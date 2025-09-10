When the Cows Come Home in the Alps, the Swiss Eat Raclette Every September, dairy farmers herd cattle from high-alpine pastures back to the villages where they reside for the winter and celebrate the occasion by roasting cheese over a fire Michelle Tchea - Freelance writer Get our newsletter! Get our newsletter!

The average Swiss consumes about 50 pounds of cheese per year. With that, locals of alpine villages in Valais, a canton in southwestern Switzerland, don’t need an excuse to eat raclette, a wheel of semi-hard cheese melted over a fire. But come late September, an annual festival honoring the region’s hardworking dairy farmers gives them a good reason.

Désalpe, or the annual herding of cows from high-alpine pastures back to the villages where they reside for the winter, officially marks the end of summer. The hay has been cut and the barns are ready to welcome the cattle back. For the farmers, it’s a moment of pride to bring their herds back home. In resort towns like Blatten-Belalp, Anniviers and Charmey, known for skiing, snowboarding and other adrenaline-inducing sports, the Swiss salute their dairy farmers with cow parades, yodeling and alpine cheese.

“The smell of raclette can put many tourists off, but for those of us who have grown up with it, it evokes strong feelings of nostalgia,” says Natacha Baron, who manages Krone Säumerei am Inn in La Punt Chamues-ch with her husband, chef James Baron.

What is raclette?

For many Swiss natives, the national dish is undoubtedly fondue—a bubbly cauldron of melted cheese served alongside day-old bread and best enjoyed in the winter months. However, if you ask any local residing in the Alps, they will proudly tell you that raclette is the far superior cheese dish.

Produced in Valais, where the Matterhorn and Aletsch Glacier are found, raclette ranks as one of the most popular cheeses out of more than 700 varieties made nationwide. Like prosciutto from Italy and champagne from France, raclette du valais carries a Protected Designation of Origin (PDO), meaning it can be called raclette only if it is made in the French-speaking canton.

“True Valaisian raclette cheese is made from raw, full-fat cow’s milk, rennet and a pinch of salt. It’s simple, but the magic comes from the quality of the milk,” says Emilie Mariéthoz, a qualified mountain guide from Valais who grew up on her family’s farm in Nendaz, Switzerland.

Making raclette requires a lot of attention to detail. First, farmers heat raw milk from the alpine cows to 90 degrees Fahrenheit, then add rennet and bacterial cultures. After resting for at least half an hour, the milk coagulates and turns into a jelly-like consistency. The cheesemakers use a cheese harp to cut the cheese into fine grains, otherwise known as curds. The mixture is heated to 107 degrees Fahrenheit and separated from the liquid (whey) before being pressed into cheese wheels. The wheels then rest in a brine bath for 24 hours. During this time, the salt extracts even more whey from the cheese and makes it firmer, as well as developing a nice rind on the outside. The cheese is stored in a cellar at 50 degrees Fahrenheit for at least three months to ripen, and those tending it rub and brush the cheese with water daily until it is matured. The season’s first raclette is always made toward the end of the alpine grazing season, which normally lasts 100 days in the summer until the descent of the cows during désalpe.

While there are many steps in cheese production that impact taste, such as curding, washing and aging, désalpe plays a crucial role in cheese production. The cows stick to a range of 11 miles and an elevation up to about 7,000 feet above sea level, and they are up there for a reason: to consume alpine herbs, wildflowers and mineral-rich grass that ultimately produce floral notes in raclette cheese. It is the milk produced in the high-altitude Alps that makes the highly sought-after raclette of gourmets.

“Raclette cheese from Valais is unique. It melts perfectly into a smooth, creamy layer without becoming greasy, and it has a rich and aromatic taste that reflects the herbs and flowers our cows eat in the high pastures. You can really taste the mountains in it; it’s a flavor you can’t fake,” says Mariéthoz.

Did you know? Alpine pasture season In 2023, Switzerland's alpine pasture season, when cows, sheep and goats graze at high altitudes from May through October, was inscribed on UNESCO's list of Intangible Cultural Heritage. "The knowledge, skills, and customs of the alpine pasture season, including farming and cheesemaking, are often transmitted informally, within families and their seasonal employees or among members of alpine societies and cooperatives," UNESCO states.

Jürg Kriech, managing director of Raclette Suisse, an organization that supports 42 members who produce raclette in Valais, tells me that nothing extra can be added during production in order for raclette to don the prestigious PDO label. “Ingredients like vegetables, spices or herbs are not permitted,” says Kriech, who sees more than 30 million pounds of raclette made yearly by his members.

Raclette is not only the name of the cheese but also the dish that’s made when the cheese is heated over an open flame. “Historically speaking, raclette is a meal enjoyed by alpine shepherds,” says Sandra Schmidt, a fourth-generation hotelier and owner of Romantik Schweizerhof Hotel and Spa in Flims, Switzerland. “Farmers would place a large half-wheel of cheese near a fire and scrape the melted layer onto bread or potatoes—hence the name racler, which means ‘to scrape’ in French.”

