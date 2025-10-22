Why Paris Designed Its Peculiarly Popular Grand Graveyards to Evoke a Celebration of Life Amid All the Death Cemeteries that inspired parks serve as unlikely tourist attractions in the City of Light and prove that the end of the line is just the start of a new story By Peter Ross Photographs by Tomas van Houtryve Get our newsletter! Get our newsletter!

One summer afternoon in Père Lachaise, the sprawling cemetery in the east of Paris, a white-haired man, neatly dressed, was tending his own grave. First, he brushed away a spider web that had formed in a corner of his chapel, a small box-like structure that he had chosen as his place of rest. He then swept the slabs that, in time, will be lifted to allow his coffin and that of his wife, Anne, to be lowered into the earth. On a stone shelf was a large camera, sculpted from black granite, its “lens” so polished that the man, a photographer named André Chabot, could be seen in reflection. Finally, he stooped—not without effort—to lift a few strips of film brought as offerings by tourists, then wound these around the black metal gate at the front of the chapel.

Chabot had longish hair and was wearing a gray check jacket with a purple pocket square. A Leica camera was slung over his right shoulder. Now 84, he has been documenting cemeteries since he was 30, when he suffered three hard deaths in one year: the loss of both his maternal grandparents (his grandfather by suicide) and his newborn daughter. He has traveled widely in pursuit of this passion, taking a quarter of a million pictures. “If I photograph every cemetery in the world,” he told me, half-joking, “then I will never die.” He fears death and does not believe in an afterlife, yet he yearns for some sort of eternity. “I want to be not forgotten.” The solution? A prominent location in Père Lachaise, which receives around three million visitors a year.

His chapel, built from limestone in 1850 for one Anna Marguerita Kutsch, was repurposed by Chabot in 2013. Père Lachaise being prestigious, graves are in high demand. Space for newcomers is limited, but places become available through various means. Every year, the cemetery repossesses around 120 plots, often because they have fallen into disrepair. The remains are exhumed and moved to an ossuary, which was what happened with the bones of Madame Kutsch. The monument is usually broken up, unless it has historic or aesthetic value, as this chapel does.

Sitting on a busy route, close to the burial place of the French pop star Alain Bashung, who died in 2009, Chabot’s grave is hard to miss. A QR code on the front directs the curious to his website. When he is gone, he will not be gone. People will still say his name, wonder about his life, look at his black-and-white pictures of angels and cherubs, crosses and skulls. “The show,” he said with a smile, “must go on.”

Paris, the City of Light, is also the City of Death. It is a place where the dead are mythologized and memorialized with operatic intensity. The historic cemeteries—not only Père Lachaise but also Montmartre and Montparnasse, among others—are theatrical and elegiac, the lives of celebrated citizens hymned in bronze and stone. The famous Catacombs, with subterranean streets of unsung skulls, have a different grandeur: Austere and uncanny, the very name seems to strike a lachrymose note.

Paris’ greatest aria, however, is Père Lachaise. This is the best-known cemetery in Europe and perhaps the world. The graves of Édith Piaf, Frédéric Chopin and Oscar Wilde are among the most visited of its 70,000 or so tombs. Wilde lies beneath a “flying demon-angel,” as its sculptor Jacob Epstein described the figure. He carved it in London from a 20-ton limestone block and in 1912 had it transported to Paris, where it was immediately controversial, its visible genitals considered indecent. In 1961 the offending parts were smashed off by vandals—two Englishwomen, the story goes—and have been missing since. “Do you really keep Oscar Wilde’s balls on your desk?” is a question the cemetery manager is sometimes asked. He always denies it, and all I can add, having been in his office, is that I myself did not see them.

Père Lachaise’s popularity is thanks in part to such legends—it is a place of story as much as stone—but perhaps more to the way it looks. Its worn and melancholy charm hits the Instagram sweet spot. If it fits our idea of how an old cemetery should appear, that is because it invented the idea. Père Lachaise opened in 1804, the same year Emperor Napoleon Bonaparte decreed that France’s cemeteries should be built just outside city limits. There was to be an end to burials in mass graves; no more corpses crammed into churchyards already full to bursting.

