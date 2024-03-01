Text by Tracy Scott Forson Photographs selected by

Sometimes referred to as “the world’s biggest party,” Carnival is celebrated in dozens of different countries around the globe. Each celebration is tailored to fit the culture of the local community. For example, in Brazil, a popular Carnival destination, the celebrations incorporate Afro-Caribbean traditions.

For some revelers, Carnival is closely tied to the Christian Easter holiday. For others, it’s a purely secular experience. With millions of people participating in Carnival events each year, there’s likely one that’s just your style. How in the world will you find which Carnival celebration is best for you? Take a look.