How This Legendary Artist’s Obsession With Flight Led Him to Create Stunning Imagery Featuring Spacecraft, Birds and Insects Ahead of painter Robert Rauschenberg’s centennial this fall, a new book details how he was fueled by looking to the sky Samantha Baskind - Museums Correspondent Get our newsletter! Get our newsletter!

An invited guest at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in July 1969, artist Robert Rauschenberg watched Apollo 11 lift off on its unprecedented journey to the moon. For NASA’s art program, he and a group of other artists—among them Norman Rockwell and Jamie Wyeth—were chosen to document the organization’s space exploration efforts and groundbreaking moon mission, viewing the launch firsthand.

Carrying American astronauts Neil Armstrong, Buzz Aldrin and Michael Collins, that landmark spaceflight tapped into one of Rauschenberg’s enduring interests. Setting his foot down on the lunar surface, Armstrong declared: “That’s one small step for man, one giant leap for mankind.” For Rauschenberg, that giant leap played a pivotal role throughout his celebrated career.

The artist’s fascination with flying manifested long before he participated in the four-day program at Kennedy Space Center, notes Carolyn Russo, curator of the art and trophy collections at the Smithsonian’s National Air and Space Museum and author of The Ascent of Rauschenberg: Reinventing the Art of Flight, set to release on October 14.

“Themes of space and aviation run through Rauschenberg’s entire innovative body of work in different mediums, shaping his extraordinary artistic journey,” Russo says. “For five decades, he connected his art to flight in the form of aviation, insects, birds, constellations and more.”

Born in 1925 in Port Arthur, Texas, Rauschenberg was drafted into the U.S. Navy in 1944. He said that he did not want to kill anyone and ultimately ended up training as a neuropsychiatric technician with the Navy Hospital Corps before being honorably discharged. In 1947, on the G.I. Bill, he enrolled in the Kansas City Art Institute, and he later studied at the Académie Julian, a prestigious arts school in Paris, and Black Mountain College, a trailblazing arts institution in North Carolina.

He rose to prominence as an artist in the 1950s and ’60s with his series “Combines.” These hybrid works merged painting and sculpture by combining objects with the canvases. One of his best-known “Combines,” Canyon (1959), comprises oil paint, collage, fabric, wood, metal, cardboard and, most strikingly, a taxidermized golden eagle jutting forward from the canvas. The piece exemplifies Rauschenberg’s interest in taking to the skies and his manner of inserting surprising real-world objects into art. Above the stunning bird, Canyon’s canvas includes a photograph of the artist’s son reaching toward the sky and another of the Statue of Liberty, whose iconic arm reaches high as she holds a torch symbolizing freedom and enlightenment.

Some of his “Silkscreen Paintings” from the early 1960s, which came after Rauschenberg first gained the art world’s attention as he broke away from the dominance of abstract expressionism, employ flight-related visuals culled from magazines such as Life and National Geographic, amid a kaleidoscope of unrelated images. Other early works, Russo points out, feature exotic feathers.

“Rauschenberg redefined the very possibilities of artistic practice,” says Courtney J. Martin, the executive director of the Robert Rauschenberg Foundation, in an email. “He expanded what art could be and to whom it could speak by dissolving barriers between disciplines, embracing collaboration and transforming the materials of everyday life.”

Ever restless and compelled by broad artistic sensibilities, Rauschenberg pursued collaborations with avant-garde choreographer Merce Cunningham that produced more avian art, including a 1963 dance piece called Pelican. For a later performance of that piece, Rauschenberg and dancer Alex Hay, each fitted with a parachute, glided on roller skates to create the visual effect of a bird in flight. In response, film critic Erica Abeel effused, “It’s a bird, it’s a plane, it’s Rauschenberg and Hay zooming around the 81st Street TV studio with monster parachutes strapped to their shoulders! It’s the Pop vision of Kitty Hawk! It’s Batman on wheels!”

Key takeaways: Who was Robert Rauschenberg? The American artist (1925-2008) was known for bringing "real-world images and objects into the realm of abstract painting."

He also frequently brought elements of flight into his work, from birds to rockets.

