Answers Your Questions in New YouTube Series

A Smithsonian Dino-Celebrity Finally Tells All

An Elegy for Hatcher the Triceratops

Q&A: Smithsonian Dinosaur Expert Helps T. rex Strike a New Pose