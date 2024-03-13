U.S. Has ‘No Evidence’ of Alien Technology, New Pentagon Report Finds

A new report from the United States Department of Defense found no evidence that the U.S. government has access to any extraterrestrial technology, refuting claims that the Pentagon has hidden recovered alien materials from the public and attempted to re-engineer alien spacecraft.

The Department of Defense’s All-domain Anomaly Resolution Office (AARO) delivered the report to Congress last week. The 63-page document reviews government records related to unidentified anomalous phenomena, or UAP.

“AARO has found no evidence that any U.S. government investigation, academic-sponsored research or official review panel has confirmed that any sighting of a UAP represented extraterrestrial technology,” Pentagon press secretary Major General Pat Ryder says in a statement. “All investigative efforts, at all levels of classification, concluded that most sightings were ordinary objects and phenomena and the result of misidentification.”

The U.S. Senate Select Committee on Intelligence called for an inquiry into UAP in 2020, and a 2021 Pentagon report of UAP sightings found no evidence of any alien activity, writes Live Science’s Ben Turner. The government’s UAP efforts are not just about searching for alien life—they also are looking for advanced technology from other countries, making it a search that has national security implications.

The AARO was created in 2022 to investigate claims of UAP, and in the new report, it examines investigations of UAP from 1945 through October 2023, according to NPR’s Emma Bowman. The AARO looked through government archives and conducted interviews with about 30 people to inform its report.

While the origins of some UAP have not been explained, the AARO claims in the report that these observations would be identified as ordinary objects or phenomena with better data.

It also addresses some of the claims made last summer, when whistleblower David Grusch alleged under oath at a congressional hearing that the government is covering up discoveries of alien spacecraft and alien bodies. The former intelligence officer suggested the Pentagon had contracted projects to reverse-engineer that alien technology.

But the new report dismisses these claims. “To date, AARO has found no verifiable evidence for claims that the U.S. government and private companies have access to or have been reverse-engineering extraterrestrial technology,” Ryder says in the statement.

The report does mention a reverse-engineering program proposed by the Department of Homeland Security called Kona Blue, which was never approved. It also refutes claims of coverups of extraterrestrial technology, stating that no such technology had ever been found and that Kona Blue supporters just assumed it would exist.

“AARO determined, based on all information provided to date, that claims involving specific people, known locations, technological tests and documents allegedly involved in or related to the reverse-engineering of extraterrestrial technology, are inaccurate,” per the report.

Any claims of such reverse-engineering are “in large part the result of circular reporting from a group of individuals who believe this to be the case, despite the lack of any evidence,” the report adds.

Additionally, the report didn’t find evidence to support a number of other wide-ranging claims. For instance, an interviewee claimed they overheard a conversation about aliens being present at a technology test at a military base, but the AARO found the interviewee misunderstood the conversation. One interviewee claimed a former military officer had touched an extraterrestrial spacecraft, but the officer denied it on the record. The report determined that a claim of an off-world technology test at a government facility was “almost certainly” a technology test unrelated to UAP.

“AARO assesses that all of the named and described alleged hidden UAP reverse-engineering programs provided by interviewees either do not exist; are misidentified authentic, highly sensitive national security programs that are not related to extraterrestrial technology exploitation; or resolve to an unwarranted and disestablished program,” the report states.

In the future, the AARO will publish a second report with information gathered after the publication of the recent report, from November 1, 2023, to April 15, 2024.