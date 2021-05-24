Remembering Tulsa

Toggle
On May 31 and June 1, 1921, a white mob attacked Greenwood, Oklahoma, the most prosperous Black community in the nation. The rioters killed an estimated 300 Black residents and left an additional 10,000 unhoused. They also burned down at least 1,256 residences, churches, schools and businesses, destroying almost 40 blocks of the neighborhood formerly known as Black Wall Street. To mark the centennial of the Tulsa Race Massacre, Smithsonian magazine has compiled a collection of our coverage of the attack.

Higlights

What Was the Tulsa Race Massacre?

Confronting the murderous attack on the most prosperous black community in the nation
At the Smithsonian

Read an Eyewitness Account of Tulsa
From the Museum

Reflections on the Artifacts Left Behind From the Tulsa Race Massacre
Looking Back

The Unrealized Promise of Oklahoma
Reparations

Lawsuit Seeks Reparations for Victims of 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre
Systemic Injustice

158 Resources for Understanding Systemic Racism in America
Citizen History

Smithsonian Volunteers Transcribe Tulsa Documents
