Outdoor Recreation
Tishomingo State Park
Mississippi offers ample opportunities to take advantage of the great outdoors. With its bevy of towering rock formations, fern-filled crevices, and tumbling waterfalls, Tishomingo State Park in the Appalachian foothills is a haven for rock climbers and hikers alike. Its landmark swinging bridge stretches 200 feet over Bear Creek, a winding stream that’s especially popular with canoeists. The rolling white sands, fertile salt marshes and emerald green waters of Gulf Islands National Seashore are a haven of pristine wilderness, while central Mississippi’s largest recreation area, Ross Barnett Reservoir, offers anglers 33,000-acres to perfect their sport. At Red Bluff, millions of years of natural erosion have created a magnificent geologic phenomena, earning this colorful natural escarpment the nickname, “Little Grand Canyon.”
Casinos
Beau Rivage, Biloxi
Whether it’s playing blackjack, lounging poolside, or catching live music, Coastal Mississippi’s 12 casinos have something for everyone, day or night. Biloxi is home to eight casinos, including the Beau Rivage Resort & Casino. As one of the largest casinos in the South, this elegant AAA Four Diamond beauty is also known for its sweeping coastline views. Rock ‘n’ roll history abounds at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Biloxi, while the new Scarlet Pearl Casino Resort features an impressive selection of slot machines. Other popular spots include the entirely smoke-free Palace Casino Resort, and the Golden Nugget Biloxi Hotel & Casino, beloved for its spa and sundeck. Beyond the coast, Tunica, Vicksburg, and Natchez all boast casino properties as well.
Music
Grammy Museum Mississippi, Cleveland
As the “Birthplace of America's Music,” Mississippi played a pivotal role in forming musical genres like the blues and rock ‘n’ roll. In fact, the Mississippi Delta region has one of the richest musical histories on earth. At its heart is Cleveland, a city home to one of just two Grammy museums in the United States (the other is in Louisiana). Here, more than two-dozen interactive exhibits explore song and sound through everything from mini recording studios to playable instruments. Ready for more? Delve into the life of celebrated blues artist B.B. King in Indianola, discover the “Father of Country Music” in Meridian, or catch a performance at Philadelphia’s Marty Stuart's Congress of Country Music, which will be home to one of the world’s largest private collections of country music memorabilia.
Black History
Longwood, Natchez
The pains of slavery and the fight for civil rights run deep in Mississippi, a state that doesn’t shy away from its history. In Natchez, plantations share the stories of the enslaved individuals who lived and worked there. Longwood, America’s largest octagonal home, has a particularly fascinating history. The mansion contains 750,000 bricks, each handmade by enslaved brickmakers, before the Civil War halted its overall construction. In Jackson, the Mississippi Civil Rights Museum documents the state’s role at the center of the movement, while the Medgar and Myrlie Evers Home National Monument commemorates the legacies of these two civil rights activists. Greenwood’s Emmett Till statue honors the 14-year-old whose tragic 1955 murder served as a catalyst for change.
Culinary
Doe's Eat Place, Greenville
From Cajun and Creole to soul food, seafood, and barbecue, Mississippi’s wide range of culinary offerings are often found in the most unassuming locations. Since 1941, Greenville’s Doe’s Eat Place has been welcoming customers to this “hole-in-the-wall” eatery to fill up on sirloin steaks and hot tamales. Outside the city of Oxford, the landmark Taylor Grocery serves up orders of perfectly breaded catfish with sweet tea and nightly music, while over in Learned, population 54, diners at H.D. Gibbes & Sons often outnumber the townspeople. Big city favorites include the elegant Mary Mahoney's Old French House in Biloxi, Ocean Spring’s Vestige, with its ever-changing tasting menu, and James Beard semifinalists Elvie's (Jackson) and Saint Leo (Oxford).