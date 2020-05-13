Toggle
Play the Smithsonian Magazine Weekly Word Search: Find the Elements

Given the atomic symbols, find the chemical element in the grid

smithsonianmag.com
This is the second in a series of four word search puzzles of a pilot program designed for Smithsonian magazine readers. Let us know what you think, and what you'd like to see more of, by emailing lettersed@si.edu. Like what you see? Subscribe to our daily newsletter to be updated when new puzzles are published.