The dead had been a problem for Paris since the mid-18th century. A notorious incident in 1780 scandalized the city when a basement wall on rue de la Lingerie, bordering on the Cemetery of the Holy Innocents, collapsed inward under the thronging weight of the dead. The neighborhood stank of rotting flesh, and people fainted in the street. The solution was to close the cemetery and transfer its occupants to a disused quarry outside the city. In 1786, the Municipal Ossuary, soon to be known as the Paris Catacombs, came into use.

The problem of dead bodies became even more acute during the French Revolution. Where to store the abundant harvest of the guillotine? As the historian Erin-Marie Legacey observes in her book Making Space for the Dead, “The only thing worse than a pile of decomposing bodies in the middle of one’s neighborhood was a pile of decomposing bodies without their heads.” Such situations were not just disturbing but a public health crisis. Vapors released by bodies were believed to be the cause of disease.

The new cemeteries established under Napoleon outside the city walls were nothing like the grim churchyards. The first of these, the Cimetière de l’Est, as Père Lachaise was known in its earliest days, was built in a hilly area on Paris’ eastern outskirts. Eventually renamed for François d’Aix de La Chaise, “Father Lachaise,” a prominent Jesuit priest who once presided over the estate on which the cemetery was built, it was designed as an elegantly landscaped garden, a place where one could breathe as well as grieve. The cemetery now receives 8,000 visitors most days, and as many as 12,000 on Sundays, but is big enough to absorb those numbers and still seem peaceful. Its 110 acres are laid out like a quaint little town, complete with cobbled streets and attractive signs. You can get lost there, especially in the so-called romantic sector, where gridlike avenues give way to small winding paths and parakeets screech through the trees.

This new type of graveyard soon proved influential. Père Lachaise is father to the rural cemetery movement that saw large burial grounds open in the countryside near America’s rapidly growing cities. There were a great many more citizens and a great many more dead. The first of the new cemeteries built to accommodate them, Mount Auburn in Cambridge, Massachusetts, was directly inspired by the layout and monuments of Père Lachaise, and it became a popular spot for Bostonians keen to stroll the grounds and enjoy the pleasures of landscape.

Fun Fact: A heartless burial The Polish composer Frédéric Chopin is among the 114 “famous” people buried at Père Lachaise Cemetery—but his heart, at his request, was removed before he was laid to rest and installed at a church in his hometown of Warsaw.

In the mid-19th century, Mount Auburn was a major tourist destination in the United States. Its success led to the establishment of similar cemeteries, including Oak Hill in Washington, D.C. and Green-Wood in New York, and the popularity of such verdant spaces inspired, in turn, the establishment of sprawling urban parks. Thus, a Parisian cemetery, in a curious way, is the grandfather of Manhattan’s Central Park: Grand-père Lachaise.

On a warm morning in June I walked out of the Métro, beneath the station’s pretty Art Nouveau sign, and passed the unturning sails of the Moulin Rouge. Commuter traffic growled over the Pont Caulaincourt, a bridge that since 1888 has cut through Montmartre Cemetery. Observed through the bridge’s steel lattice, the stone roofs of the funerary chapels resembled a townscape. A sign explained that the cemetery had opened in 1825, the third such burial place to be established in Paris, after Père Lachaise and Montparnasse. “They had to do two rough drafts before they made the perfect cemetery,” the curator Pascal Cassandro joked when we met in his office, just past the entrance.

Montmartre, in the north of Paris, is the district most associated with the city’s artistic history in the late 19th and early 20th centuries, and this is reflected in its graves. The painter Edgar Degas is buried here, as is Hector Berlioz. The cemetery was the composer’s favorite place to walk, especially in the rain. In 1864, he had the remains of his first wife, the Shakespearean actress Harriet Smithson, exhumed and moved to the vault that he intended as his own. “The gravedigger bent down and with his two hands picked up the head, already parted from the body,” Berlioz recalled in his memoir. “Then, bending down again, with difficulty he gathered in his arms the headless trunk and limbs, a blackish mass which the shroud still clung to, like a damp sack with a lump of pitch in it.” Berlioz was 60 and ready, even eager, to follow Smithson into the grave—which he did five years later.

