Seven of the Most Beautiful Roads in the United States

“SEE AMERICA FIRST,” proclaimed an April 1, 1906, headline in the New York Times, encouraging American tourists to expand their vacation horizons beyond Europe. The slogan, debuted by Utah boosters a few months earlier to promote westward travel, received the Times’ enthusiastic endorsement: “In a fortnight the Far Easterner can really go Far West and see things worth seeing, see many scenic wonders by the way.”

Today, affordable flights to far-flung destinations abound, and it’s easy for the American traveler to again lose sight of how much beauty and diversity exists in their own backyard. The great American road trip has long offered a cure for such complacency, and this summer should be no different: About 75 percent of Americans are expected to travel by car.

Seeking inspiration for your own road trip? These roads are more than just pathways to some of the nation’s most compelling destinations—they’re unforgettable in their own right. With scenic vistas, roadside attractions and historic curiosities aplenty, these routes call to mind another bygone travel slogan: Getting there is half the fun!

Alaska Highway, Alaska

In the early days of World War II, fears of a potential attack on the Territory of Alaska spurred military officials to create the Alaska Highway. In just nine months, more than 10,000 members of the Army Corps of Engineers completed over 1,500 miles of roadway, a pace no doubt motivated by a healthy dose of competition. Take the 95th Regiment: an under-equipped unit of Black engineers who staked their paychecks on a bet with their white counterparts that they could finish a bridge in five days. It only took them three and a half, and not because of slapdash workmanship—the Sikanni Chief River Bridge was the first permanent structure on the highway and stood for half a century before arson destroyed it in 1992.

On the way to the permafrost of the Alaskan tundra, eagle-eyed motorists may spot caribou, moose and grizzly bears along the road. Those keen on eyeing bald eagles should plan a stop near the Canadian border at the Tetlin National Wildlife Refuge. Its wetlands serve as a pit stop for 180 species of migratory birds, including America’s national bird, on their springtime journey towards the ice fields and glaciers at the road’s northernmost reaches. Drivers who opt to follow their wingbeats north can check out a very different type of air travel at Mukluk Land in Tok, Alaska. The junkyard-turned-amusement park is home to “Santa’s Rocket Ship” (a futuristically styled bus straight out of “The Jetsons”) as well as Skee-Ball, miniature golf and— what else?—the world’s largest mukluk (a sealskin boot).

Highway 101, California

“The 101” is a drivable California postcard, taking motorists past the Hollywood sign in Los Angeles, over the Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco, and even through a redwood tree way up north in Klamath. (That last one requires a quick turn off on Exit 769.) The route offers a chance to not only see some of the best that California has to offer, but also smell and taste it, when the road cuts through the heart of Sonoma’s wine country. Over 400 different wineries produce varietals from chardonnay to cabernet, which can be sampled in fetching estates nestled among the stunning vineyards. Just be sure to bring a designated driver.

Weary road trippers looking to break up the journey don’t need to stray far from the highway to find accommodations as unique as the sights along the way. Consider a stop at Oceano Dunes in Pismo Beach, where drivers can pull directly onto the sand and camp overnight at the water’s edge. Those less keen on roughing it can head up the road a few dozen miles to the iconic Madonna Inn. This relic of 1950s maximalism boasts 110 rooms, each sporting a unique theme, ranging from “Caveman” to “Swiss Chalet” and even “Sir Walter Raleigh.”

Hana Highway, Hawaii

The earliest incarnation of the Hana Highway dates to the 16th century, when Native Hawaiians first paved the road with lava blocks. Today, the route is one of Maui’s greatest tourist draws, with its 617 switchbacks hiding some of the island’s best attractions. A trek through a bamboo forest leads hikers to the 400-foot Waimoku Falls, while the natural pools formed by waterfalls at Waikamoi Stream are a swimmer’s dream. The highway even boasts its very own “Garden of Eden,” a botanical garden and arboretum offering nature trails and glimpses of peacocks.

The overwhelming popularity of the Road to Hana has brought changes both positive and negative to the area. “In the past 20 years or so, lots of local businesses have popped up and are thriving along the highway,” says Viola Gaskell, a photojournalist born and raised in Hana. “Places like Ono Farms in Kipahulu, which has all sorts of exotic fruit and trees, give people the opportunity to try local things along the road.” But increased tourism makes it more important than ever to “travel pono”—that is, respectfully and responsibly. Part of that effort is remembering that the Hana Highway isn’t just a stunningly scenic drive, but also a vital artery for the real people who live and work in East Maui every day. “It’s super important for people to only go to places where they're welcome,” Gaskell adds. Locals may be driving much faster, “so if you see a local person driving behind you, you should pull over as soon as you can.”

Going-to-the-Sun Road, Montana

Millions of years ago, the area around Montana’s Glacier National Park was submerged under ice a mile deep. Movement and melt carved the landscape over the course of millennia, leaving behind the craggy peaks and frigid lakes that dot the area. But the most striking reminders of the region’s prehistoric origins are the 25 glaciers that give the park its name. A few of the 7,000-year-old behemoths are visible directly from Going-to-the-Sun Road, including Jackson Glacier, which has its own scenic overlook along the route. A mere 50 years ago, Jackson Glacier was nearly twice as large, serving as a constant reminder of a broader story in the park: the glaciers have been shrinking for decades, and more than 50 have disappeared entirely since the mid-1800s.

