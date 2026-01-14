Naked Mole-Rats Prefer Low-Oxygen Air That Would Kill Most Mammals, Adding to Their List of Death-Defying Superpowers These underground rodents are the first mammals found to actively choose air with lower-than-normal oxygen levels. Their remarkable ability to survive these conditions could offer a key model for researchers studying new treatments for stroke or lung diseases in humans Fanni Daniella Szakal Share Copy link Email SMS Facebook X Reddit LinkedIn Bluesky Print Add as preferred source

The breath you just took contains about 21 percent oxygen. But if you were in a chamber with no influx of fresh air, the oxygen level would slowly diminish. If it got to about 15 percent, you’d feel a little off—light-headed, with your heart laboring a bit faster. At 11 percent, you might feel a rising panic, become nauseated and lose the ability to think coherently. Below 10 percent, loss of consciousness, brain damage and death would follow within minutes.

Meanwhile, under these oppressive conditions, the naked mole-rat, a nearly hairless and almost-blind rodent from eastern Africa, would be happily going through its daily routine of digging tunnels or sleeping in a massive mole-rat pile.

Naked mole-rats are famous for tolerating hypoxia—that is, a lower-than-normal level of oxygen—which is common when a colony of up to 300 animals lives together in a burrow, deep underground. But a recent study published in Biology Letters suggests the odd rodents not only tolerate these extreme conditions—they may actually prefer them. This makes naked mole-rats the first mammals ever found to actively choose environments with low oxygen.

“I did not expect it at all,” says Matthew Pamenter, a biologist at the University of Ottawa and senior author of the study. “We didn’t believe it in the first place. We had multiple people doing the experiments, we did them over the course of a whole year … and we had different people analyzing [the results] just to make sure that this was real.”

As most mammals do, we humans will try our best to escape hypoxia, as it wreaks havoc on our bodies. In understanding that naked mole rats do the opposite, researchers hope to uncover the mechanisms behind the curious behavior—like how it affects inflammation, metabolism and blood sugar. Naked mole-rats could then serve as a model to reveal what goes wrong in human tissues during oxygen deprivation.

For instance, the rodents could inspire ways to “protect our brain against low-oxygen environments that you might experience in a stroke,” says Dan McCloskey, a naked mole-rat researcher at the City University of New York’s College of Staten Island, who was not involved in the study. “Naked mole-rats certainly hold secrets that we can learn from.”

Thriving on the extreme

To test the rodents’ oxygen preferences, the researchers put individual mole-rats in a two-chamber system designed for the study. One chamber contained normal air with 21 percent oxygen and the other contained hypoxic air, with either 11 percent, 7 percent or 3 percent oxygen. While the mole-rats didn’t show a preference between normal air and levels of 7 percent or 11 percent oxygen, they seemed to strongly prefer the severely hypoxic chamber with only 3 percent oxygen.

Naked mole-rat colonies have a complex social structure involving a queen, workers and breeders, similar to the social organization of ants or bees. The researchers also wanted to test whether sociality influences the mammals’ response to oxygen, so they released some mole-rats into the chamber system in pairs. Instead of the most severe hypoxia, the pairs preferred to be at the milder 7 percent oxygen chamber—but they still chose that over normal air.

Did you know? The social nature of naked mole-rats Naked mole-rats live in eusocial colonies, or groups where only some individuals reproduce and the whole society cares for young cooperatively.

They’re one of only a few mammals known to have a truly eusocial group structure; other examples among insects are bees, ants and termites.

Why would these animals escape what are considered the ideal conditions for life? One explanation, scientists suggest, is that they just hate being alone.

Naked mole-rats are safest when they are deep inside their burrow, far from the entrance where they could fall prey to snakes or other predators. So, seeking hypoxic air could be their way of retreating from the outside, which would have normal oxygen levels, and move toward the colony, where the air is usually the most hypoxic.

“In some ways, this finding is really surprising,” McCloskey says. “But as you come to know and appreciate the naked mole-rats, it’s kind of what you’d expect. Low-oxygen environments are what they’re familiar with, so it makes sense that that’s something they would seek out.”

Pamenter, however, isn’t sure that the behavior is purely driven by the animals seeking their colony mates. If the mole-rats were taking clues for the location of the colony from diminishing oxygen levels, they should have also shown a preference toward milder hypoxic chambers, rather than just the most extreme one.

