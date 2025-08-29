The Japanese City Known for Making Knives That Are a Cut Above Ninety percent of professional chefs in Japan buy their knives in Sakai. TikTok users are spreading the word, and demand is skyrocketing, as international tourists want in on the action Claire Turrell - Freelance writer Get our newsletter! Get our newsletter!

Eighty-five-year-old Etsuro Ikegami wipes the wet blade across my fingers like I’m taking part in an initiation ceremony. His gaze never leaves my face. He wants to know if I feel the burr on the edge of the knife as the Japanese carbon steel is dragged along my skin to my fingertips. This is a skill largely done by touch, although I’m too busy counting my fingers to pay attention to the tool’s texture.

Ikegami wakes each morning and goes to his workshop in the city of Sakai, on Osaka Bay in western Japan, as he has done since the age of 15. Each day he sits behind a rotating sharpening stone to produce some of the country’s most sought-after knives. The knives made in Sakai are used by 90 percent of professional chefs in Japan.

“My father also sharpened knives,” says Ikegami. “I started as a teenager, helping my father with my brothers. I have done this for over 70 years.”

The history of knife-making in Sakai dates back to the fifth century, when blacksmiths arrived in the area to create tools for the construction of Nintoku-tenno-ryo Kofun, a 1,594 feet-foot-long tomb that is considered one of the largest burial mounds in the world. According to Shirakami Noriyuki, a curator at the Sakai City Museum, the edged tools found around the tombs seem to be evidence they were made in Sakai. By the 12th century, the blacksmiths had moved from making tools for the emperor’s tomb to forging swords for the samurai.

The port city flourished, and when the Portuguese arrived in the 16th century, the blacksmiths made them the sharpest of knives for their tobacco crops across the world. During a talk for the cultural center Japan House London, Noriyuki said geographical location helped spread Sakai’s knife-making fame. “There was a major port,” he said. “It was also a transport hub within the country.”

So masterful was the workmanship, the Tokugawa shogunate awarded Sakai’s knife-makers a seal of approval. As time went on, a shift in power meant that rich merchants moved to Osaka, but the knife-making skills of Sakai were never forgotten by Japan’s chefs.

Fun fact: Featured in "The Bear" In the TV show "The Bear," chef de cuisine Sydney used a Sakai Kikumori Blue Steel knife imported to the United States by Seisuke Knife.

Now, once again, Sakai’s knife-makers are catching attention. Spurred on perhaps by TV cooking shows and dramas such as “The Bear,” which feature the tools, international TikTok users are filling their feeds with tips on where to buy the best knives. They are even traveling to Sakai in droves to find their own collector’s items.

One TikTok user from Toronto who is known to her followers as HiHelloItsMary visited the forge of fifth-generation blacksmith Mizuno Tanrenjo in Sakai. After she and her travel partner spent $450 for two knives there, she wrote in her caption: “It’s a pricey souvenir, but considering you’re saving 50 percent compared to prices at home, it’s a great deal.” Naples, Italy-based sushi chef Rafael Herrera created an unboxing video for his followers when he first used his Sakai Takayuki knife.

According to Japan Customs, the export value of kitchen knives in 2021 hit a record 12 billion yen ($90 million), a 30 percent increase from 2020.

The excitement around Sakai’s handmade knives has seen the launch of the Sakai Knife Museum CUT, which opened in 2022 and shows some of the 200 types of knives that have been created throughout the city’s history, from samurai swords to oversize Maguro Bocho tuna knives that need to be held by two people. At the museum’s center is a towering chandelier dripping in blades that represents the different stages of knife-making. But this isn’t a craft of the past, as Nikkei Asia reported that the store underneath the museum exceeded 100 million yen (over $650,000) in sales in 2023. The shop expects another record year in 2025.