Around three-quarters of the cemetery’s visitors are tourists. Most of the rest are locals and people visiting loved ones, some so regular that staff know them by the hours they keep. “La Dame de Huit Heures” used to visit the grave of her parents at 8 every morning before work, but she now comes at 2 p.m. and is known as “La Dame de Quatorze Heures.” Then there is the gentleman who arrives at 3:42 p.m., with an air of somber distance, and walks to his wife’s resting place. When he leaves at 4:18 p.m. he is much more approachable; he stops and chats, may even tell a joke, then crosses the street to a café, does a crossword puzzle and goes home.

Montmartre has a resident population of tens of thousands of dead people and some 40 living cats. Chief among the latter is Victor, a large black-and-white tom who can often be found curled in sleep on a sun-warmed gravestone. Victor is le patron—the boss—of the cemetery, a position of supremacy earned through long service and ready claws. He once held territory by the extraordinary tomb of Dalida, the singer who took her own life in 1987 and whose grave is topped by a life-size marble statue, but he has since annexed the zone around the cemetery’s entrance, where snacks are easier to come by.

Cats inhabit Parisian cemeteries in part because of an unfortunate tradition of abandoning unwanted pets there. It is said that in the 1980s as many as 400 were living among Montmartre’s graves. Since 1978, volunteers with an organization called L’École du Chat (The Cat School) and its offshoots have cared for cemetery strays: feeding them, neutering them, taking sick animals to the vet and giving them names. At present, for example, the Cemetery of Saint-Ouen, a little north of Montmartre, is home to Mercedes, Smurfette, Clarence, Honey, the Sewer Guy, Mélo, Missie, Moutchi, Kahloucha and Zorro.

I was told this by Nathalie Rossi, the treasurer of L’École du Chat de Paris, who is involved in their care. “The serene atmosphere of a cemetery is conducive to a cat’s rhythm of life,” she explained. They can hunt, nap and slink unseen through the undergrowth, and they benefit from “the concern of people, often very lonely,” who bring them food while visiting the graves of loved ones. A cemetery, to these small creatures, is a place not of death but of life, and—Rossi suggested—they can help us see it as such, too: “The presence of cats in the cemetery brings warmth and life to the place, just like singing birds. There’s nothing more aesthetically pleasing than a cat lying languidly on a grave.”

It is common to find offerings at the graves of the famous dead, and common for traditions to develop and evolve. Every July 3, the anniversary of Jim Morrison’s death in Paris, a crowd gathers by his resting place in Père Lachaise. From the open window of a nearby ground-floor apartment drifts an eerie guitar. Then comes a tambourine shake and the familiar doomy baritone: “This is the end, beautiful friend.” The Doors frontman’s funeral, in 1971, is said to have lasted less than ten minutes. The filmmaker Agnès Varda, later buried in another Parisian cemetery, attended and said she was one of only four people there. Since then, Morrison’s plot—fenced off and topped by an unremarkable stone block—has become a kind of martyr’s grave, sometimes attracting greater numbers and riskier behavior than the cemetery has been able to handle. Twenty or so years ago, management considered it a headache that he was buried there; now they consider it an honor, and they recently took steps to make his tomb more accessible by digging up four 19th-century graves and landscaping the area so that wheelchair users could draw near. And why not? The vibe, these days, is comradely and chill. The problems of sex and drugs at the grave are in the past, one hears, because the fans got old.

