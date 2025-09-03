These Photos of Harvesting Cranberries Transform the Annual Ritual Into a Shimmering Spectacle

In eastern Massachusetts, flooded wetlands cover the landscape as farmers collect the crop that features on Thanksgiving tables nationwide

Photographs by Joanna Steidle and Betty Wiley

A worker lowers a pump system into the water.
A worker lowers a pump system into the water. The tube sucks in the berries and pulls them into a machine that separates the fruit from water, stems and debris.  Joanna Steidle

Each fall in eastern Massachusetts, people gather to watch the cranberry harvest. The berries grow in a dry bog over the course of 16 months, and in October or November, farmers flood the area with water. A machine known colloquially as an eggbeater knocks the tiny red orbs off of their vines and they float to the surface, making it easy for workers to corral them and pump them into a nearby truck. It’s a visually mesmerizing process, and photographer Joanna L. Steidle knew she wanted to capture it from above with a drone. “Carver, Massachusetts, is home to the Ocean Spray cooperative, and it’s enormous,” Steidle said, referring to the company that sells the leading brand of cranberry juice. “The farms were up and down the whole road. As we were flying the drone, we could see massive, empty trucks coming into the bogs and full trucks leaving.” 

A man gathers cranberries in a dry bog with a hand rake.
A man gathers cranberries in a dry bog with a hand rake. This method is more labor-intensive than flooding but gentler on the fruit, which makes it a better choice for berries that will be sold intact. Betty Wiley
At a farm in the Cape Cod town of Chatham, a floating boom drags brilliantly colored cranberries toward their future as sweet, tart juice or a jiggling log on the Thanksgiving table.
At a farm in the Cape Cod town of Chatham, a floating boom drags brilliantly colored cranberries toward their future as sweet, tart juice or a jiggling log on the Thanksgiving table. Betty Wiley

Long before the descendants of European colonists began growing cranberries on such a grand scale, the native Wampanoag people used to pick the wild varieties called sasumuneash, adding them to squash, puddings, breads and meat. They also used the berries medicinally, to reduce fevers and swelling. 

A conveyor belt loads berries onto a waiting truck.
A conveyor belt loads berries onto a waiting truck. The harvesting process can damage the delicate fruit, but only 5 percent of all cranberries are sold fresh. The other 95 percent are squeezed and jellied—turned into juices, syrups and logs of Thanksgiving cranberry sauce. Joanna Steidle

Cranberries may well have been on the table at the first Thanksgiving dinner in 1621, when newly arrived English families sat down with their Wampanoag neighbors to celebrate the harvest. The berries became a staple of the autumn holiday, mainly because they ripened at the right time of year. The 1796 edition of American Cookery, the first cookbook published in the United States, included a recipe for a cranberry dessert, as well as recipes for turkey, potatoes and apple pie. (The author, Amelia Simmons—who described herself as “an American orphan”—also gave detailed instructions on how to cook and dress a turtle, but that dish never made it to the traditional Thanksgiving table.)

Behind the Scenes: Tips for Taking Drone Photography

Photographer Joanna Steidle has advice for other drone photographers who want to find the best shots in new areas. 

  • Be aware of privacy issues, especially if you’re shooting a scene you can’t easily see from the road.

  • Before you start shooting pictures, take the drone up and film a 360-degree video of the scenery. Then analyze the footage to find hidden gems in the landscape. 

In the fall, some roads in Carver become narrow strips between watery zones
In the fall, some roads in Carver become narrow strips between watery zones. The flooded areas are cranberry bogs. Joanna Steidle

Nobody actively cultivated and marketed cranberries until 1816, when Henry Hall, a Massachusetts farmer and Revolutionary War veteran, noticed that the wild cranberries on his property thrived when sand blew over them. The sand helped push the roots of the vines more deeply into the earth, which made them more productive. It also proved to be a natural form of pest control and suppressed weeds and fungi. Hall started intentionally growing the berries this way, and others copied his methods. 