Following Rauschenberg’s four days with NASA, his enchantment with flight reached even greater heights. Sky Garden (Stoned Moon), part of a 1969-70 series that directly emerged from Rauschenberg’s NASA residency, is now in the National Air and Space Museum collection. The over seven-foot-tall lithograph and screenprint is one of more than 30 in the series, which raises “questions about the impact of technology in relation to nature, prompting new considerations of the ethical and philosophical implications of space exploration for the sake of scientific progress,” Russo writes. She adds that “the artist viewed the space program through the lens of the era, acknowledging the achievements of the moon landings while grappling with pressing issues like the Vietnam War, racial and gender inequality, and the loss of cultural icons.”

Sky Garden features vibrant shades of blue, red and green, and it brings together technology and nature in its imagery: He placed a rocket diagram and launch tower alongside palm trees and an egret, the nature that surrounds the Kennedy Space Center in Florida. During the country’s bicentennial year, the Hirshhorn Museum and Sculpture Garden exhibited 29 lithographs from the “Stoned Moon” series.

“For Rauschenberg, flight wasn’t just a subject; it was a metaphor for freedom and artistic possibility, and one that intertwined with the world around him and his life story,” says Russo.

The second crewed mission to the moon, Apollo 12, launched just about four months after Apollo 11’s historic journey, allegedly carried a very special object with Rauschenberg’s imprint. Russo says her research at the Robert Rauschenberg Foundation’s archives uncovered a long-forgotten interview appearing to confirm that a tiny ceramic tile, dubbed Moon Museum, was smuggled on the lunar module of Apollo 12 and has since been left on the moon. That tile bore the markings of five artists, among them a Mickey Mouse drawn by Claes Oldenburg, Andy Warhol’s initials and a single horizontal line by Rauschenberg.

“Part of what captured Rauschenberg’s interest so deeply was the fantasy of the Wright brothers’ pursuit of flight,” says Kristen Clevenson, assistant curator at the Robert Rauschenberg Foundation, via email. These early aviators compelled Rauschenberg to create Kitty Hawk and Kill Devil Hill (named after the North Carolina locations connected to the brothers successfully taking to the air in 1903), lithographs from the mid-1970s that incorporate bicycle imagery.

When an Artforum writer asked contemporary artists in 1996 what piece of art other than their own they wished they had created, Rauschenberg replied, “I would have liked to have been around to help the Wright brothers work on their concept of flying bicycles.” In a different interview, Rauschenberg expressed admiration for Leonardo da Vinci, whose notebooks chronicle early thoughts on the possibilities of human flight.

Rauschenberg’s conception of flight was as expansive as his artistic practice itself. He explored astrology and even angels. His 1987 piece Mercury Zero Summer Glut mingles parts from an electric fan with a metal wing, and its title evokes the Roman god Mercury, associated with speed and travel. He was later delighted by a 1989 invitation to create a kite for a festival in Japan. “For that project, Rauschenberg was making paintings that could fly,” says Russo.

The “Runt” paintings, Rauschenberg’s final works before he died in 2008, used a digital inkjet transfer technique to layer photographs, both found and his own. Ibis Review (Runt) presents the viewer with seven white ibises in various poses along with a white cottage on the artist’s property in Florida, plus a detail of that cottage’s window. “It’s possible Rauschenberg envisioned himself as the ibis and set the bird before the historic workers’ building in a kind of review of his life’s labors,” Russo writes.

As the art world marks the centennial of Rauschenberg’s birth on October 22, his legacy is being celebrated in a series of exhibitions, including a show opening this month at the Guggenheim Museum in New York. The exhibition, which will reflect on Rauschenberg’s career, “highlights the importance of the role of an artist as a chronicler of their time,” says Joan Young, senior director of curatorial affairs at the Guggenheim, in an email. Particularly, such an artist “might enable a viewer to see the world around them through a new lens.”

For Rauschenberg, that new lens often looked skyward, as Russo’s book proves. His enduring fascination with flight—whether mechanical, animal or imaginary—reveals an interest not just in elevation, but in transcendence. A century after his birth, his work continues to remind viewers that art can lift off.

A Note to our Readers

Smithsonian magazine participates in affiliate link advertising programs. If you purchase an item through these links, we receive a commission.