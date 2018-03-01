Toggle
Special Report

Women in Science

For centuries, the sciences have been shaped by those who pushed past the bounds of human knowledge and broke down the thought barriers of their time. But by and large, it's men—mostly white ones—who are recorded in the history books. We celebrate them as geniuses who upended our understanding of the cosmos, the planet and ourselves.

For over a year, Smithsonian.com has been sharing the stories of women scientists who also changed the world, but were written out of history—if they ever made the books to begin with. It was a woman (atmospheric researcher Eunice Foote) who first outlined the global greenhouse effect; a woman (FDA pharmacologist Frances Oldham Kelsey) who stood between America and an epidemic of birth defects; and a woman (astronomer Maria Mitchell) who named comets and shaped the early field of astronomy.

These pioneers paved the way for future generations of women scientists and explorers. But spotlighting their stories is about more than just augmenting women’s history. It's about understanding the cultural attitudes, historical forces and social realities that made science what it is today—and what it will be tomorrow. 

Featured Story

When Girls Studied Planets And the Sky Had No Limits

Maria Mitchell, America's first female astronomer, flourished at a time when both sexes “swept the sky”
Public Health

The Woman Who Stood Between America and an Epidemic of Birth Defects
Climate Change

The Scientist Who Defined the Greenhouse Effect, But Didn’t Get the Credit
Human Anatomy

The Lady Anatomist Who Brought Dead Bodies to Light
The True Story of “Hidden Figures,” the Women Who Helped Win the Space Race
How a Pioneering Botanist Broke Down Japan’s Gender Barriers
This 19th Century Lady Doctor Helped Usher Indian Women Into Medicine
How a Psychologist’s Work on Race Identity Helped Overturn School Segregation
The Woman Who Transformed How We Teach Geography
The Forgotten Women Scientists Who Fled the Holocaust for the United States
Related Stories

Fifty Years Ago, a Grad Student’s Discovery Changed the Course of Astrophysics

These Bold Illustrations Celebrate the Incredible Contributions of Women in Science

Seeing Is Believing: How Marie Tharp Changed Geology Forever

How Marie Curie Brought X-Ray Machines To the Battlefield

This Feminist Psychologist-Turned-Rock-Star Led a Full Life of Resistance

In "The Glass Universe," Dava Sobel Brings the Women 'Computers' of Harvard Observatory to Light

These Four Black Women Inventors Reimagined the Technology of the Home

How an Environmental Activist Became a Pioneer for Climate Justice in India

Meet the Computer Scientist You Should Thank For Your Smartphone's Weather App

This Little-Known Math Genius Helped America Reach the Stars

Women Who Shaped History

The Woman Who Shaped the Study of Fossil Brains

Why We Need to Start Building Monuments to Groundbreaking Women

This Museum Tour is the Perfect Guide to Celebrating Women’s History in Style

The Woman Who Transformed How We Teach Geography

Madame de Pompadour Was Far More Than a ‘Mistress’

This Time-Saving Patent Paved the Way for the Modern Dishwasher

The True Story of Mrs. Alford's Nitroglycerin Factory

It Didn’t Take Very Long For Anesthesia to Change Childbirth

In the 1930s, This Natural History Curator Discovered a Living Fossil–Well, Sort of