Photographs collected by Quentin Nardi Text by Tracy Scott Forson

There’s nothing quite like the beach. That’s why millions of Americans gather their inflatables, beach towels, bathing suits, sunscreen, goggles and scuba gear each year to visit oceans from coast to coast, contributing more than $140 billion to the economy each year. What is it about the water and waves that attract so many people to beaches worldwide? Take a look.

Get the latest Travel & Culture stories in your inbox.