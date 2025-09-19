For This Prize-Winning Swedish Weaver in California, Craft Was Intertwined With Culture—and Cookies Valborg “Mama” Gravander helped build a community based on her heritage and skill. A piece of her legacy is now on display at the Smithsonian’s Renwick Gallery Sarah Rogers Morris - American Women’s History Initiative Curatorial Research Assistant, Renwick Gallery Get our newsletter! Get our newsletter!

A 1954 issue of Handweaver and Craftsman features a grainy, black-and-white photograph of a rug made by an important but underrecognized California figure: Valborg “Mama” Gravander. Though it is harshly lit, the image accentuates the large, evenly sized capital letters that dance across the fuzzy surface of this woven textile. Staggered whimsically on a white woolen ground, the letters resist easy reading. The title of the piece, Ekbacken Spring, helps us put these typographic characters in order. They spell “EKBACKEN,” a Swedish word meaning “oak hill,” a demonstration of how Gravander’s creative practice was shaped equally by the specificity of local place and the enduring influence of her Swedish heritage.

Gravander was born in Sweden in 1888. After moving with her husband, Axel, to San Francisco in 1922, Gravander began teaching weaving and spinning from their California home. By 1945, they had established a house, studio and weaving school in nearby Mill Valley, on a wooded hillside that they named Ekbacken.

Currently on view in its original, richly colored form in the Renwick Gallery exhibition “State Fairs: Growing American Craft,” Ekbacken Spring invokes its site of origin in more ways than typography alone. The letters appear among repeating geometric forms inspired by the springtime flowers surrounding Ekbacken: sporadic clusters of dark blue squares and occasional buttery-colored diamonds suggest native perennials, while slanting lines of light blue dots recall the columnar stems of lupines. The word “Ekbacken” is nestled within this flowering terrain, itself an outgrowth of the landscape that captivated the Gravanders when they secured the property and began building a compound of four structures in the vernacular style of rural Swedish cottages, which was completed in 1945.

Fun fact: The significance of state fairs Gravander participated in the California State Fair. Her rug Ekbacken Spring is currently featured in the Renwick Gallery's "State Fairs: Growing American Craft" exhibition.

It's the first major exhibition dedicated to the craft work at state fairs across the country, from the mid-19th century to now.

The rug made its home at the Ekbacken site, alongside homemade rosepath curtains made using a distinctive weaving pattern that produces a decorative, geometric twill, copper and pewter housewares, the traditional painted equestrian figurines known as Dala horses, and other functional and decorative objects associated with the craft traditions of Sweden. Another photograph, this one on the cover of Handweaver and Craftsman, shows Gravander, wearing the traditional fichu—a lightweight kerchief worn over the shoulders—and bonnet that was her characteristic attire, seated at her spinning wheel, surrounded by the familiar trappings of Scandanavian domestic life. She is a vision of homey charm.

That sense of hominess was something Gravander worked to recreate through her participation in state and county fairs where she exhibited her textiles, recruited students to Ekbacken and demonstrated weaving and spinning for the public. The fairs involved elaborate displays, with Gravander designing immersive environments in which visitors could experience her work. In her presentations, she often incorporated furnishings from her own home, including rya rugs which have a deep pile and shaggy, plush texture created by knotting tufts of wool into a woven backing—like Ekbacken Spring.

At the California State Fair, Gravander constructed the front porch of a cottage, which served as the backdrop to her woven lightweight cottons. That porch was later incorporated into Ekbacken itself, appended to the front of one of its buildings. In the same way that Ekbacken functioned as a staging site for Gravander’s fair displays, the products of the fairs became part of Ekbacken.

Gravander stored the ribbons she and Axel, who was also a weaver, won at fair competitions in a special cabinet in their home, a clear source of pride for the couple. In a 1970 interview with Ruth Wutke Lescohier at the Mill Valley Public Library, Gravander reflected on her long record of success at state fairs: “I’ve received many prizes,” she said.