An aerial view of a cranberry bog
Onlookers often show up to watch the visually mesmerizing patterns formed by floating cranberries. Many farms offer tours to the general public. Joanna Steidle

Massachusetts soon became known for its enormous cranberry industry. In the early days, harvesting the berries was extremely labor-intensive. Farmers and their families had to pick each individual berry by hand. In the 1880s, people began making use of a newly invented cranberry scoop. The top of the tool was designed to rake through the vines, loosening the berries, which would then fall into a receptacle. During cranberry-picking season, local schools excused children so they could help their families scoop up all the berries.  

workers ride water reels back and forth across the bog until all of the cranberries have been dislodged from the vines.
During the harvest, workers ride water reels back and forth across the bog until all of the cranberries have been dislodged from the vines. Betty Wiley

In 1912, Marcus L. Urann, the head of the United Cape Cod Cranberry Company, began canning cranberry sauce for year-round use. He also innovated the cranberry syrup that became a staple for mixed drinks. Over time, Urann joined forces with other cranberry companies and the enterprise evolved into Ocean Spray, which began producing its now-familiar jellied cranberry “log” in 1941. Ocean Spray is still a cooperative of around 700 separate cranberry growers.

Water from a nearby pond pours into this bog in Yarmouth as workers corral the berries.
Water from a nearby pond pours into this bog in Yarmouth as workers corral the berries. The floating barrier that surrounds them is heavy and can be difficult to manage. Betty Wiley

Starting in the 1960s, farmers began flooding their bogs, which cut down dramatically on labor. Most types of berries can’t be harvested in this way—they would sink to the bottom. But each cranberry has four air pockets inside, an evolutionary feature that makes it easier for the berries to float downstream and spread their seeds to new areas. Farmers in previous eras had figured out that they could separate ripe cranberries from overripe and underripe ones by testing how well they bounced. That same buoyancy allowed ripe berries to float to the surface of a flooded bog, making it much easier for harvesters to scoop them up and transport them to the processing plant.

A worker in Harwich, on Cape Cod, pulls a flexible structure called a boom barrier around the berries
A worker in Harwich, on Cape Cod, pulls a flexible structure called a boom barrier around the berries so they can be gathered and raked into the submerged pump system. Betty Wiley

When Steidle set out to photograph the harvest last fall, she contacted Betty Wiley, a fellow photographer she knew and admired via Instagram. Wiley had lived on Cape Cod for nearly two decades, and she’d spent many autumn days documenting the cranberry harvesting process. “I have images at ground level, lying on my stomach with the cranberries flying,” Wiley said. “When it’s sunny outside and the light hits the cranberries, they’re just this brilliant shade of red. It’s absolutely beautiful.” 

Water jets rinse the berries before they land in the truck bed.
Water jets rinse the berries before they land in the truck bed. Once the truck is full, it will take them to a plant, where they’ll be thoroughly cleaned and processed. Betty Wiley

The scene was entirely different from high above, as Steidle and Wiley watched workers use long, movable barriers called booms to nudge the cranberries together. “We’re getting bit by bugs, we’re feeling the sun on our face, we’re watching these people hard at work, not missing a beat with all this machinery—and then the berries are floating up in all different abstract designs and swirls,” Steidle said. “You’re just sitting there, and the whole shape is changing.” 

Workers use large water reels, commonly called eggbeaters, to stir up the contents of the flooded bogs.
Workers use large water reels, commonly called eggbeaters, to stir up the contents of the flooded bogs. The machines knock the berries off their vines so they float to the surface. Joanna Steidle
Workers in Carver, Massachusetts, wade into a flooded bog to harvest floating berries.
Workers in Carver, Massachusetts, wade into a flooded bog to harvest floating berries. Joanna Steidle
Two workers and a flexible boom transform a cluster of floating cranberries into a momentary smile.
Two workers and a flexible boom transform a cluster of floating cranberries into a momentary smile. The laborers also use wide push bars to nudge the berries together. Joanna Steidle

Ever since Steidle first began operating drones in 2015, she has developed a knack for effectively being in two places at once. While she follows the action on the ground, she also scans it from the sky and sees the elements forming a much bigger picture. In drone images she’s captured near her home on Long Island, cownose rays hunting for fish look like sugar cubes, and autumnal trees resemble exploding fireworks. The cranberries she photographed in Massachusetts look like sheets of metallic red floating on the inky water. 

A cranberry farm in Yarmouth
A cranberry farm in Yarmouth. The red pumphouse draws water from the pond behind it to flood the bog. The same water supply will be reused throughout the process. Betty Wiley
“It’s a very spiritual experience for me,” Steidle said. “The drone becomes an extension of myself in a way. I always ask mother nature, ‘Please help me capture what it is you want me to share with the world.’ It really opens your mind to multiple perspectives.” 
Joanna Steidle is a drone pilot and award-winning aerial photographer who lives on Long Island, New York.

Betty Wiley is a Cape Cod-based photographer whose work regularly appears in guidebooks and magazines.

Jennie Rothenberg Gritz is a senior editor at Smithsonian magazine. She was previously a senior editor at the Atlantic.

