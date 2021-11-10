Does Fish Skin Have a Future in Fashion?
To promote sustainability in the industry, designer Elisa Palomino-Perez is embracing the traditional Indigenous practice of crafting with fish leather
A New, Interactive Sculpture by Suchi Reddy Illuminates Our Hopes and Fears About the Future
The A.I.-powered installation, a hallmark of the Smithsonian's upcoming "Futures" show, promises something never seen or experienced before
What If Humans and Artificial Intelligence Teamed Up to Build Better Communities?
Smithsonian’s 'Futures' exhibition team and Autodesk announce groundbreaking interactive experience to showcase a bold new problem-solving philosophy
Smithsonian's 'Futures' Exhibition to Feature Virgin Hyperloop's Record-Breaking Transportation Pod
Virgin Hyperloop's Pegasus vehicle will be on display for viewers to take a closer look at its interior this fall
From Floating Cities to Biodegradable Burial Pods and Flying Cars, the Smithsonian Envisions a Multitude of Futures
The Arts and Industries Building will reopen this November with a thought-provoking exploration of what lies ahead for humanity