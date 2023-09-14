Alleged Alien Corpses Displayed to Mexican Congress Did Not Convince Scientists

Two specimens alleged to be the remains of “aliens” were presented before the Mexican Congress on Wednesday by a self-proclaimed “ufologist” who has previously engaged in pseudoscience and false claims regarding extraterrestrials.

UFO scientist, writer and TV host Jaime Maussan testified under oath that the two shriveled gray bodies with three fingers on each hand are “non-human beings that are not part of our terrestrial evolution,” per the Guardian’s Thomas Graham. But experts were quick to cast doubt on Maussan’s claims.

“These conclusions are simply not backed up by evidence,” Antígona Segura, one of Mexico’s top astrobiologists, tells Simon Romero of the New York Times. “The whole thing is very shameful.”

Maussan said researchers at the National Autonomous University of Mexico used carbon dating to determine the remains are about 1,000 years old. Scientists with the university have distanced themselves from Maussan’s testimony, saying they were not involved in collecting the sample, nor did they come in contact with the full specimens.

“In no case do we make conclusions about the origin of these samples,” the university’s National Laboratory of Mass Spectrometry With Accelerators said in a statement first released in 2017, per the Times.

In 2015, Maussan similarly revealed a body that he claimed belonged to an alien, but it was later shown to be the remains of a human child. And two years later, he participated in a video project claiming that specimens uncovered in Nazca, Peru, with elongated skulls and three fingers on each hand were evidence of aliens. Archaeologists said some of the bodies may have been Indigenous Peruvians, mutilated to look extraterrestrial, wrote Christopher Heaney for the Atlantic in 2017. And a report from Peru’s prosecutor’s office declared the specimens were “recently manufactured dolls, which have been covered with a mixture of paper and synthetic glue to simulate the presence of skin,” per Megan Janetsky of the Associated Press.

In the hearing this week, Maussan claimed the two more recent bodies were uncovered in algae mines in Cusco, Peru, in 2017. He said the remains were not mummies, nor were they manipulated, per the Washington Post’s Anumita Kaur. Maussan also alleged that X-rays revealed one of the beings had “eggs” inside it, reports Jack Ryan for the Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC).

Experts have not analyzed the remains up close, nor has the data been released to the public. Still, images of the supposed aliens have gone viral on social media.

“Of course it was all made up,” Julieta Fierro, a scientist at the Institute of Astronomy at the National Autonomous University of Mexico, says to the ABC. Other experts have said the aliens look too similar to humans to be authentic.

The buzz around the recent testimony is yet another indication of renewed interest in extraterrestrial beings from the public and federal governments. Just one day after Maussan’s testimony, NASA released a report on Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena (UAP) and announced it is appointing its first director of UAP research.

And in July of this year, former Air Force intelligence officer David Grusch testified in a U.S. congressional hearing that the U.S. government is in possession of non-human “biologics” from UAP crash sites. Two other military veterans spoke about their encounters with UAP while working in the armed services. One of them, Ryan Graves, also testified in front of the Mexican Congress this week, but he later condemned the proceedings.

“Unfortunately, yesterday’s demonstration was a huge step backward for this issue,” Graves wrote on X, formerly Twitter. “I will continue to raise awareness of UAP as an urgent matter of aerospace safety, national security and science, but I am deeply disappointed by this unsubstantiated stunt.”