Life moves on, even in a graveyard. When I first went to Montparnasse Cemetery, 25 years ago, and visited the grave of the great French singer-songwriter Serge Gainsbourg, his stone was covered with objects that suggested a desire to share his pleasures: half-empty bottles of champagne, half-smoked cigarettes. On returning not long ago, I found none of that. Instead, there was a fresh cabbage, a reference to his record L’Homme à Tête de Chou, (The Man With the Cabbage Head), and a metal pail full of subway tickets left in tribute to “Le Poinçonneur des Lilas,” a popular 1958 song about a Métro employee driven to thoughts of shooting himself by the futility of endlessly punching holes in billets.

Jane Birkin, Gainsbourg’s former partner, collaborator and muse, died in 2023. Her ashes were interred only a short walk away. A cuddly stuffed monkey, I noticed, sat on her grave, an homage to the cover of the classic Gainsbourg album Histoire de Melody Nelson, on which she holds a similar toy. Birkin placed the original monkey next to the singer in his coffin to act as his guardian in the afterlife.

As soon as a famous person is laid to rest, they are absorbed into the history of the place. Narrative is greedy. It demands new characters and storylines. I asked Thierry Le Roi, one of Paris’ best-known cemetery guides, how long he waited after a burial before including a celebrity in his tour. “I don’t wait,” he replied.

Montparnasse, unlike hilly Père Lachaise and Montmartre, is flat. The Montparnasse Tower, a huge, dark office block, looms like Kubrick’s monolith beyond the cemetery wall. To the right of the main entrance is the shared grave of the intellectuals Jean-Paul Sartre and Simone de Beauvoir. He died in 1980. She outlived him by six years, during which time she addressed him in print: “You are in your little box; you will not come out of it, and I shall not join you there. Even if I am buried next to you there will be no communication between your ashes and mine.” It is a supremely dispassionate view, and yet their simple pale headstone has become, in a way, a symbol of human connection and love.

It was covered, when I visited, in bright red lipstick kisses. Lipstick had also been used to color the names on the stone. The top of the grave could hardly be seen for bouquets of flowers and many notes—most in Chinese characters—written on the back of postcards, scraps of paper and cardboard strips torn from a box of sanitary pads. Kissing this grave is a new phenomenon. Cemetery workers wash the lipstick off, but it keeps coming back. The craze is, perhaps, driven by social media, and yet it seems to belong to an older tradition of shrines and holy relics.

A few young women were gathered around the grave, taking pictures of one another and writing notes that they placed among the flowers on the stone. “This woman is Simone and she is a feminist in Paris,” one told me, in English, using the present tense. “We are from China, and we learn from her. We get power from her. In China there are a lot of unfair situations between men and women. So, after reading her book The Second Sex, we learn a lot.”

“You came here because of the book?” I asked.

“Yeah, exactly.”

After they had gone, I took pictures of the notes and later had them translated. They all thanked Beauvoir in the warmest terms for the strength and inspiration of her work.

“As a girl from a small town,” one wrote, “I finally achieved my dream of coming to a bigger world.”

Another said: “I had to come to France. I had to see you.”

This is the power of cemeteries. They offer the false intimacy of the grave. We stand at the place where a body lies and feel a stronger connection to that person than we would elsewhere. It is a familiar experience in the places where our own loved ones rest, but it is also true of strangers who have somehow become important to us. In this way, cemeteries are libraries of the dead. Each stone is a life to read and ponder. How we read a graveyard depends on who we are. Different eyes and minds see it in different ways.

For example, when I walked one morning through Père Lachaise in the company of the journalist and author Camille Paix, I found a different cemetery from the one I thought I knew. Paix was showing me Mère Lachaise—Mother Lachaise—a name she had coined to express her feminist reading of the space. While waiting for her to arrive, I had looked at the Père Lachaise map displayed just inside the main entrance. Of the 114 famous names, 15 were women. All those grands hommes, not many grandes femmes. Paix campaigns to correct the imbalance, raising public awareness of women who she feels deserve to be better known.

