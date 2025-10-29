This Forgery Ring Tried to Sell a Fake Rembrandt for $150 Million. The Real Painting Is Hanging in an Amsterdam Museum The conspirators claimed that their canvas was the original, while the Rijksmuseum’s was an inferior copy. They also marketed forgeries of works by Picasso, Frida Kahlo and more Ella Feldman - Daily Correspondent Get our newsletter! Get our newsletter!

Authorities in Germany have thwarted an international art ring that attempted to sell forgeries attributed to Rembrandt van Rijn, Peter Paul Rubens, Pablo Picasso, Frida Kahlo and other famous artists for millions of dollars.

The primary suspect is a 77-year-old Bavarian man who worked with ten accomplices, according to a statement from local police, who led an operation that spanned Germany, Switzerland and Liechtenstein.

The scheme fell apart after the alleged ringleader tried to sell two Picasso forgeries, including a portrait of Dora Maar, the Spanish painter’s longtime muse. (Last week, an original Picasso painting of Maar, titled Bust of a Woman With a Flowered Hat, sold for around $37 million.)

“A potential buyer came to us because the negotiations were not what you’d expect for paintings of that quality,” chief inspector Patrick Haggenmüller tells Reuters TV, per the Art Newspaper’s Catherine Hickley. “They were selling them out of their car [trunk].”

The unidentified suspect also tried to sell a forgery of Rembrandt’s The Syndics, the Dutch artist’s famous group portrait of men from Amsterdam’s cloth makers’ guild, for around $150 million. It was a bold move—the original painting, known in Dutch as De Staalmeesters, is on permanent display at Amsterdam’s Rijksmuseum.

The art ring’s sales spin was that the museum possessed a copy, while the forgery was actually a long-lost original. But experts who analyzed the painting concluded otherwise, offering an “unequivocal” verdict, according to the statement: The work on offer was a fake, likely from the 20th century.

An 84-year-old Swiss woman owned the purported Rembrandt. She is now under investigation as a suspected accomplice. Another individual implicated in the scheme is a 74-year-old German man who allegedly forged documents confirming the authenticity of the artworks.

The Rembrandt forgery was confiscated on October 15, during a coordinated series of dawn raids that took place at more than a dozen locations across Central Europe. During the raids, police seized documents, mobile phones and multiple suspected forgeries.

The confiscated paintings mimicked works by Anthony van Dyck, Juan Miró and Amedeo Modigliani, among others, and were placed on sale for roughly $465,000 to $16 million. The investigation is ongoing.

“Among other things, all confiscated paintings will be examined in detail by experts and appraisers in the coming weeks,” the statement says, per BBC News’ Dearbail Jordan.

In 2024, a two-year investigation led by Spanish and French police culminated in the arrest of a suspected art forger who’d attempted to sell a fake Leonardo da Vinci painting for nearly $1.5 million. Also last year, Spanish police busted an alleged forgery ring that sold fake Banksys.