Loïc Bienassis, a food historian from the University of Tours, France, says, “The act of melting cheese before an open fire dates back to the 12th-century in Unterwalden.” Records show that Swiss folk hero William Tell ate raclette before he famously shot the apple sitting on his son’s head in 1291. In 1574, Swiss writer Johanna Spryi mentioned Käsebraten am Spies, which loosely translates to “roasted cheese on a spit,” in her classic children’s book Heidi. “It wasn’t until the 19th century that the word raclette became associated with the great dish that it is today,” says Bienassis.

Today, in addition to désalpe, the hearty cheese is enjoyed at weddings and other family gatherings, on Swiss National Day (observed on August 1) and at the Raclette World Championships held in October. “Raclette is a symbol of Swiss conviviality and rural heritage. In Valais, it represents the link between agriculture, tradition and hospitality,” says Mariéthoz. “It’s more than just food, it’s a shared moment of friendship around a table or campfire in the mountains.”

How to eat raclette

While it is less common to eat raclette over a fire nowadays, tourists can experience it in mountain huts and restaurants like the Hotel de Moiry in Grimentz, a village in Valais, and the Grand Hotel des Bains Kempinski in St. Moritz, five hours to the east, where alpabzug, a term for the cows’ annual descent in German-speaking areas of Switzerland, is celebrated.

For the Grand Hotel des Bains Kempinski’s executive chef Jonas Starkowski, nothing beats having raclette after a ski session in the surrounding Engadin Mountains. The chef, who works with local cheese farmers in the region, admits he was “hooked instantly” when he first tasted raclette upon arriving in Switzerland four years ago. “The nutty aroma, the bubbling cheese scraped over potatoes—it’s pure alpine comfort food,” Starkowski says.

While making raclette can seem almost fool-proof (how hard is it to melt cheese, right?), it is possible to over-melt the delicate ingredient. “The cheese must not be stringy or greasy,” says Andrea Bonini, executive chef at Grace La Margna St. Moritz. The perfect time to eat it is when the cheese is “glossy and bubbly,” he says, and before the fat seeps out.

According to Raclette Suisse, raclette melts at 104 degrees Fahrenheit, so a low-and-slow approach will produce the most enjoyable raclette experience. “Too much heat and the fat will separate, so when the cheese just starts to bubble at around 122 to 140 degrees Fahrenheit, serve it—that’s when it is at peak creaminess,” says Starkowski.

Modern appliances, like a raclonette, an electric, table-top raclette grill, have allowed the Swiss to enjoy the cheese more simply at home.

While raclette is found all over Switzerland, from roadside vending machines to supermarkets to tiny fridges outside mountain huts, Bonini says that other cheeses can be substituted for raclette stateside, where it can be harder to come by. “Asiago and fontina cheese are good options. You want a cheese that has the right balance of fat, protein and moisture so that when it does melt it transforms into a rich, velvety layer of smoothness without becoming greasy when exposed to heat,” he says.

Raclette is versatile and can be used in sandwiches, melts and quiches. Bonini admits to eating raclette draped lavishly over a veal schnitzel for the ultimate comfort food. There’s always room for creativity. “One of our favorite combinations is to enjoy it with raw pear slices on the side,” Schmidt says. “The light sweetness and freshness help balance the richness of the melted cheese beautifully.”

The options of what to do with leftover raclette are limitless. “Melt raclette over polenta, grate it on top of flammkuchen [a German-style flatbread pizza] or make one of my favorites, raclette schnitte, a kind of Swiss-style open-faced toasty with all the trimmings leftover from a raclette meal,” Schmidt says.

No matter how it’s eaten, though, one thing is certain: What started as sustenance for farmers has definitely grown into a much-loved tradition for the Swiss.

“For me, it’s also a piece of home,” Mariéthoz says. “Every time I eat raclette, I’m back in the mountains with the sound of cowbells in the background and the smell of woodsmoke in the air.”

How the Schmidt Family at Romantik Schweizerhof Flims serves raclette

200 grams raclette cheese per person

Family-style serving of accompaniments:

Small baby potatoes, boiled with the skin on (approx. 300 grams per person)

Sliced onions

Bacon

Leeks

Mushrooms

Pickled onions

Charcuterie of dried and cured meats, like Bündnerfleisch, ham or salami

Cornichons (tiny pickles)

Other options: Fresh bread, sliced tomatoes

If you do not have an open flame or large raclette wheel, you can easily prepare raclette at home with a raclette grill or a broiler.

Start by boiling your potatoes with the skin on until tender. Drain well and cover with a tea towel to keep them warm. Set aside until ready to eat.

The traditional way is to just grill the cheese and serve it with potatoes, but we love putting a spin on the classic. Place sliced onions, bacon, leeks and fresh mushrooms and let them cook under the broiler or on the raclette grill until they sizzle a little. When fragrant, place a piece of cheese on top of the ingredients and return it to the heat.

Your raclette is ready when the cheese is still creamy but the fat hasn’t separated. Scrape the cheese onto your plate and enjoy it with the potatoes and accompaniments like pickled onions, charcuterie and cornichons, which balance the richness of the cheese.