On Toussaint—All Saints’ Day, November 1—the grounds of French cemeteries are bright with chrysanthemums and crowded with people visiting the graves of family and friends. In recent years, Paix has organized a feminist Toussaint as a public event: She and fellow activists take flowers to a dozen of the dead and speak about their lives and achievements. “It’s an act of remembrance and celebration,” she said. “It’s about telling their stories in a joyous way.”

She took me to visit a few. First we called upon the photojournalist Gerda Taro, who was killed in 1937 while covering the Spanish Civil War, and then we walked to the resting place of the American writer and art collector Gertrude Stein and her life partner, Alice B. Toklas. Paix pointed out that eminent men often have sculpted likenesses on their graves; the novelist Balzac, for instance, is depicted with strong features and splendid, leonine hair. But female statuary is mostly restricted to pleureuses—weeping women, blandly beautiful symbols of grief. “A man can be seen on his grave as a living person,” Paix said. “Women just represent ideas or are at the service of mourning the great man.” Stein, who in life appeared to be hewed from stone, would make a fine bust.

The final stop on our tour was the grave of painter and sculptor Rosa Bonheur, who died in 1899. Her tomb is decorated with a swooping palm branch. A little paintbrush had been tucked behind the bronze leaves, perhaps the start of a new tradition. Other visitors, seeing it, may do the same—and in this way the tomb will become ever more visible. Six years ago, when Paix first started showing people around Père Lachaise, almost nobody knew who Bonheur was. They knew the name but couldn’t place her. Now she and her work are much better known. It is a form of resurrection, a reputation reborn in part from the place where the body lies. Paix put it a different way: “Graves have a life of their own.”

The workers were on strike, so the Catacombs had closed to the public, but I could still go down. Hélène Furminieux said she would take me. It would just be us and six million dead.

I say six million, but it could be three million. Or four million, or five. The precise figure is uncertain. The Catacombs are a series of ossuaries, places for keeping bones, and Furminieux is in charge of communications, a spokesperson for skulls.

We met at the entrance, a former tollhouse in the south of Paris, and she led the way to a spiral staircase that would take us into a former quarry 65 feet beneath the streets. “You really feel,” she said, “that you are going down, down, down in time.” One hundred and thirty-one steps later we were lower than the Métro, lower than the sewers. We had gone below the belly of the city and were passing through its guts.

The Catacombs received their first bones from the Cemetery of the Holy Innocents. The exhumations from the cemetery, where citizens had been laid to rest since at least the 12th century, were carried out at night and took more than a year. A 1787 illustration by Jean-Nicolas Sobre depicts an infernal scene: Light and smoke rise from a great pit, illuminating the homes and the church overlooking the cemetery; priests chant the Office of the Dead while a coffin is raised on ropes; and a cart stands ready to rattle the bones over the Paris streets. Just beyond the city walls, the remains were tipped down a deep quarry shaft, which is why none of the skulls in the Catacombs have their lower jaws—they broke off on impact. The souls of the dead were treated with greater care than the bodies: The quarry was consecrated to make it fit for Christian burial.

Limestone quarries, some dating to the medieval period, honeycombed the ground beneath the great city. In the second half of the 18th century, houses and streets started to collapse into the galleries below. To save citizens from the abyss, the quarries were condemned, and stone pillars were constructed to hold up the roof. This required further tunneling, the result of which is that the plan of southern Paris as it was in late 1700s has its mirror image below ground. The streets of this subterranean city cover more than 180 miles, of which the ossuaries form a tiny part. In 1809, city authorities decided to allow the public to visit this strange land of the dead, and the Catacombs, much as we see them now, were laid out.

“Arrête! C’est ici l’empire de la mort.”

Furminieux read aloud the words carved into the lintel above the entrance. There was nothing actorly in her intonation. The instruction was dramatic enough: “Stop! Here is the empire of death.” We did stop, just for a moment, then went on.

Right away we were among the bones. They were stacked about five feet high on either side of us. Three layers of skulls divided walls of femurs and tibiae, their joint ends facing into the passage, suggesting flowers or butterflies. The skulls were biscuit-brown, eye sockets dark in the dim light. You can get right up to them, face to face, but touching is not allowed. Stealing—a sign explains—carries a fine of €15,000 and up to one year in prison. There were lots of gaps where skulls, over the past couple of centuries, had been stolen. Staff check bags at the exit.