“That suggests to me that it’s not so much a social thing, but a real behavioral preference; they physiologically prefer to be in extreme hypoxia,” says Pamenter. “I don’t know why—maybe they like having their metabolism reduced. Maybe they like that slower pace of life.”

For most life forms on Earth, oxygen is a fundamental requirement for producing and using energy. When an animal is deprived of oxygen, it can try to get more by breathing faster, increasing its heart rate or trying to escape to search for oxygen-rich air; alternatively, it can reduce the need for energy by slowing its metabolism.

Naked mole-rats use the latter strategy and have perfected it to the extreme. They are able to reduce their metabolic energy demand by about 85 percent while staying active and alert. They switch their cellular metabolism to be more energy-efficient and stop using energy to regulate their body temperature. The rodents can survive for days in 8 percent oxygen, last hours at 3 percent and endure a whopping 18 minutes in complete anoxia—that is, in air with no oxygen at all.

What mole-rats can teach us

Many disorders in humans are linked to low oxygen, such as pulmonary disease, stroke and sleep apnea. In our bodies, oxygen deprivation leads to inflammation and other changes that can cause disease. Naked mole-rats, however, seem largely unfazed by it.

By studying the remarkable ways naked mole-rats cope with low oxygen, researchers can gain clues that might one day advance the treatment of human conditions linked to oxygen deprivation. For example, scientists are working on identifying the molecular switches that limit injury to naked mole-rats’ heart tissue in hypoxic conditions, which could point toward new ways to limit tissue damage in humans suffering from heart attacks. Other researchers hope to use the rodents as a blueprint to prevent brain damage in stroke patients.

Naked-mole rats are not only unique in their response to low oxygen. They also live extremely long for rodents of their size, are resistant to some types of pain and almost never get cancer. Researchers have been studying their strange physiology for decades, hoping to steal some strategies to enhance longevity in humans or find cancer treatments. An October study, for instance, revealed naked mole-rats have four changes in an enzyme that can promote DNA repair, likely delaying aging and minimizing the risk of cancer.

McCloskey thinks some of these extraordinary traits might be related. “Maybe some of those things are byproducts of their preference for these low-oxygen environments,” he suggests. “Maybe it changes the physiology of the body in such a way that it allows slower metabolism and prolonged life.”

The role of carbon dioxide

In a naked mole-rat burrow, diminishing oxygen levels from hundreds of animals breathing in a confined space usually co-occurs with rising levels of carbon dioxide.

“Carbon dioxide plays a very important role in their response to hypoxia,” explains Rochelle Buffenstein, a biologist at the University of Illinois Chicago who was not involved in the recent study. Previous studies have found that carbon dioxide stabilizes the nervous system of naked mole-rats and helps them avoid seizures,

The researchers, however, looked only at the effect of different oxygen levels on the mole-rats’ behavior, while keeping carbon dioxide constant. “I found the lack of [controlling] carbon dioxide a big confounding variable,” which might have affected the results, Buffenstein adds.

How would increasing the level of carbon dioxide influence the rodents’ preference for hypoxia? Pamenter says he wants to address this question in the future.

“Hypoxia usually causes an animal to increase their breathing, and carbon dioxide may have a different impact on their ventilatory rate,” says Pamenter. “So, something we’re really interested in exploring going forward is: What are the combined effects?”

The paper also raises another question: Are there any other mammals that would respond like naked mole-rats? The rodents’ tendency to escape from oxygen-rich air adds to the plethora of reasons why they are often touted as one of the weirdest animals on Earth. But it doesn’t mean they’re alone.

“Who knows what else is going on out there that we haven’t seen, we haven’t experienced, or that we just assume is impossible because we think we know something about one species, but we haven’t looked at all the other ones,” says Kenton Kerns, curator at the Small Mammal House at Smithsonian’s National Zoo and Conservation Biology Institute.

If scientists were to try to find another mammal that prefers hypoxic conditions to normal air, testing other social animals—or other types of burrowing mole-rats—might be a good place to start, Pamenter says. But he thinks that such a search might not turn up anything.

“This is such a weird response,” he says, “and it’s hard to even imagine how it’s adaptive.”

Perhaps in this case, naked mole-rats might truly be unique.