Yet winning awards was not always her primary motivation for participation. “I don’t go in for competition any longer,” she said. “There have to be deadlines for this and deadlines for that. This is the only way in which I have retired; I have re­tired from deadlines. I still weave and spin and sell my articles and teach spinning and teach weaving, so I’m not actually retired but I am retired from deadlines.” For Gravander, the deeper source of motivation was teaching, sharing with students and the public her knowledge of materials, methods and Swedish culture.

In July 1952, Gravander presented “A Weaver’s Garden” at the Marin Art and Garden Fair to illustrate the full scope of her weaving practice. Preparations began months in advance, when she planted and cultivated wild grasses, cotton, flax, ramie and cactus. These were later transplanted into small plots bordered by painted two-by-fours, displaying the plants at various stages of their life cycles—from seed to full grown, and from fibers to completed textile. Throughout the day, Gravander, her daughter and her granddaughter gave demonstrations on four looms built by Axel, using fibers grown in the garden.

Fairs offered Gravander an avenue in which to expand the reach of her teaching practice. Trained as a nurse, she began teaching only after immigrating to the United States from Gävle, Sweden. The Gravander family settled in San Francisco after Axel attended the 1915 Panama-Pacific International Exposition, a world’s fair that featured Scandinavian craft and design as well as educational displays devoted to the cultivation, refinement and transformation of raw materials into finished goods. The exhibits included hardwood furniture made by students in the Philippines, and object lessons in mining and the industrial applications of coal and iron—displays not unlike the ones Gravander later created at the Marin Art and Garden Fair.

The Gravanders lived in San Francisco for just over 20 years, operating a cultural center called Sveagard, also known as Swedish Applied Arts, out of their home. Sveagard became a gathering place for Swedish immigrants in the Bay Area and served as the site of Gravander’s first school. Like Ekbacken after it, Sveagard was a boarding house for Gravander’s students, who, when they could not afford room and board or the $50 weaving school tuition, helped Gravander serve twice-weekly smörgasbords to the public. The menu for one such dinner, published in California Arts & Architecture in June 1938, included köttbullar (Swedish meatballs), sill (pickled herring), radishes, sausages, cold meats, salads, creamed sweetbreads, fried mushrooms, cheese and rye crisp. Festive Swedish folk dancing followed the dinners.

The Gravanders discovered the site of Ekbacken during regular weekend camping trips to Mill Valley. One boarder at Sveagard, an architect named Harald Wagner, approached Gravander when she and Axel began planning their settlement there. According to Gravander’s 1970 interview, he offered to draw the plans for their new house if she weaved him “a suit of clothes from camel hair.” Gravander jumped at the idea, and after coordinating with zookeepers, she weaved a suit using hair harvested from a camel at the San Francisco Zoo. Calling on an 80-year-old carpenter and a little help from neighbors and friends, Axel realized Wagner’s plans.

The spirit of community was, quite literally, baked into Ekbacken. Photographs of Gravander in her Mill Valley home show her pulling heart-shaped cookies from the oven to serve to neighborhood children. Her favorite recipe, she noted in her interview, was “the ginger cookie, the one we use for the gingerbread houses and the gingerbread men.” Each December, she hosted young children for baking lessons before Saint Lucia’s Day, a holiday marking the beginning of the Christmas season in Sweden and other Nordic countries. “Those cookie bakes were really wonderful occasions,” she said. “I’ve seen the children in the neighborhood grow up around my cookie-baking table.”

Gravander died in 1978, but her legacy as a part of California craft history lived on in the work of the many students she taught, from unemployed women who gained practical skills during the Great Depression to others who later joined the studio of Dorothy Liebes, a prolific textile designer known as the “mother of modern weaving.” Her work endures as well through the care of collector Forrest L. Merrill, who has honored her legacy by preserving her textiles, including the rug on loan to the Renwick.

Today, Ekbacken Spring offers museumgoers a glimpse of the Ekbacken experience, with its blend of craft, heritage and hospitality, though without the sweet scent of ginger and spice that once filled Gravander’s kitchen.