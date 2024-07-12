You Can Now Visit France’s First-Ever Cheese Museum

At last, a destination where you can get cultured in more ways than one: France’s very first cheese museum, the Musée du Fromage, is now open in the heart of Paris.

The country is famous for its artisanal cheeses. Numerous cheese festivals are held every year, and it’s not hard to stumble upon a rich selection of cheeses at one of France’s popular open-air markets. According to some estimates, the French eat an average of more than 50 pounds of cheese annually.

But until now, France hasn’t had a museum dedicated to the history of the delicious dairy treat. When Pierre Brisson, the museum’s founder, moved to Paris about 15 years ago, he found this oversight surprising.

“I realized that lots of things were already organized in Paris to promote wine. Wine culture is developed in France,” Brisson tells Euronews’ Amber Louise Bryce. “Cheese is also a big thing, but there were no places where people could learn more deeply about the processes of making cheese.”

Brisson developed his passion for cheese as a child. Every Sunday after mass, he and his father would visit the local cheesemonger. “I was at the height of the display and would look at all the marvelous cheeses in front of my eyes,” he tells the Guardian’s Kim Willsher. “I became fascinated by where they came from and how they were made.”

Now, Brisson wants to pay it forward. “My dream is that in 20 years’ time, someone will say they decided to become a cheesemaker after visiting the museum,” he adds.

The Musée du Fromage produces its own cheese, which visitors can sample at tastings. It also features interactive displays, which examine the history of various cheeses in different regions of the country. On-site experts provide hands-on learning opportunities, such as workshops and cheesemaking demonstrations.

“[The process] depends on so many things, even the humor of the animals whose milk is being used,” Agathe de Saint-Exupéry, one of the experts at the museum, tells the Guardian. “You can make the same good cheese every day, and every day it will taste different. It just cannot be done industrially.”

Tickets are €20 (about $22) for adults and €13 (about $14) for children. Farmers and agriculture students can visit for free. Brisson’s team hopes the museum will appeal not just to tourists but also to French citizens interested in learning about the traditional cheesemaking practices of their ancestors.

Today, experts have a thorough scientific understanding of the cheesemaking process. “Our ancestors … didn’t know all [those] details, but they still could make amazing cheese,” Brisson tells Euronews. “There is a know-how that’s developed for centuries that we kind of inherited today.”

The team wants to pass along some of that know-how to younger generations.

“People can see cheesemaking live and also talk to the cheesemaker,” Brisson adds. “We are working with many traditional farmers, so we want people [to feel like they’re] kind of traveling when they taste the cheese. We are opening a little window in the heart of Paris to the rural side of France.”