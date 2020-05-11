Toggle
Search
SUBSCRIBE (Left)
RENEW (Left)
GIVE A GIFT (Left)
May 2020 magazine cover
Search
Facebook
Twitter

Play the Smithsonian Magazine Weekly Crossword: May 11, 2020

Test your mettle with this puzzle created exclusively for our readers

smithsonianmag.com
This is the second in a series of four crossword puzzles of a pilot program designed for Smithsonian magazine readers. Let us know what you think, and what you'd like to see more of, by emailing lettersed@si.edu. Like what you see? Subscribe to our daily newsletter to be updated when new puzzles are published.

Crossword

Play the Smithsonian Magazine Weekly Crossword: May 11, 2020

Find the Capital

Play the Smithsonian Magazine Weekly Word Search: State Capitals

Sudoku

Universal Sudoku
By

Recommended Videos

Comment on this Story

comments powered by Disqus
Travel to Barcelona with Smithsonian Journeys