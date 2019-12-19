January 2020 Discussion

Constitutional Clarity



I have long known that our Constitution (“The Funny Thing About the Law,” December 2019) was created and written by white men, but I never truly appreciated how dramatically it excluded everybody else. Ms. Schreck paints a brilliant picture and does it extraordinarily well. Thanks for the opportunity to enjoy it.



— Jon M. Jumper | Santa Ana, California

Invigorating Crosswords



“Block Party” (December 2019) by Deb Amlen and Sam Ezersky, tracing the development of the crossword puzzle, brought a smile to my face. I am one of many who daily solve crosswords for personal entertainment, mental stimulation, and because, as the authors point out, it helps work through self-doubts by forging order out of chaos. Figuring out a clue sharpens my intuition, memory and appetite for life. Educators should include crosswords in their teaching lessons by homing in on key concepts and ideas; it will make their students’ homework come alive in captivating ways.



— Vasilios Vasilounis | Brooklyn, New York

American Architect



Fallingwater is a gem (“In the American Grain,” December 2019). I was amused by the fact that the ceilings are lower than one would expect: A docent told us that Wright’s belief was “anyone 6 feet tall was a weed.”



— Betty Ford | Facebook

The Hermit’s Dwelling



I recently visited the cave that was the last home of the hermit Giovanni Maria de Agostini (“Blessed Is the Hermit,” December 2019). It’s a solemn and stunning place to contemplate his story. I would urge all adventurers who love the outdoors and mountains to enjoy this beautiful area, but also the sadly profound last home of a truly life-embracing man.



— Aaron Taylor | Houston