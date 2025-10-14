Scientists Explore the Mysterious Lives and Longevity Superpowers of Naked Mole Rats The nearly hairless rodents are extremely resistant to cancer—and can live to be 37 years old Sarah Kuta - Daily Correspondent Get our newsletter! Get our newsletter!

Scientists have long been fascinated by naked mole rats. Nearly hairless, with tiny eyes and massive front teeth, the small, wrinkly, pink rodents live in large, underground colonies in eastern Africa. They don’t seem to feel pain when exposed to acid or capsaicin, and they can survive up to 18 minutes without oxygen. Naked mole rats are also remarkably resistant to cancer and live much longer than other similarly sized rodents.

Now, a pair of new studies is shedding more light on these unusual little creatures. One, published in the journal Science Advances on October 8, explores the social dynamics of their vast subterranean neighborhoods. The other, published in the journal Science on October 9, reveals a molecular mechanism that likely helps naked mole rats lead long, healthy lives.

Naked mole rats (Heterocephalus glaber) are known as “eusocial” animals, meaning they have a high level of social organization in a colony—just like ants, bees and termites. They live in large groups of around 70 closely related individuals, but scientists have observed colonies with up to 295 members, according to the Smithsonian’s National Zoo & Conservation Biology Institute.

The Science Advances paper offers new insights into how these communities function. Researchers already knew each colony consisted of a single, breeding female—known as a queen—and dozens of workers, both male and female, who care for the group’s young and perform other important tasks. But they were curious to know whether those roles changed over time, or whether naked mole rat workers were specialists.

Did you know? You’re wrong about naked mole rats Naked mole rats are neither rats nor moles. Rather, they’re rodents in the Naked mole rats are neither rats nor moles. Rather, they’re rodents in the Hystricomorpha suborder. Among their closest genetic cousins are guinea pigs, porcupines, chinchillas and capybaras.

To answer this question, scientists built several artificial naked mole rat burrow systems in a laboratory. Each burrow consisted of nine small, clear acrylic boxes arranged in a grid, with six-inch pipes running between the chambers.

For 30 days, they monitored five captive colonies of naked mole rats as they went about their daily lives in the burrows. Each colony had roughly 20 members, including one queen and one breeding male. The scientists provided tissue paper for the naked mole rats to use as nesting material and fed them a steady diet of sweet potatoes, carrots, apples, bananas, oatmeal and mouse pellets.

To keep tabs on the creatures, the researchers implanted a microchip into each animal and installed radio frequency identification (RFID) readers throughout the burrows. The system allowed them to continuously track where the naked mole rats were spending their time, as well as who they were hanging out with.

Right away, the colonies made themselves at home in the artificial burrows, setting aside one chamber for nesting, another for garbage (such as dirty tissue paper and excess food) and another as a toilet.

When the researchers analyzed the data from the RFID system, they noticed some clear patterns. Some individuals moved around a lot and spent much of their time in the garbage chamber, which suggests they might be “transport specialists” that might also play a defensive, patrol-like role, the researchers write. Another group, which didn’t move around a lot and spent a lot of time in the nonfunctional chambers, might specialize in digging tasks, the researchers posit. Others lingered in the toilet box, which indicates they might have cleaning-related jobs.

Taken together, the results suggest naked mole rat societies might be more complex than previously thought. However, since the experiments were conducted in a laboratory, the results may not necessarily mirror naked mole rat behavior in the wild, Markus Zöttl, a behavioral ecologist at Linnaeus University in Sweden who was not involved with the research, tells Live Science’s Chris Simms.

“If you think about the ecology of these species, a burrow can spread over the area of a football field,” he says, adding that the animals might behave differently when they have to navigate long tunnels and find their own food.

The Science study, meanwhile, helps solve some of the mystery surrounding naked mole rats’ impressive health and longevity. These creatures have long lifespans—some live up to 37 years—and they are highly resistant to cancer. But why?

Scientists report that the naked mole rat’s age-defying superpower likely relates to a protein called cGAS (or cyclic guanosine monophosphate–adenosine monophosphate synthase), which plays a role in immune response in both mole rats and humans.

“You can think of cGAS as a biological Lego piece—the same basic shape in humans and naked mole rats, but in the mole rat version a few connectors are flipped, allowing it to assemble an entirely different structure and function,” Gabriel Balmus, a clinical neuroscientist at the University of Cambridge in England who was not involved with the research, tells BBC News’ Victoria Gill.

In mice and humans, cGAS seems to inhibit DNA repair, increasing the risk of cancer. But in naked mole rats, cGAS appears to support DNA repair, which likely helps delay aging. Though it’s not clear how or why naked mole rats evolved to have this cGAS adaption, they appear to have “used it to their advantage,” Balmus adds.

Scientists traced this difference back to mutations in four amino acids in the naked mole rat’s cGAS. When they changed these amino acids, the animals’ cGAS proteins no longer boosted DNA repair. Similarly, when the scientists genetically engineered fruit flies to have the same cGAS mutations as the mole rats, the insects lived nearly ten days longer than their unaltered counterparts, reports New Scientist’s Michael Le Page.

The scientists went searching for other rodents with similar cGAS mutations and identified two other species: the gray squirrel and the blind mole rat, reports El País’ Miguel Ángel Criado. Both have life expectancies of more than 20 years.

In theory, changing cGAS in humans to be more like that of naked mole rats could help extend our lives. However, in practice, this alteration would likely be difficult to achieve, the scientists say.

In addition, modulating cGAS is “merely one piece of the puzzle,” study co-author Zhiyong Mao, a molecular biologist at Tongji University in China, tells Chemical & Engineering News’ Bethany Halford. “The remarkable longevity of naked mole rats is probably the result of several concurrent adaptations."