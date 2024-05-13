Will Sullivan Daily Correspondent

Sky-watchers around the world were treated to rare, dazzling displays of the northern lights over the weekend, as the glowing phenomenon, which is usually seen close to the Arctic Circle, was visible much farther south than usual.

Powerful solar storms triggered a light show that astonished viewers in Great Britain, Poland, Siberia and Mongolia, as well as from Oregon and Washington to Texas and Florida in the United States.

“The solar eclipse last month, I thought that was the coolest thing I’d ever seen,” Benjamin Williamson, who saw the aurora from Portland Head Light in Maine, says to the New York Times’ Katrina Miller, Ivan Penn and Emmett Lindner. “This might have beat it.”

Aurora borealis, or the northern lights, are caused by interactions between charged particles from the sun and Earth’s atmosphere. Every second, the sun releases about one million tons of charged particles, including protons and electrons, that travel outward in a stream of plasma known as the solar wind.

When these particles reach our planet, some get trapped in its magnetic field, which redirects them toward the poles. There, they collide with oxygen and nitrogen in Earth’s upper atmosphere, raising these molecules’ energy level. The molecules then release that energy in the form of glowing auroras.

But the aurora activity over the weekend was unusual: Beginning Friday, scientists observed a series of intense explosions of plasma and magnetic fields from the sun’s atmosphere known as coronal mass ejections. The activity stemmed from a cluster of sunspots around 17 times the diameter of Earth. As of Friday, experts had seen at least seven coronal mass ejections heading toward our planet.

When these blasts of solar activity are pointed toward Earth, they can result in intense geomagnetic storms—and on Friday evening, Earth experienced an extreme (G5) geomagnetic storm for the first time since October 2003. A watch for strong (G3) and severe (G4) geomagnetic storms continued throughout the weekend.

The historic storm—a major disturbance in the magnetosphere—led to reports of power grid irregularities and disruptions to high-frequency communications, GPS and satellite navigation.

But it also made the northern lights visible at lower latitudes than usual. With the weekend’s geomagnetic storms, the glowing display was visible over wide areas of the U.S. Auroras are typically only seen as far south as Florida around once per decade, but some residents of the Sunshine State were able to spot the northern lights. Still, cloud coverage in some parts of the country blocked the view of the sky.

The northern lights can appear with a few different colors, depending on the type of gas the solar particles interact with. Auroras appear greenish-yellow or red when they’re emanating from oxygen and blue when nitrogen is the trigger.

Here are 12 images of the northern lights, as seen from around the world over the weekend.