The corridors go on and on. Behind the walls, called hagues, stretching more than a dozen yards into the darkness, is a chaos of smaller bones. These are believed to represent most of the population of Paris between the 12th and 18th centuries. The Catacombs are a shadow version of Père Lachaise. In the great cemetery, you see no human remains, but from the graves you learn something of the people buried there. The ossuary presents the opposite: all the bodies, none of the stories.

“The first impression is that all skulls look the same,” Furminieux said. “But when you are in the deep, calm silence of the Catacombs, and you take the time to look at them individually, you really see and feel the differences. I find it full of emotion, because you realize that each person had some joy and sadness in life.”

We paused by a stretch of wall in which 14 heads had been arranged in the pattern of a heart. “Don’t you think this one looks a little angry?” she asked, pointing to a skull with a distinctive frown.

“Perhaps it is Robespierre,” I said.

The revolutionary leader was put to death in 1794. “A lot of those who were guillotined during the Terror are here,” Furminieux said, nodding. “And the people who ordered their execution are also here. So they are reunited in death, not as lovers, but as people who hated each other.”

We came at last to an area known as the Crypt of the Passion of the Christ, the central feature of which is a large, barrel-shaped pillar of bones. It was here, one midnight in April 1897, that a secret concert was attended by around 100 patrons. An engraving published in a newspaper at the time shows men in toppers and women in floral hats seated among the skulls as a conductor leads musicians. The program included Chopin’s “Funeral March” and Saint-Saëns’ “Danse Macabre.”

That recital was echoed, in 2024, when the American rock band Queens of the Stone Age was granted permission to perform. They played a short set of acoustic versions of their songs, recording it for an EP, Alive in the Catacombs, and an accompanying film. No fans were present, just the band and crew, but the singer Josh Homme had a strong sense of the dead as an audience. “It felt like trying to entertain people who don’t get much entertainment, to show love to a group who are almost forgotten,” he told me when we spoke by video call. “People witness them with fear and amazement, but no one’s given them anything. That’s why our song choices were about family and acceptance and overcoming difficulty.” If he were dead in the dark, he would find those themes comforting, so he offered his music as a kind of consolation. “When I was alone, I got on my knees, shut my eyes, bowed my head and made a vow: ‘I’ll do the very best that I can possibly do today.’”

Homme was seriously ill during the shoot. He has not disclosed the nature of his condition, but he was treated for cancer in 2022. While filming in the Catacombs, he was in pain and had a dangerously high temperature. At the end of the shoot, he took an emergency flight home and within two hours of landing in Los Angeles was prepped for surgery.

“What was it like,” I asked him, “to be inside a living and suffering body when you were surrounded by people beyond suffering?”

“It was a luxury I was thankful for in the end,” he replied. He felt that it put him on the same frequency, somehow, as the place and those buried there. “I was witnessing people whose struggle had ended, so my struggle, my pain, seemed less.” He found the Catacombs heartening rather than frightening. “I never focused on the dark side,” Homme went on. “The skulls are almost like a light bulb. You don’t stare at a light bulb; you look at what it’s illuminating. So I didn’t think about death. I thought about life illuminated.”

The bell had tolled in Père Lachaise, as it always does before closing. Benoît Gallot unlocked the side door on rue du Repos and invited me in. The last visitors had left; the hour of the fox had arrived.

Gallot, in his early 40s, is conservateur of Père Lachaise, the man in charge. He also shapes the way it is seen—through his popular Instagram account, @la_vie_au_cimetiere, and a recent book, The Secret Life of a Cemetery. “I love this place,” he told me, “and I want to do my best for it.”

