The Ten Best Science Books of 2020

In 2016, after surviving a rollover crash—her second that year—while driving through mountains on the Alaska Highway, award-winning journalist Eva Holland decided to write a book about fear. In 2015, she had already faced her greatest fear, losing her mother. And years before that, after moving to the Yukon in 2009, Holland started casually navigating her fears of heights and falling; she picked up climbing and hiking to meet friends in her new home. But that night in the hospital after the accident, she realized it was time to put pen to paper. “I knew I would have some lasting psychological effects from those two crashes,” Holland tells the New York Times.

In Nerve, Holland dives—quite literally—into the science, history and medicine behind fear. At times, she is a test subject; she jumps from an airplane to confront her acrophobia and intensely unpacks a moment frozen in panic while descending a mountain. She also takes readers through good and bad ways to face fears. For example, she undergoes eye movement desensitization and reprocessing therapy, a visceral, if not eccentric, treatment that effectively relieves panic associated with her car crash. Throughout the book, Holland guides the reader through complex neuroscience, such as when she introduces a team of scientists trying to disconnect traumatic memories from fear using a single pill. Nerve is painstakingly researched and grippingly personal. Through staring down her own fears, Holland challenges readers to take on their own.