The actual making of knives in Sakai hasn’t changed for over 600 years. Each tool is made by not one, but four different companies. The division of labor ensures that each stage of knife production is given expert attention. A blacksmith will forge the knife using iron and carbon steel, and then it will be sent to a company of knife-sharpeners who will refine the blade. A third company will make a bespoke handle out of, perhaps, magnolia wood, water buffalo horn or ebony. A fourth company, the wholesalers, will attach the handle and engrave the brand on the blade before it sells the knives. It also offers a knife sharpening service. Sakai is home to around 75 knife-making companies, which includes makers and wholesalers.

Eric Chevallier, who works as a curator at the museum, came to Sakai in 2012 from his homeland of Paris in France to study the fifth-century tomb, but then he worked for five years as an apprentice for one of Sakai’s famed blacksmiths, Yasuhiro Hirakawa.

“We drank a lot of sake, we become friends, and he asked me to be his apprentice,” says Chevallier.

Each day, Chevallier who was in his early twenties, would chop charcoal for the forge, cut the pieces of steel, clean the workshop and, most important, watch the 22nd-generation blacksmith at work, without uttering a word. When Chevallier first slid back the wooden door to the 150-year-old forge, it was like he had stepped back in time. “There was no concrete [on the floor]; it was just dirt,” he says.

The five Japanese apprentices who had joined Chevallier quickly fell out of love with the slow-paced tasks and chose other careers, but the Frenchman was determined to see the training through. Chevallier was only allowed to forge blades at night in his own time, trying to mimic the sights and sounds he heard at the forge during the day. The watch-and-wait mentorship tested Chevallier’s stamina. “If you’re a blacksmith in America or France, you can make a knife after one or two weeks,” he says.

But he understood why the process was so long. “During a traditional apprenticeship, the student is not allowed to finish a knife. As the blacksmith only forges and doesn’t sharpen the knife, the apprentice doesn’t have the right to pass his product to the next craftsman for the finishing,” says Chevallier. It was eight years before the French apprentice produced a knife that was good enough to hand over to the next artisan.

Now, more than a decade later, Chevallier works in his own 200-year-old forge in Sakai. As he caters to the international market, he tends to make small petty knives for French chefs and 9.5-inch-long kiritsuke knives for Americans and Australians who often work with large pieces of meat.

“[Japanese chefs] buy less knives than Europeans. A European chef has to cook everything—fish, meat, vegetables, fruits—but a Japanese [chef is a] specialist. A sushi chef [will] cut raw fish, some vegetables, so he will have just three or four knives,” says Chevallier.

However, as the CUT museum shows, Sakai’s knife-makers have over 200 blades in their arsenal. Each one demonstrates not only their artistry, but also Japan’s culture.

When people visit the museum, Chevallier says, “I hope [visitors] learn that Sakai is older than Kyoto or Nara.” He adds: “It’s the origin of many Japanese traditions [such as] the tea ceremony, Japanese incense [and] traditional knives. If people know that, we can protect the tradition and the real spirit of Japan.”

As chefs arrive from all over Japan for a bespoke knife, the Sakai knife-makers adapt their blades for the needs of different regions. In Tokyo, chefs seek a fish knife with a thicker spine; when they prepare fish, they cut along its back, because legend has it that it is forbidden to cut the fish from the front, as it’s similar to seppuku. Chefs from Kyoto will prepare an eel by securing it to a cutting board, so that it doesn’t slip during butchering. A heritage kyo-saki eel blade has a hammer-like robust spine that can be used to attach the fish to the board. The rectangular menkiri (noodle knife) is designed to cut a strip of noodles in one stroke, and the handle sits above the blade to ensure a more precise cut. Meanwhile, the thin and sharp fuguhiki knife is made to cut fugu, a toxin-filled pufferfish.

Takato Kitano, head chef at Teppanyaki Wajo at The St. Regis Osaka, was born in Sakai. When he got his first job as a chef, he followed in the footsteps of other Japanese chefs and visited the 500-foot-long lane of Doguyasuji in Osaka, which is filled with specialized catering shops, to buy his first knife.