He lives on the grounds with his wife, Colombe, and their four children. He has run Père Lachaise since 2018, but his relationship with the place became truly profound on April 23, 2020, during the Covid-19 lockdown, when he was walking through the deserted cemetery and encountered a fox cub. It looked at him. He looked at it. Gallot found himself experiencing an emotion that had been in short supply: joy.

“It was a key moment in my life,” he recalled. “That was a very dark time. Lots of stress. Burials were up by 40 percent, but we only had half the usual number of people working here, and we did not know what the full impact of the virus was going to be.”

The cub, somehow, offered hope. Until then Gallot had never seen a fox in Père Lachaise and never expected to. Yet here it was, bright of eye, and when the cemetery keeper returned later with his camera, there were four cubs playing among the graves. A photograph he took that evening ended up on the front page of the daily paper Le Parisien.

“For me it was a symbol of recovery,” he said. “The return of the foxes during lockdown was such a strong contrast. People at that time were talking only of death, death, death, but here were these baby foxes, and now people talked of Père Lachaise for a different reason. It completely changed the feeling of working here. I felt that life would overcome.”

Around ten foxes live in the cemetery, he believes. The population varies. Not all cubs survive, and the adults live only so long. Gallot is more attached than he would like. He worries for them and is sad when they die. He can identify individuals and wonders whether they recognize him. Yet he is careful to respect their nature. “I never give them food and am always discreet. I see a fox sleeping on a tomb; I take two pictures and sneak away. I want them to keep their wildness. Between 6 in the evening and 8 in the morning, there are no human interactions, and that’s good. Let them live their lives.”

We would walk together, he said, and try to see some foxes. No promises.

Père Lachaise, after hours, was transformed. The staff had gone; the gates were locked. Paris lay unseen beyond the trees and walls, its presence indicated by sirens and church bells. The painstaking tap of stonecutters’ chisels had given way to the rat-a-tat-tat of a woodpecker’s beak.

We kept to the curb, moving in single file, placing our feet so as not to kick stones or crunch leaves. “Very beautiful,” Gallot murmured, about the evening light on the statues. For him, Père Lachaise is “a living place.” Certainly it is full of life—the foxes, the wildflowers, the “necrophagous” trees that grow around headstones and devour them. Before working here, Gallot had little appreciation of such things. Now he is familiar with the different species of flora and fauna and has learned to cope with his phobia of birds to the extent that he seemed thrilled by a jay flashing blue from branch to branch. But Père Lachaise is also living in the sense that people continue to be laid to rest there. Around 1,000 coffins are buried each year. Grief is the pulse of a cemetery, the beat beneath one’s feet.

Gallot and I had now been out for 40 minutes and seen no sign of a fox. Then he whispered, “Ah, oui! C’est Le Vieux Briscard!”

He knew this animal, Le Vieux Briscard—the Old Veteran. The name suggests a grizzled soldier who has seen it all. Perhaps 5 years old, a little dark around the eyes and snout, it walked with a parade-ground swagger, as if it owned the place, and climbed up on a grave. Gallot likes the idea that this may have been the first cub he encountered during lockdown. He raised his camera. The fox seemed to pose for a moment, mouth open, and then eased itself down from the stone slab and trotted off. The conservateur admires these fleet creatures, the quick among the dead, raising their families in Père Lachaise, as he is.

Our safari concluded, we walked to higher ground and sat on a bench overlooking Paris. Dusk was settling on the rooftops and spires. We could see Montparnasse Tower, near Simone de Beauvoir’s lipsticked grave, and the dome of the Panthéon, where Voltaire and Rousseau are entombed. During the pandemic, when the gates closed to everyone but those attending funeral processions, Gallot came to this spot with his wife and kids, and he holds those moments of castaway intimacy as a fond memory. The city before them, the sky above, and below their feet, in the ossuary, the bones of thousands of Parisians.

“You have a good job,” I said.

“Yes,” he replied. “It is a privilege.”

Gallot does not believe in destiny and cannot say how long he will be at Père Lachaise, but he feels he is in the right place. The man who helps the world see the cemetery, the cemetery that helps the man truly see the world.