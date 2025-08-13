Suffering From Sleep Apnea? Try Blowing Into a Conch Shell Almost Daily, New Study Suggests Researchers say the practice might provide a simpler and low-cost alternative to the standard treatment for obstructive sleep apnea, though trials with more participants are needed Margherita Bassi - Daily Correspondent Get our newsletter! Get our newsletter!

If your partner snores so loudly that it makes you want to kick them out of bed, it might be because they’re suffering from obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). People with OSA repeatedly stop breathing throughout the night due to their throat muscles blocking their airway, leading to poor quality sleep, loud snoring and feeling tired during the day, as well as an elevated risk of developing high blood pressure, stroke and heart disease.

Patients typically treat OSA by using a continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) machine, which involves wearing a mask that blows air into your airway, keeping it open while you sleep. Although the treatment is effective, it can be as uncomfortable as it sounds, and some patients have trouble using the machine consistently.

As such, Krishna Sharma, a pulmonologist at the Eternal Heart Care Center and Research Institute in India, led a team to investigate whether OSA symptoms can be relieved by a surprisingly different approach: blowing into a conch shell, an ancient Indian cultural practice also called shankh blowing.

“Shankh blowing is a traditional practice in Indian culture, often used in religious rituals and yoga. It symbolizes auspiciousness and is believed to purify the environment,” Sharma explains to Newsweek’s Hannah Millington. “Yogic texts also describe it as a breathing exercise that strengthens the lungs and throat.”

Need to know: What are conchs? Conchs are large, marine snails with a distinctive coiled spire on their shells. One species, the queen conch, is threatened under the Endangered Species Act, and scientists are trying to play matchmaker for the snails to help them reproduce.

At his clinical practice, Sharma had heard from patients that their symptoms improved, and they felt more rested, after routinely practicing shankh blowing. “These observations led us to design a scientific study to rigorously test whether this simple, ancient practice could serve as a meaningful therapy for people with OSA,” Sharma says in a statement.

The researchers followed 30 participants between the ages of 19 and 65 with moderate OSA between May 2022 and January 2024. The team monitored the participants’ sleep and asked them about the quality of their sleep and their sleepiness levels during the day. Sixteen participants were trained to blow through a traditional conch shell, and 14 were taught a deep breathing exercise. Regardless of their assigned technique, all participants were asked to practice at their homes for at least 15 minutes, five days a week. The researchers reassessed them half a year later.

Per the study, published Sunday in the journal ERJ Open Research, participants who blew into the conch shell regularly for six months had decreased OSA symptoms, aligning with previous research. Specifically, they were 34 percent less tired during the day—measured by the Epworth Sleepiness Scale—reported sleeping better and, on average, had four to five fewer hourly apneas (during which you stop breathing while sleeping) compared to people who conducted the deep breathing exercises. What’s more, they also had higher blood oxygen levels at night.

“What [conch blowing] probably does is it strengthens the muscles in the face, in the sort of pharynx in the thoracic area. And it’s really, it’s the regular practice,” Kat Lederle, a sleep therapist and author of the book Sleep Sense: Improve Your Sleep, Improve Your Health, tells the BBC’s Jonny Dymond. She did not participate in the study. “There are other similar studies looking at other instruments and looking at other exercises that all involve basically the face and sort of the neck, the muscles there to strengthen them, and to then stop them from collapsing at night.”

In a statement sent to Euronews’ Theo Farrant, Erika Kennington, head of research and innovation at the nonprofit Asthma + Lung U.K. who was not involved in the work, warns that the results should be treated with caution because of how small the study’s sample size was. She also points out that it’s not clear why conch blowing might be helpful and that it’s too early to confirm that conch blowing can help patients with OSA symptoms. Nevertheless, she welcomes the results and asserts that helping people deal with their lung health in accessible ways is “incredibly important.”

“I’ve got a conch shell at home. Maybe I’ll give it a go,” Karen, a snorer whose last name was not released, tells the Australian Broadcasting Corporation’s Myles Houlbrook-Walk. “The doctor actually suggested one of those, you know, breathing machines [CPAP]. When you’ve been married 40 years, that would be, like, the icing on the cake for the death knell of the marriage, I think.”

Sharma and his colleagues argue that conch blowing could be a simple and low-cost alternative to current treatments for OSA. Moving forward, they plan on continuing to investigate this topic with a larger trial.