Visitors may be flocking to Glacier to see these natural wonders before they vanish, but the fascination with glaciers was just as strong a century ago, when the federal government first began considering a permanent route to accommodate sightseers. Surveyors from the Bureau of Public Roads rappelled over cliffsides and faced down bears as they plotted the route, and the work was so grueling that labor turnover topped 300 percent. Today, the journey is not so treacherous—in fact, you can even let someone else do the driving. The park’s historic Red Jammers, a fleet of 1930s ragtop tour buses, allow visitors to take in stunning mountain, lake and waterfall views from the road. Meanwhile, those bringing their own vehicles should take heed: Reservations are necessary for the road during peak hours. “Glacier has steadily grown in popularity over the last 20 years to the point where heavy traffic has caused unsafe conditions,” says Gina Icenoggle, public information officer for Glacier National Park. “As a result, Glacier has implemented a vehicle reservation system.” To avoid disappointment, Icenoggle recommends visiting recreation.gov when planning a visit to obtain a reservation beforehand.

Trail of the Ancients, Arizona/Colorado/New Mexico/Utah

Pairing natural beauty with Indigenous history, the Trail of the Ancients winds its way around the sun-drenched Four Corners region where Arizona, Colorado, New Mexico and Utah converge. Though connected by a shared history, each state’s portion of the route offers something different. In Arizona, visit Canyon de Chelly National Monument, one of the oldest continuously inhabited places in the United States, to see fifth-century C.E. pictographs painted onto canyon walls that rise as high as 1,000 feet. Crane your neck as you take in Shiprock, a Navajo sacred site central to their creation story, which rises abruptly from the New Mexican desert floor to a height taller than the Willis Tower. And in Utah, stretch your legs at Forrest Gump Point, a lonely stretch of U.S. Route 163 in Monument Valley where the film’s hero decides to finally stop running.

Perhaps most spectacular along the trail is Colorado’s Mesa Verde National Park. Home to an ancient cliffside metropolis built by Ancestral Puebloans around the 13th[5] century, Mesa Verde was the first national park dedicated to “preserve the works of man.” Its most striking site is surely the Cliff Palace, a 150-room building that was once home to roughly 100 people. National Park Service ranger and Laguna Pueblo woman T.J. Atsye once reflected about the Cliff Palace: “Even though we physically moved away, the spirits of my ancestors are still here. If you stop for a minute and listen, you can hear the children laughing and the women talking. You can hear the dogs barking and the turkeys gobbling. You can hear and feel the beat of the drums and the singing. You can smell the cooking fires. You can feel their presence, their warmth, their sense of community.”

Mount Washington Auto Road, New Hampshire

“THIS CAR CLIMBED MT. WASHINGTON,” proclaims a bumper sticker ubiquitous throughout New England. It’s a sign that the vehicle has summited the Northeast’s tallest mountain, an ascent of 4,600 vertical feet that climbs through the clouds and into blue sky, revealing panoramic views from the White Mountains to the Atlantic Ocean. Even during the winter months, when the road is closed to public traffic, aspiring automotive mountaineers can still enjoy a ride to the summit in the SnowCoach (a van with tracks for wheels), and Nordic ski or snowshoe down. But be sure to bundle up—last year, Mount Washington recorded the coldest wind chill in U.S. history of minus 108 degrees Fahrenheit.

The auto road is billed as “America’s oldest manmade attraction,” and its storied history is as much a draw as its natural beauty. Construction began on the road during the presidency of Franklin Pierce, with work completed during Lincoln’s first term. Over the years, the route developed a reputation as an automotive proving ground. The first timed journey to the summit saw an 1899 Stanley Locomobile post a then-blistering time of just over two hours, a record modern weekend warriors shatter on a daily basis in family minivans. Still, that initial time trial inspired one of the oldest auto races in America, the Mount Washington Hillclimb, which has been sporadically held along the road since 1904. But wannabe racers may have their work cut out for them: The current record time of 5 minutes and 28.67 seconds may be slightly harder to beat than the 1899 original.

Overseas Highway, Florida

In 1905, oil tycoon Henry Flagler announced his plans to build a railroad connecting Key West to the Florida mainland. When the line opened seven years later, the project once lampooned as “Flagler’s Folly” was hailed as the “Eighth Wonder of the World.” But the triumph would be short-lived. The 1935 Labor Day Hurricane struck with an intensity that would be unparalleled for the next half-century, washing away 40 miles of track and dooming the railway for good. The misfortune for train travelers nonetheless proved a boon for motorists: Florida purchased what was left of the infrastructure and repurposed it to create the Overseas Highway.

Today, the southernmost highway in the continental United States carries U.S. Route 1 over the turquoise waters of the Florida Keys via 42 low-slung bridges. Beneath the underpasses, the Lower 48’s largest coral reef offers some of the country’s best snorkeling, but be warned: Sightings of crocodiles and alligators may be better enjoyed from the driver’s seat. Those craving a wildlife adventure may want to seek out the Turtle Hospital, located at Mile Marker 48.5 on the Overseas Highway. Since its founding in 1986, the hospital has helped nurse over 3,000 sea turtles back to health, and the public is welcomed daily for guided educational tours.