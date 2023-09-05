Uncharted Enthusiast
Saltbox Seafood Joint, Durham
There’s always something new to discover in North Carolina’s cities. Take Saltbox Seafood Joint, a beloved Durham staple that’s sure to become a favorite hangout. Created by James Beard Award-winning chef Ricky Moore, this fresh seafood joint calls to mind classic American fish camps with its simple servings of seasonal catches—think blue crab and flounder—made extraordinary. You may also find yourself savoring skyline views from one of Charlotte’s many rooftop patios, catching indie bands at intimate venues like Cat’s Cradle in Carrboro and the Ramkat in Winston-Salem or playing 18 holes at the Donald Ross-designed championship golf course, Pinehurst No. 2. Want a romantic getaway? Try llama trekking among vineyards in the winery-laden Yadkin Valley.
Refined Relaxers
Grandfather Vineyard & Winery, Banner Elk
Whether it’s chasing waterfalls (greater Brevard has more than 250 of them) or taking in stellar 360-degree views from America’s highest suspension footbridge at Grandfather Mountain, opportunities to slow-down and savor North Carolina’s natural bounty abound in the state. For instance, Banner Elk’s Grandfather Mountain Winery offers a little something for everyone. Pair flights of sweet, sparkling, and dry varietals with an afternoon picnic, complete with live tunes and charcuterie—and that’s just the start. Vineyards with an abundance of things to do can be found throughout North Carolina; imagine disc golfing, trekking with llamas, and don’t forget, admiring landscapes that make you feel as though you're in the Italian countryside.
Outdoorsy Types
Surfing, Kill Devil Hills, Outer Banks
Outdoor living is second nature in North Carolina, especially along its Outer Banks (OBX), where breathtaking scenery is a given. This long string of barrier islands accounts for a third of the state’s 300 miles of Atlantic coastline and is also home to some of the largest waves along the U.S. eastern seaboard. Year-round swells are a boon for skimboarding, kiteboarding, and especially surfing, with Kill Devil Hills—the OBX’s easy-going epicenter—offering some of the best tube riding. Adventure opportunities exist statewide, from hiking trails that lead to soothing backcountry swimming holes to bicycling routes where rugged climbs reward with awe-inspiring vistas. NC’s love for the outdoors also includes eco-friendly initiatives like Durham’s Mystic Farm, the world’s largest solar bourbon distillery.
Family of Fun
Wild Spanish Mustangs Horse Tour, Corolla
Catch waves of wonderful family memories along North Carolina’s coast, where sun and sand go hand-in-hand. The Bodie Island Lighthouse—a black-and-white striped, 214-step beauty—is one of several coastal lighthouses that inhabit the state’s shoreline and is open to climbers during summer months. Along the OBX’s most remote beaches, spot freely roaming Corolla wild horses, descended from Spanish Mustangs brought by explorers some 500 years ago. Appreciate the history and beauty of this protected species from a distance with a four-wheel-drive tour. Continue your visit with a leisurely bicycle ride along paved coastal pathways and a smorgasbord of coastal seafood delights, then bed down beneath the stars at campsites ranging from wide-open beaches to remote swamp forests.
Make It Your Nature
Outdoor NC
Preserving North Carolina’s boundless natural beauty relies on practicing principles that leave minimal impact on the environment. The ethos of Outdoor NC’s Leave No Trace principles is one that is upheld statewide, from the beaches of greater Wilmington to the Blue Ridge Mountains, and among all NC partners in-between. For example, Hendersonville, best known for fall apple picking, takes the mission to protect the local outdoors seriously. This includes the nearby rugged Green River Gorge, where kayaks tackle Class 1 to 5 rapids among a setting of steep ravines and old-growth forest; and Clemmons Educational State Forest, in the Piedmont region, features well-marked trails on pleasant rolling terrain.