How Shawarma Became a Soul Food of Syria's Diaspora in Berlin The popularity of the humble street food is a testament to cultural survival for the hundreds of thousands of Syrians who arrived in Germany as refugees and asylum seekers in 2015 Jenna Kunze - Freelance writer

Beyond sausages, schnitzel and sauerkraut, German food doesn’t come with much name recognition.

But since 2015, the face of German food has evolved in step with its newest citizens. Ten years ago, more than one million people—fleeing civil war, the rise of ISIS and political instability in Syria, Iraq and Afghanistan—crossed the Mediterranean Sea to seek asylum in Europe. The majority were from Syria, where pro-democracy protests in 2011 led to a violent government crackdown and a 14-year civil war. The war led to 14 million Syrians leaving their homes and more than 6 million leaving their country in “one of the largest displacement crises in the world,” according to United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi.

In a decisive moment for Germany, then-Chancellor Angela Merkel responded to the European migration crisis by saying “Wir schaffen das"—meaning “we can do it”—and the nation processed applications for more than 1.2 million asylum seekers by the end of 2016, more than any other country in the European Union. Germany erected temporary housing and established integration programs to help with the massive population influx.

Today, Syrians make up Germany’s largest Muslim minority after Turkish people, according to Der Spiegel. A decade after arriving, nearly one million Syrians have rebuilt their lives. And for many, that meant opening a restaurant.

Shawarma takes hold on Arab Street

The Syrian shawarma, once a humble street food served in the alleys of Damascus and Aleppo, has become a culinary mainstay in Berlin. Nowhere is its popularity more apparent than on Sonnenallee, or Arab Street, in the capital’s Neukölln neighborhood.

It’s lunchtime, and gigantic cylinders of meat slowly spin on vertical grills at what seems like every fifth storefront. This neighborhood has long been an Arab stronghold in the city, where Lebanese, Palestinians and now Syrians fleeing war have established businesses. Here, women in colorful hijabs chatter over plates of pickled vegetables while their babies sleep in strollers. The fruity scent of shisha wafts down the sidewalk from a hookah bar. Palestinian soccer jerseys hang in a souvenir store’s window, next to a pistachio-laden dessert shop that smells expensive. On the corner is a “traditional pharmacy,” as a local puts it, where the shopkeeper prescribes herbs based on customers’ ailments.

At Aldimashqi, a popular Syrian eatery drawing a growing queue, chef Ahamed Kharasani slices citrusy, browned chicken from the spit using a long knife. He plops the shavings into a circle of pita smeared with garlic sauce, tops with french fries and finishes with a drizzle of pomegranate molasses. The pita—charred with black grill marks for added flavor—is then rolled, pressed, garnished with a final shaving of chicken and wrapped in wax paper with a flourish.

“Germans love it,” says Aldimashqi’s manager, Hussam Nayef, of the restaurant’s most popular item, its shawarma. That’s in large part because of its similarity to Berlin’s popular fast food, the döner kebab.

From Istanbul to Damascus, the döner kebab paves the way for the shawarma

Credited to a Turkish guest worker named Kadir Nurman who started selling the sandwiches in Berlin in 1972, the now-ubiquitous döner kebab combines vertically grilled meat with fresh salad and spicy sauce stuffed into flatbread. Berlin’s official tourist website claims there are more than 1,000 döner kebab shops in the capital alone.

It’s no surprise then, that Germans quickly took to the shawarma, a relative of their beloved döner kebab.

The story, according to several Syrian food industry workers, goes like this: a young man from Damascus named Siddeeq Khabbaz moved to Istanbul for work in the late 1800s. He spent decades mastering the art of the döner, which means “spinning meat” in Turkish, and eventually brought the technique back to Syria in the early 1900s. There, Khabbaz made shawarma uniquely Syrian, concocting a distinctive citrus marinade of oranges, yogurt and spices, and topping the sandwich with homemade pickles and garlic sauce. Instead of the beef and lamb common in the döner, Syrians traditionally use chicken—often a mix of breast and thigh—in their shawarma.

Fun fact: Word origin The word "shawarma" comes from the Turkish word "çevirme," meaning "turning."

Christian Tänzler, a spokesperson at Visit Berlin, says there has been a “remarkable rise” in the number of Syrian-owned food businesses in Berlin since 2015. “Their cuisine—especially shawarma, falafel and sweets—has become an integral part of the city’s food landscape,” he says.

