These Photos of Harvesting Cranberries Transform the Annual Ritual Into a Shimmering Spectacle

Each fall in eastern Massachusetts, people gather to watch the cranberry harvest. The berries grow in a dry bog over the course of 16 months, and in October or November, farmers flood the area with water. A machine known colloquially as an eggbeater knocks the tiny red orbs off of their vines and they float to the surface, making it easy for workers to corral them and pump them into a nearby truck. It’s a visually mesmerizing process, and photographer Joanna L. Steidle knew she wanted to capture it from above with a drone. “Carver, Massachusetts, is home to the Ocean Spray cooperative, and it’s enormous,” Steidle said, referring to the company that sells the leading brand of cranberry juice. “The farms were up and down the whole road. As we were flying the drone, we could see massive, empty trucks coming into the bogs and full trucks leaving.”

Long before the descendants of European colonists began growing cranberries on such a grand scale, the native Wampanoag people used to pick the wild varieties called sasumuneash, adding them to squash, puddings, breads and meat. They also used the berries medicinally, to reduce fevers and swelling.

Cranberries may well have been on the table at the first Thanksgiving dinner in 1621, when newly arrived English families sat down with their Wampanoag neighbors to celebrate the harvest. The berries became a staple of the autumn holiday, mainly because they ripened at the right time of year. The 1796 edition of American Cookery, the first cookbook published in the United States, included a recipe for a cranberry dessert, as well as recipes for turkey, potatoes and apple pie. (The author, Amelia Simmons—who described herself as “an American orphan”—also gave detailed instructions on how to cook and dress a turtle, but that dish never made it to the traditional Thanksgiving table.)

Behind the Scenes: Tips for Taking Drone Photography Photographer Joanna Steidle has advice for other drone photographers who want to find the best shots in new areas.

Before you start shooting pictures, take the drone up and film a 360-degree video of the scenery. Then analyze the footage to find hidden gems in the landscape.

Nobody actively cultivated and marketed cranberries until 1816, when Henry Hall, a Massachusetts farmer and Revolutionary War veteran, noticed that the wild cranberries on his property thrived when sand blew over them. The sand helped push the roots of the vines more deeply into the earth, which made them more productive. It also proved to be a natural form of pest control and suppressed weeds and fungi. Hall started intentionally growing the berries this way, and others copied his methods.

Massachusetts soon became known for its enormous cranberry industry. In the early days, harvesting the berries was extremely labor-intensive. Farmers and their families had to pick each individual berry by hand. In the 1880s, people began making use of a newly invented cranberry scoop. The top of the tool was designed to rake through the vines, loosening the berries, which would then fall into a receptacle. During cranberry-picking season, local schools excused children so they could help their families scoop up all the berries.

In 1912, Marcus L. Urann, the head of the United Cape Cod Cranberry Company, began canning cranberry sauce for year-round use. He also innovated the cranberry syrup that became a staple for mixed drinks. Over time, Urann joined forces with other cranberry companies and the enterprise evolved into Ocean Spray, which began producing its now-familiar jellied cranberry “log” in 1941. Ocean Spray is still a cooperative of around 700 separate cranberry growers.

Starting in the 1960s, farmers began flooding their bogs, which cut down dramatically on labor. Most types of berries can’t be harvested in this way—they would sink to the bottom. But each cranberry has four air pockets inside, an evolutionary feature that makes it easier for the berries to float downstream and spread their seeds to new areas. Farmers in previous eras had figured out that they could separate ripe cranberries from overripe and underripe ones by testing how well they bounced. That same buoyancy allowed ripe berries to float to the surface of a flooded bog, making it much easier for harvesters to scoop them up and transport them to the processing plant.

When Steidle set out to photograph the harvest last fall, she contacted Betty Wiley, a fellow photographer she knew and admired via Instagram. Wiley had lived on Cape Cod for nearly two decades, and she’d spent many autumn days documenting the cranberry harvesting process. “I have images at ground level, lying on my stomach with the cranberries flying,” Wiley said. “When it’s sunny outside and the light hits the cranberries, they’re just this brilliant shade of red. It’s absolutely beautiful.”

The scene was entirely different from high above, as Steidle and Wiley watched workers use long, movable barriers called booms to nudge the cranberries together. “We’re getting bit by bugs, we’re feeling the sun on our face, we’re watching these people hard at work, not missing a beat with all this machinery—and then the berries are floating up in all different abstract designs and swirls,” Steidle said. “You’re just sitting there, and the whole shape is changing.”

Ever since Steidle first began operating drones in 2015, she has developed a knack for effectively being in two places at once. While she follows the action on the ground, she also scans it from the sky and sees the elements forming a much bigger picture. In drone images she’s captured near her home on Long Island, cownose rays hunting for fish look like sugar cubes, and autumnal trees resemble exploding fireworks. The cranberries she photographed in Massachusetts look like sheets of metallic red floating on the inky water.

“It’s a very spiritual experience for me,” Steidle said. “The drone becomes an extension of myself in a way. I always ask mother nature, ‘Please help me capture what it is you want me to share with the world.’ It really opens your mind to multiple perspectives.”