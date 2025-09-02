Banksy Transformed This Police Box Into a Piranha Tank. Soon, the Artwork Will Go on Permanent Display in London The piece was part of the anonymous artist’s animal series that appeared around the city last summer. In 2026, it will make its debut at the London Museum Ella Feldman - Daily Correspondent Get our newsletter! Get our newsletter!

A glass police box graffitied by Banksy to look like a tank of piranhas has gone into storage before its debut at the London Museum next year.

The painted box appeared overnight on a central London street in August 2024, and Banksy confirmed on Instagram that he had created it. The work was the seventh in a series of nine animal-related artworks by the iconic anonymous graffiti artist that appeared in London last summer, as the Guardian’s Matthew Weaver reported.

Fun fact: Banksy’s animal series The final artwork in the street artist’s series was a mural of a gorilla helping animals escape from the London Zoo.

Shortly after the artwork’s debut, the City of London Corporation removed the box from the street and put it on display at the Guildhall, a municipal building, where visitors could view it from behind a barrier, according to BBC News.

Now, the work has been placed into storage ahead of a permanent display at the London Museum’s new location, which is set to open in 2026.

“With the arrival of Banksy’s Piranhas, our collection now spans from Roman graffiti to our first piece of contemporary street art,” Glyn Davies, the London Museum’s head of curatorial, tells BBC News. “This work by one of the world’s most iconic artists now belongs to Londoners, and will keep making waves when it goes on show next year.”

The museum, formerly called the Museum of London, permanently closed its London Wall location in 2022 with plans to reopen four years later at the nearby Smithfield Market. Last year, it rebranded as the London Museum.

The new building “will open early and close late, reflecting London’s reputation as a 24-hour global city,” the museum’s website reads. “This is a once-in-a-generation opportunity to reconceive what a museum for London can be.”

Last summer, the elusive Banksy sparked a treasure hunt for his fans in London when he unveiled an animal-related artwork every day for nine days in a row, the New York Times’ Isabella Kwai reported. The spray-paintings, which appeared overnight, included a mountain goat near the River Thames, three monkeys on the side of a bridge and a gorilla at the entrance of the London Zoo.

With its use of different shades of blue, as well as the fact that it wraps all the way around a structure, Piranhas stands out against the other eight pieces in Banksy’s series—and against his other artworks in general.

“Banksy stopped Londoners in their tracks when this piece appeared,” Chris Hayward, the City of London Corporation’s policy chairman, tells BBC News of Piranhas. “Now, we’re making it available to millions.”

After a mural of elephants in the Banksy series was defaced last year, a London council moved swiftly to protect it. Other works in the series were vandalized or stolen, such as a howling wolf on a satellite dish, which was taken in broad daylight.

Efforts to move and preserve Banksy’s installations haven’t always been popular. Venice officials’ decision to remove the Banksy mural Migrant Child for restoration earlier this year was met with outcry from artists and community members.