Long-Lost Rubens Painting of Jesus Christ's Crucifixion Discovered in a Paris Mansion The Baroque artwork stopped an auctioneer in his tracks during a routine property visit. The newly discovered piece will go to auction in November Ella Feldman - Daily Correspondent

A long-lost painting of the crucifixion of Jesus Christ by Peter Paul Rubens, the 17th-century Flemish master, has been discovered in a mansion in Paris.

French auctioneer Jean-Pierre Osenat was making a routine visit to the mansion, which he was preparing to sell, when he found the painting in September 2024, according to Agence France-Presse (AFP), which first reported the news.

When he stumbled upon the dramatic Baroque painting, Osenat’s instincts told him that it was “an extremely rare and incredible discovery that will define my career as an auctioneer,” per Belga News Agency.

Born in 1577, Rubens became the most prominent painter in his country’s Baroque tradition. The artist was known for bringing historical, mythological and religious scenes to life through bold colors and depictions of dramatic movement. He was a prolific artist, creating around 2,500 compositions and 10,000 works of art, including drawings and tapestries, according to the Royal Museum of Fine Arts in Antwerp.

The moody Christ on the Cross, painted in 1613, was authenticated by Nils Büttner, a German art historian and Rubens expert, per AFP. He used X-ray imaging and pigment analysis to certify the painting’s origins.

When he was sure about the painting’s provenance, Büttner gave Osenat a ring. “Jean-Pierre, we have a new Rubens!” the historian told him.

Christ on the Cross is in “very good condition,” Osenat tells AFP. His auction house will sell the painting on November 30.

No price estimate has been provided, but Artnet’s Jo Lawson-Tancred reports that in the past year, Rubens paintings have sold for between $1 million and $5 million.

Although Rubens often made religious paintings for the Catholic church, this one was more likely created for a private collector. Experts think it once belonged to William-Adolphe Bouguereau, a French academic painter in the 19th-century.

Osenat tells AFP that the painting is “a true profession of faith and a favorite subject for Rubens.” The piece also represents “the very beginning of Baroque painting,” the auctioneer adds.

In the painting, Christ is seen “in a painfully realistic manner,” writes Büttner in a paper accompanying his research, per Artnet. “Behind the green and overgrown rocky backdrop of Golgotha is a view of Jerusalem illuminated, but apparently under a rainstorm.”

That attention to detail can also be seen in St. Gregory of Nazianzus, a 1621 biblical sketch by Rubens that was returned to a castle in Germany last year.