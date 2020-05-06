Toggle
Play the Smithsonian Magazine Weekly Word Search: State Capitals

Find all 50 state capitals, working from a list of state names

smithsonianmag.com
This is the first in a series of four word search puzzles of a pilot program designed for Smithsonian magazine readers. This puzzle is best played on desktop or tablet, and not mobile devices. Let us know what you think, and what you'd like to see more of, by emailing lettersed@si.edu. Like what you see? Subscribe to our daily newsletter to be updated when new puzzles are published.