Although shawarma is ubiquitous among Levantine countries, each with their own meats, spices and styles, Sonnenallee shop owners say that the Syrian style is most popular throughout Germany. But it’s not only Syrians who make it: the Palestinian-owned Alzaeem Restaurant on Sonnenallee also prepares its shawarma Syrian-style. That’s because many of its Palestinian employees were born in Syria, says employee Mohamad Abdul.

A gateway food

The Syrian shawarma’s high-quality ingredients, delicious flavor and affordable price makes it easy to share across Germany, says Damascus-born chef Malakeh Jazmati, who serves traditional food passed down from generations at her namesake restaurant in Berlin’s Schöneberg neighborhood.

“It’s traditional street food, so we don’t make it in the home,” says Jazmati, who sees herself as a cultural ambassador. She is one of several Syrian chefs that have opened upscale eateries outside of Sonnenallee. Another, Aleppo Supper Club’s owner Samer Hafez, says he chose locations away from Arab Street for his three restaurants to meet non-Arab Germans in the neighborhoods where they live. He opened his third location in Berlin this summer on a tree-lined street in Prenzlauer Berg.

Although Jazmati says her restaurant aims to share the complexity of Syrian cuisine beyond its fast food, she recognizes the shawarma’s value to Germans and Arabs alike. It’s a comfort food for Arabs, and a point of entry for Germans and other non-Arab people.

“The most important part of the food is memories,” Jazmati says. Shawarma reminds her of being a child in Damascus, in her pajamas and huddled between siblings in the back of her late father’s car for a nighttime snack after he returned home from work.

“For German people, it has no story, but it’s really delicious, it’s easy and cheap,” she says.

The story of Berliners’ relationship to Syrian food is being written both by chefs like Jazmati and those carving shawarma on Sonnenallee.

Jazmati and Hafez say that the majority of their customers are non-Arab people who may be trying traditional dishes for the first time. Over the summer, Jazmati served Merkel makloubeh, a spiced rice dish she serves with eggplant and can include other vegetables and meat, in a TV segment that was broadcast nationally. Ten years after the refugee crisis, it was the first time the politician publicly spoke with refugees—from Syria, Iran and Afghanistan—about their experiences integrating into German society.

Food, Jazmati says, is a “lovely messenger” for understanding where a person comes from. “[Shawarma] is part of this relationship between Germans and Syrians,” she adds.

Restaurants and resilience

In Berlin, the Syrian diaspora community has leveraged its traditional flavors as a means of rebuilding a life destroyed by war without forgetting the tastes of home.

“Syrians really attach themselves to their food and culinary habits,” says Lubana Al-Sayed, an Aleppo-native and a food identity scholar. She came to Germany as a student in 2016, by way of France. For her doctoral research at the University of Hohenheim in Stuttgart, Al-Sayed studied the role that food played in the well-being of Syrian refugees who resettled in Germany.

Cooking traditional foods was an avenue for her people to find comfort in a new place, Al-Sayed found through interviews with about 75 Syrian refugees and asylum seekers.

“When you come to a different country with a different culture, you might face what they call secondary trauma from the scientific perspective,” Al-Sayed says. “You are expected to be in line with the new norms and new culture in the host country, and this provides a lot of stress for those people. So, food was an avenue for them in order to have some familiarity and to make sense of belonging in a new place.”

It also served as a means of integration into German society.

From women who sell homemade Syrian dishes through social channels on Facebook and Instagram to those who now have their own restaurants, food was a pathway to financial stability for many newcomers, Al-Sayed says.

One local business owner, Aymann Azzawi—a first-generation Syrian in Germany who founded Refueat, a Levantine catering company that exclusively employs refugees—estimates around 100 new Syrian eateries in Berlin have opened over the past several years.

“Syrians use food to build new relationships with a host community: as a gift or just sharing food with other people,” Al-Sayed says. “The acceptance of German people, that came through the food.”

But not all Germans have accepted their new neighbors so readily. Anti-Muslim verbal and physical attacks have spiked significantly since 2023, a report from the Alliance Against Islamophobia and Anti-Muslim Hate shows. Germany’s far right political party, the Alternative for Germany, has gained significant traction since 2015, in part for its anti-immigration, anti-Islam messaging.

In response, chefs like Jazmati see their work as a potent antidote to racism.

“I use food like an ice breaker,” says Jazmati. “It sets the pace for our talking. We start with salt, and finish with Islamophobia … something far deeper. But the base is the food.”