Huntsville
U.S. Space & Rocket Center
Huntsville earned its "Rocket City" nickname from its contributions to the country's space program, including putting the first U.S. satellite into orbit. In fact, the fast-growing city is home to one of the world’s largest collections of rockets, engines, and simulators on display at the interactive U.S. Space & Rocket Center, a Smithsonian affiliate that draws 626,000 visitors annually. With its proximity to Alabama’s legendary Muscle Shoals Sound Studio, the city also boasts a thriving music scene—especially with the recent openings of its 8,000 capacity Orion Amphitheater, a year-round venue inspired by ancient Roman designs, and the more intimate Mars Music Hall. Hungry? Huntsville’s Commerce Kitchen serves up Southern classics made modern.
Birmingham
Bottega
Food is at the heart of Alabama’s “Magic City,” where an impressive culinary scene reflecting Birmingham’s rich history ranges from Michelin-star dining to barbecue street food. Channel your inner Parisian at Chez FonFon, a classic French bistro, or step into the Italian countryside at the trattoria-style Bottega, with its wood-fired flatbreads and pizza. Both are part of the Stitt restaurant group, whose namesake, Frank Stitt, is a four-time James Beard finalist. For seafood, locals head to the award-winning Automatic Seafood & Oysters, an upscale eatery that sources fish primarily from the Gulf of Mexico. Every Saturday, Pepper Place Farmers Market hosts a wide variety of artisan farmers, chefs, music, and makers of everything from batik hand-dyed purses to glazed ceramics.
Montgomery
Civil Rights Memorial
As birthplace of the Civil Rights Movement, Alabama’s capital city is brimming with historic sites that were pivotal in the fight for change. The award-winning Freedom Rides Museum commemorates the many activists who faced extreme violence while peacefully protesting against segregated bus terminals throughout the South. Located within Montgomery’s former Greyhound bus station, it’s an official stop on the 14-state U.S. Civil Rights Trail. At the state-of-the-art Rosa Parks Museum, learn the story behind a 13-month bus boycott spurred by the museum’s namesake, then pay tribute to the dozens who gave their lives for freedom at the Civil Rights Memorial—designed by famed sculptor Maya Lin. For family friendly Southern comfort food, Martin’s is your place.
Mobile
USS Alabama Battleship Park
As an important trading center between French colonists and Native Americans, the Port of Mobile has long been pivotal to the state’s history and economy. Still, it's just one of the wonders of this Gulf Coast city. With countless aircraft, vehicles, and memorials dedicated to the U.S. Armed Forces, USS Alabama Battleship Park brings Mobile’s military past to light. Its anchor attraction, the USS Alabama, earned 9 battle stars during her three-year World War II tenure. Mobile is also the true birthplace of America’s Mardi Gras traditions with papier-mâché sculptures to MoonPie throws all featured year-round at the Mobile Carnival Museum. Opt for dining delights at Dauphin’s, where classic French creole cuisine and sky-high panoramic views go hand-in-hand.
Gulf Shores & Orange Beach
Saltwater Fishing
White sand beaches, warm waters, and mild year-round weather greet visitors on this laid-back stretch of Gulf Coast shoreline. At nearly 32 miles long, the area’s beaches offer numerous access points, each with a distinct feel, and activities like golfing, fishing, snorkeling, and jet skiing nearby. For outdoor lovers, Gulf Stake Park boasts 28 miles of hiking and biking trails through nine different ecosystems. Not to mention, Alabama is a birder’s paradise with 420-plus resident and migratory bird species. Look for them at the nearby Audubon Bird Sanctuary, a popular spot for spring migrations, and Village Point Park Preserve, where red-bellied woodpeckers to Carolina chickadees thrive.