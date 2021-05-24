Remembering Tulsa

On May 31 and June 1, 1921, a white mob attacked Greenwood, Oklahoma, the most prosperous Black community in the nation. The rioters killed an estimated 300 Black residents and left an additional 10,000 unhoused. They also burned down at least 1,256 residences, churches, schools and businesses, destroying almost 40 blocks of the neighborhood formerly known as “Black Wall Street.” To mark the centennial of the Tulsa Race Massacre, Smithsonian magazine has compiled a collection of our coverage of the attack.