Teppanyaki, or the cooking of proteins and vegetables on a flat-top grill, is characterized by aesthetics and meticulous presentation, so Kitano wanted a knife that would help him meet those standards. He held a lot of knives before he found the one that fit him. The first knife that he bought was made by Sakai Takayuki, which was founded in 1947—relatively new by Sakai’s standards—yet many of its artisans are fourth-generation blacksmiths. It is one of maybe six blacksmith companies in Sakai, and then about a dozen knife-sharpening companies. Sakai Takayuki’s knife was perfect for Kitano.

“I’m not one of the chefs who has a lot of muscle and power, so I wanted to get something that’s light,” says Kitano. “[The knife] was incomparable. It’s just that touch, the weight and sharpness.”

A knife made in Sakai is highly valued by chefs. “It’s almost like a brand promise,” Kitano adds. “You don’t need to look over the knife; the quality is guaranteed.”

At the beginning of each week, Kitano will take a water stone and sharpen his knives. He says that, for him, it’s almost a ritual.

At Etsuro Ikegami’s family store, Wada Shouten, I experience the meditative practice for myself. Found just a few minutes’ walk away from the CUT museum, the wholesaler’s store has a quiet exterior that belies the gems inside. Amid the boxes of handles and cabinets of sharpened knives, the fifth-generation knife sharpener shares his knowledge with visitors. I join him at a wooden table, where he talks me through how I will need to sharpen the blade using three different whetstones that have different levels of coarseness. His voice is quiet and croaky, and his knuckles are swollen, showing his age, but his arms are sinewy and his movements swift. He holds the blade at an angle to the whetstone, which he describes as “only two or three coins high,” and carefully moves the blade half an inch at a time. He spends the most amount of time sharpening the tip of the blade, as it does the majority of the work. The craftsman nods in approval at my attempts to sharpen a knife. Then, he quietly moves to the other side of the table to place the blade on his whetstone, running the knife smoothly down the pastel-colored surface, his eyes never leaving the steel. He knows how to sharpen over 50 different styles of knife to perfection.

Ikegami is warm and encouraging, yet my hopes of fast-tracking my apprenticeship are dashed, as he says it takes ten years to reach competency.

Wada Shouten is the fourth stage of the process. The knives that it sells are a mixture of carbon steel and soft steel, made by local blacksmiths and taken from raw metal to cutting quality by sharpeners. Wada Shouten resharpens the blade for sale and adds the handle. I can take my pick from magnolia wood, oak, sandalwood and even water buffalo horn.

It’s clear I am just doing the finishing touches, as one of the artisans engraves my name into the blade. As it’s a santoku knife, it’s a general-purpose tool that I can use to chop, slice, dice and mince. I chose a traditional magnolia wood handle that will turn a soft golden color with use, but it’s already a thing of beauty as its blade shimmers under the lights of the store. Ikegami holds up a piece of newspaper in front of me, which he encourages me to slice the blade through to demonstrate its sharpness. It cuts through the inky paper like butter. Ikegami assures me that the knife should last 15 to 20 years. But I think that mine might last a little longer, as it seems too special to use.

Chevallier says the growing interest in Japanese-style knives has seen some overseas stores turn to Chinese factories to support the rise in demand. “It put[s] pressure on our shoulders because many people can’t [see] the difference between a pure handmade knife and an industrial product,” he says. “So we have to explain and show more than before to prevent customers [making a] mistake.”

The knife-maker and curator stresses the importance of holding on to these heritage pieces. He gives talks each week about why we need to protect these skills. The landscape will be challenging for the next generation of knife-makers due to multiple large industries in Sakai competing for space, he warns.

“Nothing is being done to protect this heritage. I feel that half [the] blade makers in Sakai will disappear after 15 years because of financial pressure and the lack of place to build an atelier,” Chevallier says. But he’s still hopeful for the trade.

“Some young people have interest and want to continue the family business,” he says. “I am 36, and my son is 5 years old, [and] I want him to work with me in the future.”