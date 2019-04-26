Toggle
Was the Loch Ness Monster a Plesiosaur and Other Questions from Our Readers, Including Slash (Yes, THE Slash).

April 26th, 2019, 12:00PM

Was the Loch Ness Monster a Plesiosaur? Smithsonian paleontologist, Hans Sues, answers your questions in the National Museum of Natural History’s YouTube series, “The Doctor Is In.” (Smithsonian Institution)
Dinosaurs. Cats. Humans. Arguably the greatest enigmas EVER. Fortunately, Smithsonian paleontologist, Hans Sues, explores these mysterious creatures in the National Museum of Natural History's #DeepTime YouTube series, "The Doctor Is In."

Watch the next episode below and submit your questions for Dr. Sues on YouTube. He might just answer them in the next episode on May 10!

And don’t forget to check out the “David H. Koch Hall of Fossils – Deep Time,” opening June 8 at the Smithsonian’s National Museum of Natural History.

Anna Torres

Anna Torres is a Public Affairs Specialist at the Smithsonian’s National Museum of Natural History. She translates the museum’s science and history-based research and collections information into compelling stories through media relations and the museum’s blog, with additional duties in communications and public affairs. When she isn’t at the museum, Anna spends her time traveling and playing soccer. Anna holds an MA in history and public history from American University.

Deep Time, Dinosaurs, Exhibitions, YouTube

